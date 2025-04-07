Weekly Distractions: Is ‘A Minecraft Movie’ a cinematic gem?

What’s blooming in entertainment lately? New music this week includes a multi-generational pair of music icons and an R&B reissue fortified by six fresh tracks. On the small screen, readers who grew up with “Anne of Green Gables” can enjoy a return to Prince Edward Island, anime style.

But first, for those wondering if they’ll dig “A Minecraft Movie” — maybe?

Here are a smattering of distractions from March 31 to April 7.

‘A Minecraft Movie’

Grab your diamond sword and your flint and steel: the long-awaited Minecraft movie has arrived.

Based on the bestselling video game of all time, “A Minecraft Movie” transports viewers from the real world to the overworld (and the Nether, too). Jack Black stars as Minecraft’s default character, Steve, and takes movie-goers on a pixelated adventure to save his overworld from the Nether’s piglins — an aggressive Minecraft mob always on the search for gold ingots.

When Steve becomes trapped in the Nether, he tasks his dog, Dennis, to travel from the Minecraft overworld to the real world, taking the Orb of Dominance with him. This orb allows humans to travel back and forth between Minecraft and real life, and ends up in the hands of washed-up game store owner Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa).

“A Minecraft Movie” is rated PG, but is fun for all ages, especially those who grew up playing Minecraft in its heyday. Emma Burden

‘Anne Shirley’

“Anne Shirley” is the latest adaptation of the bestselling Canadian book series “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery. The anime adaptation premiered its first episode on Crunchyroll April 5. Imaginative orphan Anne Shirley is excited to start her new life in Green Gables with elderly siblings Mathew and Marilla Cuthbert — until she learns they were expecting a boy orphan. In the first episode, the animation accentuates the beauty of Prince Edward Island and Anne’s dramatic monologues described in the books. The series is setting up to be a faithful adaptation of the beloved book series.

“Anne Shirley” is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Victoria Stone

SiR: ‘Heavy Deluxe: THE LIGHT’

SiR is no stranger to transformation, and his new “Heavy Deluxe: THE LIGHT” proves just that. With six new songs recorded for the reissue, the R&B singer has added fresh layers to his already introspective body of work.

Before “Heavy,” SiR hadn’t released a new album since his 2019 hit “Chasing Summer.” The holdup between projects has been personal due to his struggles with depression, substance abuse and complexities of love. This album is deeper than fresh tunes for fans, but more of a therapeutic letter to himself — a reflection of healing, growth and vulnerability. Brianna Sorrell

Elton John and Brandi Carlile: ‘Who Believes in Angels’

“Who Believes In Angels” is a 2025 rock collaboration between Elton John and Brandi Carlile. During the 44 minute runtime, the pair explore rock music through decades to express their queer selves unapologetically in times of stress and worry.

The album uses Carlile’s noteworthy guitar skills and John’s famous piano playing to great effect. The instrumentation is top notch thanks to John’s and Carlile’s brilliant interplay.

From the moody synths of “The Rose of Laura Nyro” to the larger than life lyrics of “Swing For The Fences,” this album has so many beautiful moments making the most of the pair’s vocal stylings. Notable cuts include the single “Never Too Late,” the title track and the two solo songs.

With an emotional swelling of love and pride, “Who Believes In Angels” is a highlight of spring music releases thus far. Richard Maneiro

