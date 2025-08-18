Sidelines 100: MTSU cadets prepare for Iraq

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Aug. 30, 1990, edition of Sidelines.

The crisis in the Middle East is affecting the lives of hundreds of Tennessee Army National Guard Reservists, including several here on campus.

“We have lost approximately a half dozen cadets who are also in the National Guard to the call-up by the president,” said ROTC department head Lt. Col. Cecil Calloway.

Two Tennessee Army National Guard units were told Saturday to prepare for a departure to Fort Campbell, home of the 101st Airborne Division, which has already been given orders for deployment. The units are expected to support troops in the Middle East.

He said cadets in the past have been exempt from call-up by the president.

“Apparently, Army officials have changed their minds and made the decision to allow ROTC cadets and other full-time students to be called up if necessary.”

Calloway said that even though the crisis appears to be flaring up, the morale of the cadets called to duty is high.

“I think the youngsters really want to go,” he said. “Most of them are just assembling with their units. From there, they will be sorted out, who’s going and who’s not.”

Calloway said the reason for students being called has a lot to do with the number of them enlisted in the Tennessee National Guard.

“It just so happens that many of them belong to the units that are being called up,” he said.

However, Calloway said the president can only call up the National Guard for 90 days, with a possible 90-day extension if necessary.

“After the second 90 days. Congress has to approve any further time,” he said.

Capt. Reginald Beaty, a professor in the military science department at MTSU, said because of the time and sacrifice that these soldiers are making, we as Americans should all be grateful.

“We should be humble and grateful to those soldiers who are willing to sacrifice their lives for our country,” Beaty said. “However, we should also pray that they will not have to make that ultimate sacrifice.”

