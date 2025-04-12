The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers

The Alpha Psi Omega production flips the script by focusing on the story’s women.
Logan Bowman, ReporterApril 12, 2025
The cast of “The Crucible” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo provided by MTSU Alpha Psi Omega)
Rachel Oppmann as Elizabeth Proctor and Tim Bryant as John Proctor in “The Crucible” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Alpha Psi Omega)

After weeks of hard work from the cast and crew, MTSU’s Alpha Psi Omega debuted their production of “The Crucible” to a small, but roaring crowd on April 10 in the KUC Theater. 

Arthur Miller’s original script of “The Crucible” is a fictionalized retelling of the Salem Witch Trials and follows Salem resident John Proctor, who is accused of witchcraft by his ex-lover Abigail Williams.

However, Alpha Psi Omega’s production is distinct from the source material based on one key factor. 

“My version of ‘The Crucible’ puts the focus on the women of the play, rather than the men,” said Crystal Carrasco, the play’s production master. “Which I hope showcases the disparity of the current state of the world.” Carrasco also plays the role of Abigail. 

While Alpha Psi Omega has largely crafted the show themselves, they still had the support of John Underwood and Kate Goodwin, directors of the MTSU theater department. They have received props and set pieces from the theater department and the KUC theater updated their lighting equipment specifically for the performance, which served to bolster the production even further. 

“This is actually my first time directing a full length play, and doing a massive show such as ‘The Crucible’ was definitely a challenge up front,” student director Malana Harris said. “This process and production follows the principles of ‘Renegade’ theater, which in short is putting the focus on the collaborative process rather than the final product …” 

Caleb Heath as Rev. Samuel Parris and Seth Pratt as Rev. John Hale in “The Crucible” at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of MTSU Alpha Psi Omega)

The cast and crew still faced their fair share of challenges in the lead-up to the debut. 

“From calling the rights company to beg them to take our SAF form of payment, to having our scripts getting resent to sender, to having rehearsals cancelled due to tornadoes, we ultimately had about two weeks of rehearsal,” Carrasco said. 

Student theater organizations pay a Student Activity Fee to a plays’ distribution company so that they can use the rights of the play in their production. 

Despite the challenges in the production of “The Crucible,” the lights fell and the curtains rose all the same, with all the hard work, dedication, and love for the source material put in to show for it. 

“There couldn’t be a more perfect time to put on a production of ‘The Crucible,’” Harris said. “With the state of our country, and the rise in facism and censorship of the arts, I am grateful that we have an opportunity to say something with this piece.” 

“The Crucible” continues April 12 at 7:30 p.m., and April 13 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are available from MTSU Arts.

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
The crowd begins to arrive for "Bluegrass Forever: the Making of a First Class Stamp" at MTSU's Walker Library on April 9, 2025.
‘Bluegrass Forever’ stamp designer delivers hands-on presentation at MTSU
Allie Sultan makes closing remarks at the LGBT Plus College Conference's film festival in the Student Union at MTSU on April 3, 2025.
LGBT Plus College Conference film festival spotlights international perspectives
The doors open to the Lavender Closet Experience in MTSU's Student Union on April 5, 2025.
Lavender Closet Experience provides free clothing, care and encouragement
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
A student browses through packets at the seed library in the James E. Walker Library on April 2, 2025.
New collection blooms at MTSU as seed library celebrates grand opening
Siblings Selah and Daisy Keegin show off their costumes at MTSU Cosplay Club's semi-formal in the James Union Ballroom on March 29, 2025.
Students show out at MTSU Cosplay Club's spring semi-formal
More in Features
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Shoppers line up for the grand opening of Trader Joe's in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Trader Joe's marches into Murfreesboro with grand opening
Mainstream Music's Gone Country Magazine Title Page
Mainstream Music's Gone Country - Sidelines Magazine
Could Be Better's Sophie B. plays guitar while Abby Floyd drums at DIY venue DRKMTTR in Nashville, Tennessee.
Murfreesboro music makers: Overcoming adversity with Could Be Better
A team consisting of of MTSU Photo Society students and Vanderbilt University photography students pauses during a camera obscura build at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on March 28, 2025.
MTSU Photo Society shines new light on antiquated technology
MTSU dance students leap into action at the Student Dance Gala at MTSU on March 28, 2025.
Creativity dances across the stage at MTSU Student Dance Gala
More in Theatre & Dance
The cast of "Our Town" at MTSU's Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Feb. 26, 2025.
MTSU Theatre and Dance modernizes near-century-old play 'Our Town' with 21st century staging
The cast of "She Loves Me" rehearses at the Tucker Theatre in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Nov. 4, 2024. (Photo by Cat Curtis Murphy)
Musical romance 'She Loves Me' sets up shop at MTSU's Tucker Theatre
MTSU Theatre and Dance’s 'Eurydice' bridges the gap between myth and reality
MTSU Theatre and Dance’s 'Eurydice' bridges the gap between myth and reality
MTSU freshman stars in "Bring It On: The Musical"
MTSU freshman stars in "Bring It On: The Musical"
MTSU Theatre students bring “[Title of Show]” to campus
MTSU Theatre students bring “[Title of Show]” to campus
SOAL Spring 2024
SOAL: The only choir from Tennessee to perform in ACDA Southern Region Conference
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers