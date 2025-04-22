The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Melting Point: Where fashion meets climate awareness on the runway

Brianna Sorrell, ReporterApril 22, 2025
Chanel Coes-Evans
Karena Prince modeling an outfit designed by Zoe Grummons at the MTSU Melting Point fashion show in the Student Union Ballroom on April 12, 2025.

Under the bright lights of the Student Union ballroom, models strutted down the runway dressed in bold, expressive designs — not just to showcase style, but to make a statement. MTSU’s “Melting Point” fashion show combined creativity with climate consciousness, spotlighting the fashion industry’s role in global warming and encouraging a more sustainable future. 

The show opened with a global warming category, where bold silhouettes symbolized rising temperatures and melting ice caps. Deforestation followed, with dramatic face makeup and designs reflecting ecosystem loss. The final segment, overconsumption, used oversized looks and vivid colors to critique consumer culture.

One of the show’s design co-managers, Guinneth Sintic, describes the “Melting Point” as a nod to fashion’s impact on the environment and a call to rethink the industry’s role in the climate crisis.

Chloe Short, Victoria Chu, Milo Harwell, Sydelle St. Clair and Desiree Woods, designed by Ariel Patterson, Audrey Curtis, Gloria Chu, Ariel Patterson and Lilly Lewis at the MTSU Melting Point fashion show, in the Student Union Ballroom at MTSU on April 12, 2025. (Chanel Coes-Evans)

Sintic contributed her own designs to the deforestation segment, drawing attention to the environmental toll of forest loss. She praised the creativity behind every detail on the runway.

“The model committee was very intentional. … With overconsumption, maybe the models would move a little bit more edgy or darker.”

Sintic also highlighted the behind-the-scenes effort, noting that some students spend over 10 hours just managing the show’s moving parts. It’s one of the reasons she believes student work deserves more support.

“I think that it’s important to support student designers, especially in their learning process, and everyone wears clothes every day, and it’s an art form,” said Sintic. 

The senior collection unfolded, showcasing the talent and individuality of junior and senior designers. Autumn Pickett’s theme “Eco Disco” featured vibrant pieces inspired by animals impacted by deforestation, as her models strutted to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.” 

“I chose the pygmy elephant, a monarch butterfly, a toucan and an orangutan,” Pickett said. “I made about three-fourths of my garments with repurposed materials to showcase the new life I think animals deserve, as well as clothing in the industry.” 

Beadwork brought texture and dimension to Pickett’s designs, and for the first time, she included male models.

“I decided to do half men and half women, which was very challenging, but also very exciting … It definitely solidified my decision on only doing women’s wear, though,” Pickett said. 

Pickett created her designs outside of class while balancing a full schedule. Through the challenges, Pickett remained vigilant and creative.

IMG_8504
Chanel Coes-Evans
Meklit Dereje wearing an outfit designed by Leah Jones in the Student Union Ballroom at MTSU on April 12, 2025.

“The whole reason I got into fashion was for the sustainability aspect of it, and I saw a need in the industry for sustainable fashion,” Pickett said. “While overconsumption and too much production in fashion is a problem, people are never going to stop buying clothes, and you have to come up with new solutions with sustainable design.” 

Pickett graduates in May and hopes to one day launch her own line and leave her mark on the industry. 

While designers like Pickett brought their visions to life behind the scenes, models played a key role in delivering those stories on the runway. Apparel design student Ashley Davis embraced the chance to experience fashion from a new perspective.  

“I’m an apparel design student, and I’ve been taking apparel construction too this semester…One of my professors asked if I’d model, and I said yes,” Davis said. “I said yes so that I could see more of the behind-the-scenes and see what it’s like to be a model and just get excited for next year.”

Davis modeled in the senior collection “Mother’s of Pearl” by Brooklyn Barton. Barton drew inspiration from mermaids and featured pieces that reflected the essence of water and pearls. Davis reflected on the long hours of practice leading up to the show, but also on the fun she had being part of what she considers a meaningful moment in the fashion world. 

