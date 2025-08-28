The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU women’s soccer learns to fight through early injuries

MTSU women’s soccer has lost eight players to injury in only four games.
Jacob Burgess, Associate sports editorAugust 28, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
The Blue Raiders celebrate a goal against Indiana State on Aug. 24, 2025.

Middle Tennessee women’s soccer (3-0-1) is off to the team’s best start since 2019. Even with the early success, one of MTSU’s lone issues thus far is one that can only be solved by time. 

The Blue Raiders have a case of the injury bug that keeps spreading throughout the team.  

MTSU started week two of the season against Alabama A&M University, winning 2-0, but at a cost. In the 30th minute, freshman forward Alli Craig turned to receive a pass from Sadie Sterbenz. Craig attempted to turn with the ball and fell, ultimately being subbed out and wearing a walking boot since then.  

Craig became the seventh player to pick up an injury for the Blue Raiders in just four games.  

‘We haven’t been lucky with our injuries, but the good thing about this team is they believe in each other, and every time someone goes down, somebody decides to pick it up,” head coach Aston Rhoden said.  

The injuries have thinned out the midfield with Craig, Idun Kvaale and Olivia Best out, forcing the Raiders to see what depth they have.  

Seniors Taijah Fraser and Yana Yordanova saw an increase in minutes in the past two games because of the injuries.

Taijah Fraser crosses a ball on Aug. 24, 2025.

Even with all the injuries, MTSU found a way to win against Alabama A&M and tie against Indiana State University. The key to both games came from freshmen finding the back of the net.  

Scottie Newton scored her first career goal off a header against Alabama A&M during a free kick.  

Against Indiana State, in place of the missing Craig and Kvaale, Hannah Delaney and Fraser started showing what depth they have. Fraser assisted on the first goal of the game while Delaney made multiple defensive tackles.  

In a similar fashion to Newton, fellow freshman Mya Stenjhem placed the ball in the top corner off a header to tie the game and keep the Blue Raiders out of the loss column. The freshmen are looking to hunt down the ball every game, Stenjhem said. 

Against Indiana State, the team learned they could fall behind in a game and stick with the plan of attack and get back into the game, Rhoden said.  

The injury bug bit the goalkeepers’ room the most, though, for the Raiders. The term emergency backup goalie isn’t used in soccer often, but Middle Tennessee needs to plan for one.

Senior Emily McGrain has been out all season, and freshman Ella Sellers went out after her first start of the season.  

McGrain’s return table is the next two or so weeks, but the doctors are ultimately in charge of deciding when players can come back. But there isn’t an emergency backup plan yet, Rhoden said.

“One of our things is optimism, and we know that there is a possibility that we might have to, and we’ll address that,” Rhoden said. “But right now, we are focused on winning and protecting our goalkeepers.” 

MTSU travels to Mobile, Alabama, next to face the University of South Alabama on Aug. 28 in the team’s first long away game of the season.

MTSU women’s soccer learns to fight through early injuries