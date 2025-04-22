Melting Point: Where fashion meets climate awareness on the runway

Under the bright lights of the Student Union ballroom, models strutted down the runway dressed in bold, expressive designs — not just to showcase style, but to make a statement. MTSU’s “Melting Point” fashion show combined creativity with climate consciousness, spotlighting the fashion industry’s role in global warming and encouraging a more sustainable future.

The show opened with a global warming category, where bold silhouettes symbolized rising temperatures and melting ice caps. Deforestation followed, with dramatic face makeup and designs reflecting ecosystem loss. The final segment, overconsumption, used oversized looks and vivid colors to critique consumer culture.

One of the show’s design co-managers, Guinneth Sintic, describes the “Melting Point” as a nod to fashion’s impact on the environment and a call to rethink the industry’s role in the climate crisis.

Sintic contributed her own designs to the deforestation segment, drawing attention to the environmental toll of forest loss. She praised the creativity behind every detail on the runway.

“The model committee was very intentional. … With overconsumption, maybe the models would move a little bit more edgy or darker.”

Sintic also highlighted the behind-the-scenes effort, noting that some students spend over 10 hours just managing the show’s moving parts. It’s one of the reasons she believes student work deserves more support.

“I think that it’s important to support student designers, especially in their learning process, and everyone wears clothes every day, and it’s an art form,” said Sintic.

The senior collection unfolded, showcasing the talent and individuality of junior and senior designers. Autumn Pickett’s theme “Eco Disco” featured vibrant pieces inspired by animals impacted by deforestation, as her models strutted to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive.”

“I chose the pygmy elephant, a monarch butterfly, a toucan and an orangutan,” Pickett said. “I made about three-fourths of my garments with repurposed materials to showcase the new life I think animals deserve, as well as clothing in the industry.”

Beadwork brought texture and dimension to Pickett’s designs, and for the first time, she included male models.

“I decided to do half men and half women, which was very challenging, but also very exciting … It definitely solidified my decision on only doing women’s wear, though,” Pickett said.

Pickett created her designs outside of class while balancing a full schedule. Through the challenges, Pickett remained vigilant and creative.

“The whole reason I got into fashion was for the sustainability aspect of it, and I saw a need in the industry for sustainable fashion,” Pickett said. “While overconsumption and too much production in fashion is a problem, people are never going to stop buying clothes, and you have to come up with new solutions with sustainable design.”

Pickett graduates in May and hopes to one day launch her own line and leave her mark on the industry.

While designers like Pickett brought their visions to life behind the scenes, models played a key role in delivering those stories on the runway. Apparel design student Ashley Davis embraced the chance to experience fashion from a new perspective.

“I’m an apparel design student, and I’ve been taking apparel construction too this semester…One of my professors asked if I’d model, and I said yes,” Davis said. “I said yes so that I could see more of the behind-the-scenes and see what it’s like to be a model and just get excited for next year.”

Davis modeled in the senior collection “Mother’s of Pearl” by Brooklyn Barton. Barton drew inspiration from mermaids and featured pieces that reflected the essence of water and pearls. Davis reflected on the long hours of practice leading up to the show, but also on the fun she had being part of what she considers a meaningful moment in the fashion world.

“Fashion can be a statement of what you’re wanting to say without having to say any words… A lot of people aren’t good at speaking what they’re feeling, but they can express themselves through creativity,” Davis said. “This was a great theme to bring awareness to issues like deforestation and climate change, that are very real and that are happening.”

Taylor Tenniswood attended to support a friend who helped organize the show, but her appreciation grew after experiencing it firsthand.

“I thought it was really cool how they showcased the students’ work, and it seemed like they worked really hard on it … It was impressive to see their work,” Tenniswood said.

Tenniswood enjoyed the “Centuries through the sky” senior collection by Zoe Grummons, which included extra elements like LED lights to amplify the theme.

“I thought it was super interesting, because I feel like climate change is such a big thing right now, so for them to bring awareness to it in the form of fashion is super creative, and something I wouldn’t even think of doing,” Tenniswood said.

In support of the show, Tenniswood also emphasized the importance of showcasing students’ work and having events like this fashion show to bring more recognition to student talent and the issues they’re passionate about.

“I think it’s really important to celebrate other students and organizations,” Tenniswood said. “ Because if it weren’t for my friend, I probably wouldn’t know about this organization, but they seem to bring a lot of traction, which is really cool.”

