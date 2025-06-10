The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

‘I Roo’: 3 stories of falling in love at Bonnaroo

Liv Rapier, Kerstie Wolaver, and Emma BurdenJune 10, 2025
Will and Alyssa Higgins kiss at the altar during a wedding ceremony at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2024, at Manchester, Tennessee. (Skyler Wendell/Sidelines file photo)

Love is in the air at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. 

For years, couples have searched for love on “The Farm,” the sprawling Bonnaroo grounds in rural Coffee County, Tennessee. Some met at the festival, while others tied the knot in campground ceremonies or at the House of MatROOmony, a barn inside the festival that provided a one-of-a-kind way to exchange vows.

At past events, festival-going lovebirds donned costumes and glitter while being married by a colorful array of officiants – from drag queens to artists who just stepped off a nearby stage. 

For longtime attendees, Bonnaroo may be the perfect place to say “I ‘Roo.” Since its inception in 2002, the festival represents a place for many to gain community, meet lifelong friends or find a love interest (a Bonnaboo, even). 

Sidelines talked to three couples who declared their love on The Farm. These are their stories. 

‘Everyone was just showering us with love’ 

Middle-school sweethearts Alyssa and William Higgins wed at the House of MatROOmony in 2024. 

After making the 13-hour drive from Pennsylvania to Tennessee, the couple settled into their campsite on Wednesday, where news spread throughout the Mars Colony that they would marry the next day. 

With bright matching hair, Alyssa and William Higgins made their way to the House of MatROOmony Thursday afternoon, where Alyssa Higgins walked down the aisle to Twenty One Pilots’ song “The Craving.” 

Ordained by Virginia SlimJim, a New Orleans drag star, they shared vows and walked out as a married pair. The friends they made just the night before cheered from the crowd. Strangers ran up to offer trinkets, take pictures and share congratulations.

Alyssa Higgins snaps a photo of her wedding ring after getting married to William Higgins at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 13, 2024. (Submitted photo)

“The whole day, everyone was just showering us with love,” said Alyssa Higgins. “I definitely cried like a baby after that.”

The couple celebrates their first anniversary at Bonnaroo this year, a tradition they hope to continue for years to come. 

A campsite wedding 

Jeffery Melton and Katie Hamlin didn’t meet at Bonnaroo, but it’s where they’ll start their marriage. 

After falling for each other in 2020 and attending the festival together for three years, they got engaged under the landmark Bonnaroo arch last year. The couple plan to tie the knot during this year’s festival.

Jeffery Melton proposes to Katie Hamlin under the arch at the 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo courtesy of Katie Hamlin)

 “Bonnaroo has been my favorite place since I started going in 2011, so I couldn’t wait to take Jeff along with me, and he’s fallen in love with the festival as well,” Hamlin said.

After discovering the removal of the House of MatROOmony (a speed dating “love shack” replaces the wedding chapel this year), a close friend of the couple got ordained and plans to officiate the ceremony. They’ll exchange vows under the arch, the same spot where Melton popped the question a year ago.  

“Getting married in the same spot we got engaged in is actually more meaningful for both of us,” Hamlin said. 

And this Bonnaroo love story likely won’t end after the wedding. The couple already plans to spend their first wedding anniversary under the arch in 2026. 

From meet-cute to “I Roo”

Kyle and Katy Hollingsworth experienced a real-life meet-cute in 2016 when Kyle Hollingworth was Katy Hollingsworth’s Lyft driver. They became “a little more than friends,” and stayed in touch, on and off The Farm, before attending their first ‘Roo together in 2017. 

During a psychedelic experience at the festival in 2019, Kyle Hollingsworth realized that he and Katy Hollingsworth were in love. The couple moved in together one month after that ‘trip’ to the Farm.

“I think Bonnaroo is a great place to fall in love,” Kyle Hollingsworth said. “Everyone is, hopefully, being the truest version of themselves when they are there.”

