‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers

After weeks of hard work from the cast and crew, MTSU’s Alpha Psi Omega debuted their production of “The Crucible” to a small, but roaring crowd on April 10 in the KUC Theater.

Arthur Miller’s original script of “The Crucible” is a fictionalized retelling of the Salem Witch Trials and follows Salem resident John Proctor, who is accused of witchcraft by his ex-lover Abigail Williams.

However, Alpha Psi Omega’s production is distinct from the source material based on one key factor.

“My version of ‘The Crucible’ puts the focus on the women of the play, rather than the men,” said Crystal Carrasco, the play’s production master. “Which I hope showcases the disparity of the current state of the world.” Carrasco also plays the role of Abigail.

While Alpha Psi Omega has largely crafted the show themselves, they still had the support of John Underwood and Kate Goodwin, directors of the MTSU theater department. They have received props and set pieces from the theater department and the KUC theater updated their lighting equipment specifically for the performance, which served to bolster the production even further.

“This is actually my first time directing a full length play, and doing a massive show such as ‘The Crucible’ was definitely a challenge up front,” student director Malana Harris said. “This process and production follows the principles of ‘Renegade’ theater, which in short is putting the focus on the collaborative process rather than the final product …”

The cast and crew still faced their fair share of challenges in the lead-up to the debut.

“From calling the rights company to beg them to take our SAF form of payment, to having our scripts getting resent to sender, to having rehearsals cancelled due to tornadoes, we ultimately had about two weeks of rehearsal,” Carrasco said.

Student theater organizations pay a Student Activity Fee to a plays’ distribution company so that they can use the rights of the play in their production.

Despite the challenges in the production of “The Crucible,” the lights fell and the curtains rose all the same, with all the hard work, dedication, and love for the source material put in to show for it.

“There couldn’t be a more perfect time to put on a production of ‘The Crucible,’” Harris said. “With the state of our country, and the rise in facism and censorship of the arts, I am grateful that we have an opportunity to say something with this piece.”

“The Crucible” continues April 12 at 7:30 p.m., and April 13 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available from MTSU Arts.

