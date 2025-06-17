The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU Board of Trustees approves 6.49% tuition increase

Jenene Grover, Managing editorJune 17, 2025
ANDY HEIDT
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, at the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)

MTSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 6.49% increase in undergraduate and graduate tuition at a meeting Tuesday.

In-state students taking more than 12 credit hours will now pay $5,328.50 per semester, about a $300 increase from the 2024-2025 academic year tuition of $5,003

The proposed increase suggested two scenarios, dependent on the money allocated to athletics – one with a 5.93% increase and another with a 6.49% increase. Scenario one provided a $35 increase; the Board of Trustees chose scenario two with a $64 increase. 

MTSU Student Government Association did not support any increase for athletics. SGA supported increases for campus recreation, health services, parking services, postal services, technology access and SGA.

Over 300 students submitted responses to the Board during the public comment period that ended June 10, most expressing concerns about MTSU’s affordability and asking the Board to reconsider the increase.

“In recent days, our office has been inundated with messages from students expressing disappointment and frustration over the lack of inclusion in this process,” said SGA president RJ Ware at the meeting. “If we expect our students to support our athletic programs and maintain a strong relationship with university leadership, they must feel like they are heard and respected.”

This increase still leaves MTSU with one of the lowest tuition rates among Tennessee’s three largest public universities.

“In evaluating the proposal, the committee reviewed materials containing the tuition rates of other Tennessee public institutions, as well as peer institutions, and found that even with the proposed fee increase, MTSU ranked as very affordable in comparison,” said Trustee Pete DeLay, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Your donation will support the student journalists of Middle Tennessee State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Board of Trustees
MTSU men's tennis huddles together before a match in 2023. (Photo by Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics)
MTSU Student Government Association rails against a mandatory fee increase to fund athletics
The MTSU obelisk sits on the border of campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Branch)
MTSU Board of Trustees approves new master's degree programs
Entrance to Middle Tennessee State University campus at East Main and Old Main Circle. (MTSU photo)
Three takeaways from the Sept. 10 Board of Trustees meeting
At last week's Board of Trustees meeting, Rick Kurtz discussed the importance of biweekly pay.
UCW delegate speaks to the MTSU Board of Trustees about biweekly pay
MTSU Trustee Joey Jacobs discusses flat tuition rates for the coming academic year during the June 14 Board of Trustees meeting held at the Miller Education Center on Bell Street. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
MTSU Trustees Board Flattens Tuition
MTSU Board of Trustees Approved New Degree and Change in University Policy
MTSU Board of Trustees Approved New Degree and Change in University Policy
More in Campus
From left to right: Liz McPhee, MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee at an event at the Shelbyville airport in September 2024.
UPDATE: MTSU to scale back DEI-related initiatives
Kevin Smith (left) standing with Amy Goldstein (right) after she defended her honors thesis. (Photo courtesy of Amy Goldstein)
MTSU community remembers founder of anthropology department
Sidney A. McPhee addresses the crowd in MTSU’s Murphy Center at spring convocation May 9, 2025.
MTSU 2025 spring graduation recap
Graduates smile as they start walking down the aisle of chairs at Murphy Center on May 9, 2025.
MTSU celebrates spring convocation with weekend of ceremonies [Gallery]
The James E. Walker Library is a hub for student resources. (Photo from Sidelines Archives)
MTSU actuarial sciences professor indicted with fraud
The Cope Administration Building holds offices for top MTSU administration like the president, provost and many others. (Photo by Eliza Laugherty)
Conservative legal group files discrimination complaint against MTSU
More in News
Demonstrators gather at The Avenue in Murfreesboro on June 12, 2025 as part of a 'No Kings' protest.
Murfreesboro 'No Kings Day' protest pulls unexpectedly large numbers
Outeroo campgrounds recover from storms on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Why some volunteers think Bonnaroo 2025 was 'a complete waste'
Bonnaroovians evacuate Centeroo due to severe weather warnings on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bonnaroo Music and Arts. Festival.
Photo gallery: Images from a muddy day at Bonnaroo
The Centeroo Arch displays a weather delay message on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.
Bonnaroo 2025 canceled: "We are gutted"
A crowd stands beneath the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival arch for Shotgunaroo at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 12, 2025.
Bonnaroo 2025 suspended June 13 due to severe weather
Luke Combs performs at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 12, 2025.
Bonnaroo goes country with Luke Combs
About the Contributor
Jenene Grover
Jenene Grover, News editor
I’m the current news editor and plan on continuing journalism after college by writing about politics. In my free time, I like to read and play video games, my current favorite book being “A Secret History” by Donna Tartt and game being Supermarket Simulator.
Donate to MTSU Sidelines

Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU Board of Trustees approves 6.49% tuition increase