The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Photo Gallery: Bonnaroo 2025

Sam McIntyre, Staff PhotographerJune 16, 2025
Check out the best photos from this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Sam McIntyre
Bonnaroovians high five as they pass one another before entering the grounds at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Art & Photography
A festival goer dances to the set of Aaron Lee Tasjan at Roots on the River, May 31, 2025.
Photo gallery: Roots on the River 2025
A triptych by photographer Arno Rafael Minkkinen hangs in the Baldwin Photographic Gallery at MTSU on April 2, 2025.
Arno Rafael Minkkinen conquers fear with photography
The Baldwin Photographic Gallery displays the work of Ahndraya Parlato in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by Ariyannah Artis)
Birth, death and self-discovery: Ahndraya Parlato examines the significance of her photography
photo by larry rincon
Creativity unleashed: MTSU Art Festival & Boro International Fest combine for an artistic extravaganza
Anna Leadingham
Students assemble visionary boards to improve mental health
Tamara Reynolds at The Baldwin Photographic Gallery in the Bragg Building. (Photo by Larry Rincon)
MTSU alumna Tamara Reynolds discusses her recent work "The Drake" with MTSU students
More in Bonnaroo
A moment from Justice’s light show at The Pinnacle on June 15, 2025.
‘Audio, Video, Disco’: Justice at The Pinnacle post-Bonnaroo
A festivalgoer watches the sky at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Friday, June 13, 2025.
Summer school at Bonnaroo: A student journalist’s take on the canceled event
Gates close on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Bonnaroo is canceled: What now?
Festival-goers listening to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard spill out of RV lot 1161 on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Surprise guest takes the King Gizzard ‘Roo Residency by storm
Cars wait to leave the campground at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
MTSU media students get rained out of the Bonnaroo experience
Outeroo campgrounds recover from storms on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Why some volunteers think Bonnaroo 2025 was 'a complete waste'
More in Entertainment
Locksmith Eddie Wolf comes to the resc'roo for campers on Friday, June 13, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Rained out with the locksmith: Bonnaroo 2025
Bonnaroovians evacuate Centeroo due to severe weather warnings on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bonnaroo Music and Arts. Festival.
On day two of Bonnaroo, thunderstorms steal the afternoon shows
The Centeroo Arch displays a weather delay message on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Bonnaroo 2025 canceled: "We are gutted"
A crowd stands beneath the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival arch for Shotgunaroo at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 12, 2025.
Bonnaroo 2025 suspended June 13 due to severe weather
Luke Combs performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Bonnaroo goes country with Luke Combs
Jeffrey Melton and Katie Hamlin share a first kiss after getting married under the arch at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Photo gallery: The best Sidelines photos from Thursday at Bonnaroo
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
Photo Gallery: Bonnaroo 2025