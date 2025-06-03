The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Photo gallery: Roots on the River 2025

Sam McIntyre, Staff PhotographerJune 3, 2025
A festival goer dances to the set of Aaron Lee Tasjan
Samuel McIntyre
A festival goer dances to the set of Aaron Lee Tasjan at Roots on the River, May 31, 2025.

Photo gallery: Roots on the River 2025