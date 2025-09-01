The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Country Star Lauren Watkins Kicks off Party in the Grove while “Soaking up the Sun”

This year’s “Party in the Grove” tailgating series kicked off with a rockin’ performance from country star Lauren Watkins and her band.
DeAsia Powell, ReporterSeptember 1, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
Students and supporters gathered around the stage at Party in the Grove on August 30, 2025.

Former Student Government Association President Michai Mosby launched the tailgating series in 2024 to boost student engagement. Held four hours before football games, the events feature the Band of Blue, live music from local artists, food, drinks, games and a parade leading the Blue Raiders to Floyd Stadium. 

That mix of school spirit and entertainment set the stage for a performance from Nashville native Lauren Watkins.

Saturday afternoon, hundreds of Blue Raiders  swallowed Walnut Grove in blue jeans and white shirt apparel as Watkins took the stage with her newest hits, including “Average Joe and Plane Jane.” 

Watkins’ fans felt right at home when she brought her Blue Raider spirit and mentioned her sister and band member Joe Compton being a Blue Raider. 

“We’re rooting for the home team today,” Watkins said on the tiny blue stage in the center of Walnut Grove as fans cheered in enthusiasm.  

The country star and her band charmed the audience with warm country vocals and acoustic guitars with oldies like “Shirley Temple” and upbeat tunes like “Gonna Soak up the Sun.” 

The band set the tone as they jammed across the stage in their jeans, decked out with brown accessories and guitars.  

Country artist Lauren Watkins performing at Party in the Grove on August 30, 2025. (Caitlyn Jajek)

Before introducing everyone to her band, she drove attendees into high spirits by telling them to let go and enjoy the now through a collective toast with the audience.

“If you came here with something bitter, something that’s bothering you, something that’s breaking your heart, we’re going to let it go right now, alright! Give me a Go Blue Raiders on three!” Watkins said. “It’s getting real close to game time. I can’t believe football season is here.” 

Fans responded with a jolly “Blue Raiders!” before MTSU alum Compton, aka “Average Joe,” stole the show with an electrifying riff on his guitar that captivated onlookers. 

“I love you, Joe Compton!” shouted students. 

From sharing her nostalgic memories with the crowd to embracing the start of football season, Watkins welcomed home the Blue Raiders and led them into their first game with a splash of humility and ease. 

She opened her song Marlboro Man with a heart-to-heart conversation with the girls that exalted a sense of intimacy between her and the crowd.

“I’m always reminiscing on the good old days and girls, I don’t know if you can agree with me, but I feel like what we used to have a lot more of was real men.” Said Watkins. 

In warm spirits, Watkins closed out the show with “Anybody But You” and entertained a long line of fans at the merch table. 

Watkins said she was drawn to MTSU by game day, her love for football and country music. She hopes students found a connection to her music. 

“I’m so happy to be a part of this day, especially to be able to be here to share country music, which is one of my favorite things in the world. Hopefully, we uplifted some people today or made some people feel like they could relate to our music. We hope we just helped everybody have a good time.” Watkins said.

 

Caitlyn Hajek
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor.
Country Star Lauren Watkins Kicks off Party in the Grove while “Soaking up the Sun”