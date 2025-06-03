WMOT’s ‘Roots on the Rivers’ strikes a chord: 7 highlights

With Americana music and a whole lot of tie-dye, WMOT’s Roots on the River might be the best start to the festival season in Nashville.

The annual event returned to the Two Rivers Mansion on May 31 for eight hours of performances, including Aaron Lee Tasjan, Sam Bush and a surprise guest whose head-banging blues left jaws dropped nearly on the floor.

The event offers festival-goers the opportunity to connect with their community through food and music, while at the same time supporting WMOT, a nonprofit public radio station.

“Every year I get to meet new people … this is a good time,” said Denise Tucker, a volunteer who travels from South Dakota for Roots on the River each year.

Read on for performance highlights from the one-day show.

Noeline Hofmann cooks with ‘Purple Gas’

The festival kicked off with up-and-coming country artist Noeline Hofmann and her band of Nashville natives. The 21-year-old rocked the stage with an hour-long set including songs from her new record, “Purple Gas.” Hofmann’s soulful music fit right in with the day’s other performances.

From Alberta, Canada, Hofmann attributes her love of country music to her family and hometown, which she calls “the Nashville of the North.”

“I’d say [my music is] lyric-driven and often country-rooted,” Hofmann said in an interview with Sidelines.

Hofmann ended her time on stage with an unreleased single about being a “honky tonk girl.” The lyrics nod to performing around the country and sleepless nights that accompany traveling as a band.

Roots on the River only kicks off Hofmann’s bustling summer.

This week, she returns to Nashville to perform at CMA Fest alongside one of her inspirations, Wynonna Judd. Later this season, Hofmann will share the stage with country-rock star Zach Bryan in Dublin, Ireland. – Liv Rapier

Aaron Lee Tasjan riffs with guitarist Laur Joamets

A three-time alum of Roots on the River, Aaron Lee Tasjan rocked the stage with electrifying back-and-forth guitar riffs and songs that rolled into rock.

The singer-songwriter and his band amplified the summer vibe with thrifted designer fits and retro-rock instruments.

Tasjan also brought out a guest musician, guitarist Luar Joamets, who the audience met with abundant applause. An Estonian musician, Joamets returns to Nashville after spending time on tour with Sturgill Simpson.

Tasjan and Joamets closed out the set by swapping guitar riffs. Fans reveled with the ruffled notes while swaying to the catchy tunes of “The Trouble Drinkin’” and “The Dangerous Kind.

On stage, Tasjan encouraged the audience to “show some support for a great radio station that plays authentic, real American music from the heart.” – DeAsia McClain

Liz Longley brings ‘New Life’

Liz Longley met the Nashville crowd with charming vocals akin to the singing of perched birds.

Blending country and folk, Longley utilized familiar sounds from her past albums and new music from her latest release, “New Life,” inspired in part by the birth of her daughter.

Longley calls the album a “sister” to her previous release, “Funeral from My Past.” As her songs navigate the feelings of death and rebirth, Longley compelled the audience to stop and take note of each melody’s underlying meaning.

Still, perhaps nothing sums up her music better than Longley herself, as she introduces her closing song: “Here’s the happiest blue song you’ll ever hear.” – Wren Bailey

Bronwyn Keyth-Hynes’ bluegrass surprise

Bluegrass artist Brownyn Keyth-Hynes performed songs from her new album “I Built a World” during the Saturday afternoon set.

After touring the states for the past few months, Keyth-Hynes accepted an invitation from WMOT to play at the Roots Festival following an interview with one of the station’s members. On stage, Keyth-Hynes and her band showcased the work put into the album.

“I always love playing festivals where there’s different genres of music,” Keyth-Hynes said in an interview with Sidelines.

Keyth-Hynes channeled a childlike spirit as she played the fiddle to a large crowd. The band played the “I Built A World” title track, as well as “Angel Island” and “Trip Around the Sun.” Bluegrass lovers watched in admiration as she shared the humble life stories behind her sweet string tunes. – DeAsia McCain

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram ‘reels in’ a standing ovation

Months before the festival, organizers kept one performance a surprise. Turns out, it was Grammy Award-winning blues artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram.

Taking a break from the day’s folksy-bluegrass feel, Ingram stood alone with his self-proclaimed “delta blues” style.

Ingram attributed his love for music to his community in a backstage interview with Sidelines.

“I grew up around my Mom, her side of the family, my uncles sang and played,” Ingram said. “I grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It’s a blues state.”

A three-person band held down the stage as Ingram made his way onto the lawn during his fourth song, “Not Gonna Lie.” The festival grounds were filled with an Unstoppable groove while Ingram and his band freestyled off each other. He earned a standing ovation after a three-minute guitar riff where Ingram jumped into the middle of the crowd.

By the end of his set, the crowd had crept up to the barricade, encaptured by the artist. – Liv Rapier

Sam Bush speaks up

Sam Bush closed the night by returning the festival to a familiar bluegrass sound.

Before beginning his set, more people lined the barricade to soak in the last of the night.

Bush and his band flooded the festival with harmonies, string instruments and an unexpected cover of “My Shot” from the hit musical “Hamilton.”

Besides passionate fiddle playing and anecdotes met with lyrical storytelling, Bush wanted to highlight the importance of events like WMOT’s “Roots.”

“Public radio and the airways of education TV [are] being threatened right now,” Bush said. “We can’t overstate the importance of supporting a radio station like WMOT to bring you quality music and programming of all kinds and all varieties, just like America.” – Wren Bailey