Kyle Hollingworth planned to propose at Bonnaroo in 2021, but the festival was cancelled due to flooding from Hurricane Ida. 

“I had Katy’s engagement ring picked out and packed for Roo with plans to propose under the arch,” Kyle Hollingsworth said in a Reddit post. “[I] had to settle for a Louisville proposal, but she said ‘yes.’”

Kyle and Katy Hollingsworth say “I Roo” in the House of MatROOmony at Bonnaroo 2023. (Submitted photo)

On a sunny, dusty day at The Farm that they love — and where they fell in love — Kyle and Katy Hollingsworth said “I Roo,” literally, at the House of MatROOmony in June 2023. The couple married as each other’s “favorite person in the world” at their “favorite place in the world.” 

The rest is Bonnaroo history. 

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Bonnaroo
Weather advisory announced at the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, June 16, 2024. (Hannah Carley)
Rain or Shine? What to expect from the weather at Bonnaroo 2025
Bonnaroovians pass by the LED wall that is able to change colors and designs, all while welcoming it's guests on June 13, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn.
A ‘Roo Residency, Remi Wolf’s Superjam and Insane Clown Posse: 11 must-see acts at Bonnaroo 2025
Festival-goers gather for a performance at the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Dusana Risovic, courtesy of Bonnaroo)
Bandanas, cowboy boots and an Infinity Stage: What’s new at Bonnaroo 2025?
A Middle Tennessee State University College of Media and Entertainment student films a performance at the 2024 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee. Photo courtesy of James Cessna/MTSU News.
Bonnaroo 2025: MTSU students go all-in on The Farm
Megan Thee Stallion and her dancers tease the What Stage audience at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, June 16, 2024.
Bonnaroo 2024: See the sounds of The Farm
Nate Z. and Ian Moore create their own musical moment in the shade at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 14, 2024.
Bonnaroo 2024: Faces of The Farm
More in Community
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
Missing zebra located in Christiana, still evades capture
A photo of the escaped zebra from the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on May 31, 2025.
Have you seen the zebra?
Kevin Smith (left) standing with Amy Goldstein (right) after she defended her honors thesis. (Photo courtesy of Amy Goldstein)
MTSU community remembers founder of anthropology department
Thor's Furniture on Medical Center Parkway on April 19, 2025.
Rocking with Rankin: Murfreesboro business owner shares models, music and musings
A group of children wear graduation caps and hold a banner that reads "Education is a Right" at Public Square Park on April 14 in Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee House tables undocumented students bill until next legislative year
A protestor holds up a sign at the May Day protest in Murfreesboro on May 1, 2025.
May Day protest rallies Murfreesboro in 25-hour filibuster
More in Entertainment
A festival goer dances to the set of Aaron Lee Tasjan at Roots on the River, May 31, 2025.
Photo gallery: Roots on the River 2025
Fan pose as they take a photograph and Sam Bush performs at Roots on the River, May 31, 2025.
WMOT’s ‘Roots on the Rivers’ strikes a chord: 7 highlights
The band Lucius. (Photo by Dana Trippe)
Weekly Distractions: Lucius jumpstarts summer with self-titled collection
Drew and Ellie Holcomb onstage at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 3, 2025.
Drew and Ellie Holcomb's Memory Bank Tour stops at the Ryman
Samuel T. Herring sings with Future Islands at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee on May 2, 2025.
Future Islands rock The Caverns
Partynextdoor entertains at MTSU's Murphy Center on April 30, 2025.
MTSU turns up with Partynextdoor and Mariah the Scientist
About the Contributor
Emma Burden
Emma Burden, Lead features reporter
My name is Emma Burden and I’m the lead features reporter this semester. When I’m not watching hockey, you can find me working on the newspaper, reading novels and playing Minecraft. I am also a proud cat mom to a six-year-old blue point Siamese cat named Roo, and I work hard so he can have a better life. As well, I am a senior journalism major, graduating this December. 
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
‘I Roo’: 3 stories of falling in love at Bonnaroo