The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Middle Tennessee change-makers outside of the Capitol give ‘southern politics’ a new meaning

Two Nashvillians embody southern politics; one through conversation, and one through activism
Noah McLane, Editor in chiefMay 21, 2025
Khalil Ekulona (left) and Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie, two Nashville change-makers who are making an impact on their communities. (photos by Aiden O’Neill and Noah McLane

The Capitol building in Nashville, Tennessee, is not the end-all be-all of politics. In fact, anyone who looks past the sea of neon illuminating Nashville’s lower Broadway will find a hotbed of political action. 

Nashville is a lava field when it comes to conversation, constantly changing shape and texture, but still flowing toward one goal — understanding. 

Two Nashvillians, Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie and Khalil Ekulona, embody the true southern politic: the art of conversing. 

Melissa Alvarez-Zabriskie, Tennessee Hispanic Action Network

Zabriskie is a licensed therapist, founder and executive director of the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network. She’s a lightning rod in her community and has worked to change the conversation around gun violence in Latino spaces through her volunteer-based nonprofit with “no money.”

A business card for the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network

Zabriskie believes stability is the most effective tool against gun violence.

Her ideology is simple: Housing and employment are gun violence prevention. 

“We know that when people are unable to work … they’re going to make money one way or another,” Zabriskie said. “I help people [who] come from neighborhoods where there is a lot of gun violence find housing … you don’t want your children around that.”

THAN recently organized a gathering following the death of 16-year-old Josselin Corea Escalante. She was killed in January by a fellow Antioch High School student during Nashville’s second school shooting in less than three years. 

As of now, a large part of her work is helping families cope with the loss of a child at the hands of gun violence, which Zabriskie admits can be frustrating.

“Lots of organizations say that they’re concerned [for children], but they don’t mention that most of those children are Black and brown,” Zabriskie said. “They don’t mention that nearly half of the gun deaths in this country are due to suicide … that the majority of gun deaths are caused by handguns. Those facts exist, but are often conveniently not discussed.”

One way she makes sure those facts are discussed is by interacting with local news stations. 

Zabriskie pointed out differences she noticed when stations reported on instances of people of color suffering a mass shooting.

“Since it was an all Black club, they never called it a mass shooting,” Zabriskie said while reflecting on events following the shooting at Sky Bar & Lounge in Nashville.

She immediately contacted the network and asked,  “I’m curious why this was reported as multiple gunshot shots and five people hospitalized, but you guys didn’t call it a mass shooting?”

The station was gracious about the situation and agreed it should have been referred to as a “mass shooting,” Zabriskie said. 

The outlet recognized its mistake and retracted the original headline. 

“Those things are important to do because it means that mass shootings don’t just affect, you know, white communities,” Zabriskie said. “They affect our communities [too], when it happens to us … it’s reported differently.” 

Despite these local setbacks, her vision for the future is bright.

“I started the organization as the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network specifically because I want to be able to serve all of Tennessee,” Zabriskie said. “I’m being hopeful, but I think we can make change in South Nashville, [then] all of Nashville to all of Davidson County … and then all of the state. I think things work that way. We ripple through.” 

Khalil Ekulona, “This is Nashville” WPLN Radio

Khalil Ekulona portrait (Aiden O’Neill)

Inside a small, nondescript building nestled along the Cumberland River, a calm but powerful voice reaches thousands of curious and concerned Tennesseeans every weekday at noon. 

Khalil Ekulona hosts Nashville Public Radio’s daily news show “This is Nashville” with a conversational approach to telling stories from Middle Tennessee. 

In early February, Ekulona invited listeners to call in with questions after Tennessee’s legislature passed an immigration law that pledged to support President Donald Trump’s planned mass deportation. Callers got the chance to discuss the new law with special guests Stella Yarbrough, legal director of the ACLU of Tennessee, and Judith Clerjune, campaign and advocacy director for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition. 

Ekulona believes change and mutual understanding, specifically on tough topics like race, don’t happen overnight. Instead, they require lots of small conversations and a healthy bit of curiosity.

