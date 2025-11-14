The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU’s Katelyn Byars strives to become the next Style Icon

The apparel design major blends fashion, advocacy and hometown pride in her campaign for style icon.
Dekaisha Sullivan, ReporterNovember 14, 2025
Katelyn Byars’ voting graphics for Style Icon. Image courtesy of Katelyn Byers.

For MTSU Apparel design major, Katelyn Byars, fashion has not only been a lifelong passion, but her way to leave an impact on the world. 

As a Senior, Byars was on the lookout for opportunities to broaden her experience when she came across an Instagram ad promoting a competition for Style Icon, sponsored by Elton John’s AIDS foundation. On a whim, she decided to give it a try— not expecting to be accepted. Fortunately, she was chosen as a contestant, and in a turnaround of less than a month, she had to prepare her campaign. 

Winning the competition means a chance to attend Versace’s 2026 Milan show for fashion week, a feature in Flaunt magazine and prize money of $20,000. Taking on this opportunity was a chance to gain experience in networking and invest in her brand.

Katelyn Byars. Image courtesy of Katelyn Byars.

Initially, Byars preferred to be behind the scenes. She states that one aspect she loves about fashion is being able to highlight what she stands for through her art. This competition was a perfect avenue for her because it supports an imperative global health cause that affects her hometown, Memphis.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was founded in 1992 to overcome the stigma, discrimination and neglect that prevent everyone from getting proper access to care and the end of AIDS. Over time, they’ve raised over $650 million, and through Style Icon, they continue to raise funds and awareness. 

The city faces the highest case rates in Tennessee, according to the AIDSvu Public Data Resource. 

Alongside fighting for AIDS care in her hometown, she wants to use this opportunity to be a role model for young black girls. Coming from a city with an unfavorable lens placed on it, she hopes to erase the stigma and illuminate the excellence of her home. 

“To combat a lot of the stuff that’s going on in Memphis, you

Katelyn Byars. Image courtesy of Katelyn Byars.

gotta start with health and wealth,” Byars said, “not just money wealth but your well-being, mind and intelligence.” 

She emphasizes the importance of starting with care at home and in the schools. If she were to win the prize money, she wants to give it back. 

She said that with all that goes on in the world currently, like the removal of food stamps, or what’s going on in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan, she couldn’t keep all that money to herself. 

“Knowing I’m in a better place than those people,” she said, “I feel like I can help.” 

As a busy college student, promoting herself has been a challenge. Byars minors in Entrepreneurship, so she uses her marketing skills to create content on TikTok and Instagram to showcase her style. 

“Even on the days I don’t feel like dressing up,” Byars said, “[still] doing it to show people I’m a style icon.” 

Taking inspiration from her culture and art around her, she developed an eclectic style. Her love for experimenting with colors and prints stems from her expressive personality. 

“My style is a lot,” said Byars, “you can’t just put me into one bubble.” 

One day, a colorful and bold outfit reflects a girly, bubbly feeling, while on some days when she’s feeling cool, she might wear neutrals or dress like a tomboy. Her love for street wear and comfy clothes extends to her goal to improve the functionality of women’s clothing.

Katelyn Byars’ voting graphics for Style Icon. Image courtesy of Katelyn Byers.

To keep that momentum going, she also relies on the support of her audience through the competition’s voting system. 

Every day, everyone has access to a free vote. One can also donate money in her name, which will count as extra votes. In an attempt to continue growing her design skills and boost more donations, Byars created a competition to win a custom item designed by her for the top 3 donors. 

Byars continues to push herself out of her comfort zone and reminds herself to keep faith as the competition rears to an end. 

“I’ve been so nervous because I’m a black girl in America,” she said, “but I’ve been trying my hardest, tryna balance making content… as well as being a fashion student.”

The support from her family and friends has been immense, as she currently ranks 1st in her group. She hopes the students of MTSU recognize her drive and vote for her to be the next Style Icon. The last day to vote is Dec. 11.

MTSU’s Katelyn Byars strives to become the next Style Icon