Partynextdoor set to headline MTSU’s 2025 Signature Event concert

PartyNextDoor will headline MTSU’s 2025 Signature Event concert at Murphy Center, MTSU SPARE and the SGA announced this evening. A feature performer and student DJ set will open the show, both to be announced. The 2025 Signature Event concert is set to take place April 30.

After SPARE and the SGA shared the concert date via social media, Instagram commenters began posting guesses and far-fetched wishes as to who would headline. Users suggested Glorilla, Doechii, Pitbull and Jelly Roll, along with hugely popular acts including Beyoncé and Drake.

PartyNextDoor is a singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto. He’s known for a string of collaborations with Drake, two Grammy nominations and writing songs for artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West and Major Lazer.

The 2025 Signature Event is a general admission show without reserved seating. Starting April 14, students can pick up a free ticket with their student ID at gate 1-A of the Football Stadium on Faulkinberry Drive. If any tickets remain after the first week of ticketing, faculty, staff, alumni and guest tickets become available on April 21. All tickets are for bowl seating at Murphy Center, but students will have the chance to upgrade to floor seats on April 28 and 29.

2024’s Signature Event featured Khalid as headliner, with Match Records artist BReal as student opener and Unusual Demont as special guest.

