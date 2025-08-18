Sidelines 100: Curing the disease: Athletics, University working to squash another apathetic season

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Aug. 18, 2000, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

While walking on the 500-acre campus of Middle Tennessee State University it’s more common to see students

wearing the bright orange and white colors of the University of Tennessee Volunteers than the roval blue and white of the MTSli Blue Raiders. It’s no secret that the Vols are the pride of Tennessee in terms of college football. However, as MTSU upgrades its own athletic programs, serious efforts are under way to cultivate a stronger following of their own-starting with the students.

Even with the move to Division I-A status, the football team only drew an average of 12,472 fans over five home games in 1999. The men’s basketball team only averaged 3,907 over 14 home games. Even with basketball powerhouse Kansas University playing here last year, only 7,897 fans showed up to support the Blue Raiders.

“I don’t think that supporting your school is as important tothe young people as it used to be,”* MTSU Athletic Director Lee Fowler said. “The loyalty doesn’t seem to be there anymore.

“These days students don’t go to their high school games and that just seems to carry over into college.”

Earlier this summer a survey was conducted to determine the amount of school spirit and student involvement on the MTSU campus. Undergraduate marketing students taking an Applied Marketing Research class under the direction of Timothy R. Craeff, Ph.D. developed the survey. The class also worked closely with Robert Glenn, MTSU’s vice president for Student Affairs.

Those surveyed were chosen randomly from all areas of study, student classifications and from various buildings across campus to achieve an unbiased representation of students’ actual feelings and thoughts.

Of the 520 students who were surveyed, only 54.2 percent expressed an interest in MTSU sports. The study also revealed that 58.9 percent don’t plan to attend any football games this year. Only 24.8 percent plan to attend the homecoming game against Louisiana- Monroe.

According to the survey’s results, most students said that work, a poor athletic program and the fact that they were not interested in sports were the main reasons why they don’t attend games.

What will it take to get the student body involved?

Several MTSU officials have designed a plan to generate student interest in the athletic programs.

Fowler, Coordinator of Special Events, Michael Jordan, Account Executive, Kyle Turnham and Glenn are leading the initiative.

“We’re trying to listen to what the students want and respond accordingly,” Glenn said. “We plan to have more live and big-time entertainment come here to MTSU.”

The plan will begin this fall with a “school spirit” day scheduled for each Friday. This includes wearing MTSU colors and logos to foster more school pride. Fraternities, sororities, campus ministries and the division of Student affairs will lead the way, as they have agreed to participate in the program.

Also, the university plans to provide quality entertainment that will keep students on campus on weekends when a home sporting event is taking place. Although a deal has yet to be reached, comedian Sinbad and the rock group Cheap Trick have been contacted about performing on campus.

“This is our third attempt to try and hook Sinbad,” Glenn said. “We would like to like him perform on Friday Sept. 15,

the night before the first home football game against Murray State. If he turns us down again, then we will find someone else that the students would like well.”

Glenn said that the decision to try to get Cheap Trick to perform here was because of a desire to appeal to several different audiences.

“Cheap Trick was real big in the ’70s and ’80s, but still appeal to a number of recent alumni and current students.”

Negotiations are under way with Cheap Trick that would have the band play a post-game concert following the Oct. 14 homecoming game. Should a deal be reached, plans call for the concert to be free to students who attend the game.

Students and alumni who wish to only attend the concert would have to pay admission.

Another way the university intends to encourage students to attend sporting events is through a program called Raider Rewards. Jordan and Turnham of the athletic department are spearheading this effort. Before the upcoming football season, ticket holders will recieve an application in the mail. Students will have the opportunity to fill one out beginning at the first home game, or before via the internet.

The application will ask for information regarding the spending habits of the individual. Once a fan has their card, each time they attend a game they will receive points by swiping their card in a “kiosk,” which is like an ATM machine. The “kiosk” machines will be placed around the ootball stadium and inside Murphy Center. Points accumulated will be good toward Blue Raider merchandise and other prizes.

“When fans come to Blue Raider games, they will swipe their card.” Turnham said. “After swiping their card, they will be asked about three questions like where they shop at, what restaurants they frequent, etc…”

“Every time somebody comes to a game they will get at least something small. The machine will then print out a voucher with their point total on it. along with coupons for maybe 1 free Coke, ball cap or movie rental. The technology that will be used in the “Raider Rewards” program was developed by AIM Technologies in Austin. Texas. Many professional sports franchises are using similar programs, including Ihe Texas Hangers, Nashville Predators and Nashville Sounds. The only other university in the country currently using this program is San Jose State. The Naval Academy plans to begin its program starting this fall too.”

“We appreciate the financial commitment from our fans.” Turnham said. “We also want the physical commitment. This program will encourage fans not only to buy season tickets, but to actually come to the games.”

Fan participation and attendance are important for a couple of reasons. When athletes play in front of large crowds, it tends to raise their performance level. Having a home-field crowd makes a huge difference; just ask the Tennessee Titans. From a recruiting standpoint, the ability to draw one large crowd can make or break an athlete’s decision whether or not to attend a particular university. Most top-notch athletes like to be watched and if they aren’t going to play in front of a large crowd, they will go somewhere where they can. If coaches can’t attract talented players, winning becomes more difficult.

“It would be really nice to see this community get behind not just our football program, but the university as a whole.” MTSU starting quarterback Wes Counts said. ” I see the stadium half-full and I just wonder why. I’ve never worn orange and white. I’ve always been a Blue Raider.”

Whether it’s just not having the time, not caring or lack of school spirit, MTSU is going to great lengths to create interest in the athletic programs. There has been a lot of time, money and energy spent to determine why students aren’t more enthusiastic than they are. Only time will tell if the efforts are worth the rewards.

“We’re trying everything in the world to get students involved,” Fowler said. “We want to plan activities to keep students on campus over the weekends, so that they will be more apt to attend one of our sporting events too.”

To contact the News editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.