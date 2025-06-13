Bonnaroo 2025 suspended June 13 due to severe weather

UPDATE 7:46 p.m.:

Bonnaroo 2025 has been canceled.

UPDATE 7:18 p.m.:

More artists have confirmed the cancellation of their sets, including Flipturn, Eater, Slightly Stoopid and Dogpark. The main grounds remain closed as rain continues to fall in the area.

UPDATE 5:13 p.m.:

Canceled shows include Mannequin Pussy, Ginger Root and Effin, as confirmed by the group’s respective social media pages. Centeroo remains closed as the storms continue to move through Coffee County.

Bonnaroo posted an update that they are still tracking multiple storm cells moving towards the storm.

“Do what Bonnaroovians do: make friends with your neighbors, radiate positivity and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more,” Bonnaroo said in an Instagram post.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.:

The National Weather Service confirms showers and thunderstorms should continue for the remainder of the day and into tonight.

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.:

Multiple storm cells are heading towards the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, according to a post on the event’s Instagram account. The event has yet to resume.

UPDATE 2:14 p.m.:

Bonnaroo announced that tolls, or the entry points, would be closed until the weather passes.

The weather delay is expected to impact the festival for at least the next couple of hours, Bonnaroo wrote in a post on X.

Original story 1:08 p.m.:

Organizers of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival asked attendees to evacuate Friday afternoon due to severe weather in the area, according to a post on the event’s social media pages.

A weather alert displayed on screens inside the festival shared the message “For safety, the show has been temporarily paused.” Festivalgoers were asked to leave Centeroo, the area where most of the festival’s main-stage performances occur, and shelter in their vehicles for the duration of the suspension.

Bonnaroo is located at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. Anticipated Friday acts include Tyler the Creator, Red Clay Strays and Rainbow Kitten Surprise.

