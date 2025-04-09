The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Partynextdoor set to headline MTSU’s 2025 Signature Event concert

Shauna Reynolds and Emma BurdenApril 9, 2025
Daniel Prakopcyk
Partynextdoor featured in promotion for his work “Partypack.” Photo courtesy of Warner Records Press.

PartyNextDoor will headline MTSU’s 2025 Signature Event concert at Murphy Center, MTSU SPARE and the SGA announced this evening. A feature performer and student DJ set will open the show, both to be announced. The 2025 Signature Event concert is set to take place April 30.

MTSU Spare and SGA’s announcement for the 2025 Signature Event concert. Photo courtesy of Danny Kelley.

After SPARE and the SGA shared the concert date via social media, Instagram commenters began posting guesses and far-fetched wishes as to who would headline. Users suggested Glorilla, Doechii, Pitbull and Jelly Roll, along with hugely popular acts including Beyoncé and Drake.

PartyNextDoor is a singer, songwriter and producer from Toronto. He’s known for a string of collaborations with Drake, two Grammy nominations and writing songs for artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West and Major Lazer.

The 2025 Signature Event is a general admission show without reserved seating. Starting April 14, students can pick up a free ticket with their student ID at gate 1-A of the Football Stadium on Faulkinberry Drive. If any tickets remain after the first week of ticketing, faculty, staff, alumni and guest tickets become available on April 21. All tickets are for bowl seating at Murphy Center, but students will have the chance to upgrade to floor seats on April 28 and 29.

2024’s Signature Event featured Khalid as headliner, with Match Records artist BReal as student opener and Unusual Demont as special guest.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com

About the Contributors
Shauna Reynolds
Shauna Reynolds, Features editor
Hey! I’m Shauna, a curiosity-driven journalism major and storyteller from Nolensville, Tennessee. I enjoy writing about ordinary people doing extraordinary things — because everyone has a story. When I’m not doing Sidelines or school stuff you can find me hanging out with my family, snuggling with my dogs or hiking at state parks.
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I’m the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
