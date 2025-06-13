The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Photo gallery: The best Sidelines photos from Thursday at Bonnaroo

Sam McIntyre, Staff photographer June 13, 2025
Photos from the first day at Bonnaroo 2025.
Sam McIntyre
A crowd stands beneath the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival arch for Shotgunaroo at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 12, 2025.

Photo gallery: The best Sidelines photos from Thursday at Bonnaroo