“Fashion can be a statement of what you’re wanting to say without having to say any words… A lot of people aren’t good at speaking what they’re feeling, but they can express themselves through creativity,” Davis said. “This was a great theme to bring awareness to issues like deforestation and climate change, that are very real and that are happening.” 

Taylor Tenniswood attended to support a friend who helped organize the show, but her appreciation grew after experiencing it firsthand. 

“I thought it was really cool how they showcased the students’ work, and it seemed like they worked really hard on it … It was impressive to see their work,” Tenniswood said. 

Tenniswood enjoyed the “Centuries through the sky” senior collection by Zoe Grummons, which included extra elements like LED lights to amplify the theme. 

“I thought it was super interesting, because I feel like climate change is such a big thing right now, so for them to bring awareness to it in the form of fashion is super creative, and something I wouldn’t even think of doing,” Tenniswood said. 

In support of the show, Tenniswood also emphasized the importance of showcasing students’ work and having events like this fashion show to bring more recognition to student talent and the issues they’re passionate about. 

“I think it’s really important to celebrate other students and organizations,” Tenniswood said. “ Because if it weren’t for my friend, I probably wouldn’t know about this organization, but they seem to bring a lot of traction, which is really cool.”

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Events
Customers gather in The Great Escape in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 12, 2025.
Murfreesboro vinyl lovers line up for Record Store Day 2025
Carly Rose Ratcliffe sings at Seasons of Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on April 10, 2025.
Match Records goes country at Seasons of Murfreesboro showcase
Ryleigh Taye entertains at an MTSU Sunset Showcase on April 9, 2025.
SPARE Sunset Showcase: MTSU performers shine as the school year winds down
Xavier Perry looks towards the seated spectators at SWEET Melanin's Squid Games in MTSU's Rec Center on April 10, 2025.
SWEET Melanin gives the green light for 'Squid Games' at MTSU
The cast of "The Crucible" at MTSU in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Jenna Anderson)
‘The Crucible’ brews a stir among MTSU theater goers
The crowd begins to arrive for "Bluegrass Forever: the Making of a First Class Stamp" at MTSU's Walker Library on April 9, 2025.
‘Bluegrass Forever’ stamp designer delivers hands-on presentation at MTSU
More in Fashion
(Photo by Bailey Brantingham).
TXMD's sold out, dystopian fashion show finds art in classification
Annual TXMD Runway Show from a co-manager's point of view
Annual TXMD Runway Show from a co-manager's point of view
Color The Runway seals its legacy: MUSE 2024 top 5 moments of the last show
Color The Runway seals its legacy: MUSE 2024 top 5 moments of the last show
Color the Runway hosts Makayla and Ty greeting the crowd.
Color the Runway preview: Seventh annual show “Muse” 
photo by kerstie wolaver
Sole ventures: College students turning sneakers into serious profits
Fiber in the Boro Fest: "Small but Mighty"
Fiber in the Boro Fest: "Small but Mighty"
More in Featured
The stock ticker in MTSU's Business and Aerospace building on April 22, 2025.
MTSU students scramble as grocery and gas bills soar
An inside look at the MTSU long snapper chasing his NFL dreams
An inside look at the MTSU long snapper chasing his NFL dreams
Leigh-Allyn Baker starts her speech about motherhood, cancel-culture and Hollywood in the Keathley University Center theater on April 16, 2025.
Turning Point USA hosts 'Good Luck Charlie' mom at MTSU to talk about cancel culture and speaking the truth
Trace Phillips pitches against UT Martin at Reese Smith Jr. Field on Feb. 28, 2025.
Injury woes and bullpen struggles hinder MTSU baseball
Cummings Hall is one of two freshman dorms of MTSU's campus. (Photo by Kailee Shores)
MTSU housing staff receives email about ICE procedures
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
MTSU provides more information about six international students with revoked visas
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Melting Point: Where fashion meets climate awareness on the runway