Ekulona brings local voices to the studio, where a great equalizer — the interview chair — sits waiting for beat reporters, local celebrities, curious citizens and the occasional politician. They sit and talk about topics ranging from 30-year pen pal friendships to how licensing boards impact employment in the Volunteer State. However, out of all of the ideas showcased on “This is Nashville,” every one of Ekulona’s guests share one commonality — they care enough to come to the table. 

When he moved to Nashville in 2021, Ekulona was told, “Nashville is this democratic bastion. A blue dot in a red bowl of salsa.” But, he quickly learned that Nashville is “purple,” and the rest of the state, particularly in Middle Tennessee, may not be as deeply red as many believe. 

Nashville served as an incubator during the Civil Rights movement, where John Lewis, Diane Nash and other activists trained with the Nashville Student Movement to sharpen their organizing skills. 

Nashville is also home to famous conservatives, like legendary country musician Pat Boone, who joined Ekulona for a conversation in August. During the talk, Ekulona wasn’t concerned with debating — and frankly, neither was Boone. Instead, the pair mostly shared stories and learned about each other. 

“The fact that I’m talking to an older Nashvillian … who’s 90 years old, and if I’m lucky, I get to make it to 90,” Ekulona said. “What am I going to learn about life? How many times has he seen the world flip upside down?”

The desire to positively reshape local politics and silence negative Southern stereotypes stretches across Middle Tennessee, and Ekulona and Zabriskie are just two examples of those driving the cause forward — one conversation at a time.

“That’s a change that takes patience,” Ekulona said. “That’s a change that requires compassion. That’s a change that takes understanding.”

To contact the Magazine editor, email [email protected].

For more, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Sidney A. McPhee addresses the crowd in MTSU’s Murphy Center at spring convocation May 9, 2025.
MTSU 2025 spring graduation recap
Graduates smile as they start walking down the aisle of chairs at Murphy Center on May 9, 2025.
MTSU celebrates spring convocation with weekend of ceremonies [Gallery]
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
MTSU actuarial sciences professor indicted with fraud
A group of children wear graduation caps and hold a banner that reads "Education is a Right" at Public Square Park on April 14 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee House tables undocumented students bill until next legislative year
The Cope Administration Building holds offices for top MTSU administration like the president, provost and many others. (Photo by Eliza Laugherty)
Conservative legal group files discrimination complaint against MTSU
Ranking Murfreesboro's four Walmart locations.
Top shelf: Murfreesboro's Walmart locations, ranked
More in Sidelines Magazine
KS24 Sketch
Artists show off at the Middle Tennessee Tattoo Expo
A demonstrator poses with a pride flag during the 2025 People's March in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Queer Southerners find solace in community
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Sidelines Magazine Editor's Letter
Post Malone performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024
Mainstream artists like Post Malone and Beyonce incorporate 'country twang' into their new music
Editor's letter: Sidelines Magazine released April 12
Editor's letter: Sidelines Magazine released April 12
Artist Greer Wilkins stands with one of her works. Photo by Noah McLane.
Sidelines Magazine: Finding realism in mythology
About the Contributors
Noah McLane
Noah McLane, Lead news reporter
I’m a senior at MTSU’s School of Journalism, and this will be my second semester as the lead news reporter for Sidelines. I work for the First Amendment Encyclopedia through the Free Speech Center at MTSU and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies. In addition to covering issues like Forrest Hall and free speech on campus for Sidelines, I produced content for the Paris Post-Intelligencer, the First Amendment Encyclopedia, Sidelines Magazine and WMOT. 
Aiden O’Neill
Aiden O’Neill, Magazine editor
Hello, my name is Aiden O’Neill. I’m a senior studying entertainment journalism and minoring in leadership studies. This is my second year as magazine editor for Sidelines Magazine. Creating magazines has been a long-time passion of mine, but I also enjoy sewing and thrifting in my free time. Feel free to reach out at any time if you’d like to learn more about the magazine or if you’d like to chat!
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Middle Tennessee change-makers outside of the Capitol give ‘southern politics’ a new meaning