MTSU Board of Trustees approves 6.49% tuition increase

MTSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 6.49% increase in undergraduate and graduate tuition at a meeting Tuesday.

In-state students taking more than 12 credit hours will now pay $5,328.50 per semester, about a $300 increase from the 2024-2025 academic year tuition of $5,003.

The proposed increase suggested two scenarios, dependent on the money allocated to athletics – one with a 5.93% increase and another with a 6.49% increase. Scenario one provided a $35 increase; the Board of Trustees chose scenario two with a $64 increase.

MTSU Student Government Association did not support any increase for athletics. SGA supported increases for campus recreation, health services, parking services, postal services, technology access and SGA.

Over 300 students submitted responses to the Board during the public comment period that ended June 10, most expressing concerns about MTSU’s affordability and asking the Board to reconsider the increase.

“In recent days, our office has been inundated with messages from students expressing disappointment and frustration over the lack of inclusion in this process,” said SGA president RJ Ware at the meeting. “If we expect our students to support our athletic programs and maintain a strong relationship with university leadership, they must feel like they are heard and respected.”

This increase still leaves MTSU with one of the lowest tuition rates among Tennessee’s three largest public universities.

“In evaluating the proposal, the committee reviewed materials containing the tuition rates of other Tennessee public institutions, as well as peer institutions, and found that even with the proposed fee increase, MTSU ranked as very affordable in comparison,” said Trustee Pete DeLay, chair of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee.

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.