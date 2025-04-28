Weekly Distractions: Return of ‘Revenge of the Sith’

The end of the semester rapidly approaches, leaving students with difficult decisions like “sleep, or study?” Thankfully, there’s a third option: get distracted.

This week “The Last of Us” pushed forward through grief, a cartoon pig shared exciting news, a rising R&B star released a buzzy new album and Shaboozey and Jelly Roll said “Amen.”

But first, a “Star Wars” prequel returned to rule the galaxy — or at least the box office.

Here’s a little list of distractions from April 21 to April 28.

‘Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ back in theaters

There’s always a good reason to watch “Star Wars,” especially when one of the most loved films in the franchise is back in theaters for its twentieth anniversary (and the upcoming May the Fourth holiday.)

“Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” returned this weekend. Fans old and new rushed to see the rereleased film, which earned over $42 million dollars in its first few days. This final film in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy focuses on Anakin Skywalker’s turn to the dark side and eventual transformation into Darth Vader, along with his tumultuous marriage to Padme Amidala and withering friendship with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Unlike the rest of the “Star Wars” prequels, “Revenge of the Sith” received critical acclaim and is still beloved, two decades later.

“Star Wars” fans (and other moviegoers, too, but why wouldn’t someone be a “Star Wars” fan?) can catch “Revenge of the Sith” in theaters now. Emma Burden

‘The Last of Us’ season two, episode three: ‘The Path’

Grief is the word to describe this week’s episode of “The Last Of Us.” With a devastating event at the center of Jackson’s near explosive end during last week’s episode, the intense fallout leads the main characters to a transitional point of the story.

Ellie finds herself broken but unwilling to admit it, and Dina wants to help in any way she can. “The Path” carries more anger, hatred and fear than any other episodes thus far.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Isabela Merced and Dina and Gabriel Luna as Tommy all prove themselves as capable actors for this material. Their performances are raw, wholly committed and praiseworthy. Richard Maneiro

Peppa Pig gender reveal

Popular British cartoon character Peppa Pig has big news — or rather, Mummy Pig does. On Feb. 27, she revealed on Kylie Kelce’s podcast “Not Gonna Lie” that she was expecting baby number three later this summer. The announcement got the internet talking once again about the show that was American children’s favorite animal family cartoon import before “Bluey” arrived.

On April 25, Walmart released an episode of “Peppa Pig Tales” revealing that the new baby will be a girl. In Peppa’s home country the Battersea Power station in London lit its chimneys pink to celebrate the announcement. Meet the new sibling in Season 11 of “Peppa Pig.” Victoria Stone

‘Why Not More’ by Coco Jones

R&B rising star Coco Jones officially released her highly anticipated new album “Why Not More,” delivering a soulful collection of songs marking a new chapter in her music career.

Since the 2023 success of her hit song “ICU,” Jones has been making her way back into the music scene, bringing a new sound that surprises longtime fans. Her latest album features collaborations with artists like YG Marley, London on Da Track and Future.

With a Grammy nomination already under her belt and a fresh new album to her name, Jones shows no signs of slowing down, proving she’s ready to claim her place in the next generation of R&B legends. Briana Sorrell

‘Amen’ by Jelly Roll and Shaboozey

After Shaboozey joined Jelly Roll’s Beautifully Broken Tour in late 2024, a collaboration between the two unlikely country superstars seemed inevitable.

“Amen” dropped April 25 as one of six new tracks on Shaboozey’s “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going: The Complete Edition.” This rerelease of his 2024 album also includes a duet with Sierra Farrell.

Does “Amen” sound like Shaboozey’s monster hit “Tipsy?” Sort of, but the earnest lyrical plea for mercy isn’t as much fun. Still, Shaboozey and Jelly Roll go together like peanut butter and Jelly Roll, and the song is worth a listen. Shauna Reynolds

