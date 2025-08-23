Top three thrift spots in Murfreesboro

Shopping in a new town can be intimidating, often sending students flocking to Amazon or other sites to fulfill their furnishing needs. But you can find hidden gems in thrift stores across Murfreesboro if you know where to look.

Facebook Marketplace and thrift stores are the easiest places to run to for students searching to stock dorms and apartments. Finding outfits for class, gamedays and Greek Life recruitment can be stressful, but Murfreesboro is home to various thrift stores with something to meet every student’s needs.

This list of three stores in Murfreesboro compares the contents of each as well as the pricing, donation process and causes behind each one.

#3: Uptown Cheapskate

Coming in third place, Uptown is easily a go-to for clothes. Find outfits for rush, class, tailgating, the gym and anything else you could desire. Dresses in every color are perfect for sorority recruitment, and denim dresses, jumpsuits and rompers are perfect for wearing to upcoming MTSU game days.

This store was almost higher on the list because of the variety of clothes, shoes and jewelry, but ultimately landed at number three because it had the highest prices, and because of its inconvenient location on Old Fort Parkway.

If you need a closet cleanout before going back to school, Uptown also offers the option to buy your clothes from you or trade them for in-store credit in a similar fashion to Plato’s Closet. Bring your clothes (in clean, good condition) and a valid government ID to Uptown so their buyers can review your clothes for potential while you browse. You can get cash for your clothes or receive 25% more in-store credit.

#2: Outreach Thrift

Coming in at a close number two, Outreach Thrift is perfect for finding picture frames, clothes, books and household items.

This store, located on SE Broad Street, is a must for anyone decorating a dorm or apartment on a budget. If shoppers aren’t actively looking, they can easily miss Outreach — and miss out on unique dishes and whimsical decor — an abundance of plates, bowls, coffee mugs, vases and more for your apartment’s kitchen.

Outreach is a great option when choosing a place to donate your closet cleanout when you need more space (because you just can’t stop thrifting).

#1: Steered Straight Too Furniture and Thrift

“All is fair in love and thrift,” according to the white board you see upon entering Steered Straight, Sidelines’ number one pick for thrifting in Murfreesboro.

The nonprofit organization has a mission: to be a positive influence. Steered Straight strives to impact the minds of youth, steer their lives in positive ways and encourage them to make positive life choices. Give kids the ability to develop a sense of understanding about the positive and negative decisions in life.

The goal is to reduce the number of youths who end up in the criminal justice system due to making poor decisions, according to their website.

The education of youth and the goal of impacting children’s minds positively are the drivers behind the store’s charity.

Anyone in need of more trinkets should most definitely find themselves here (but who has ever said “I have enough trinkets” anyway?). Whether you need furniture for your living room or a throw pillow for your bed, they house hidden treasures of all shapes and sizes.

Steered Straight would be my first stop if I had an apartment to stock. The expansive store seems never to end, with something new hidden at every turn through the maze of its interior. Along with racks of clothing, physical media lovers can search through books, movies and records.

