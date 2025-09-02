3 overreactions from MTSU’s historic loss to Austin Peay

MTSU’s 34-14 loss to Austin Peay State University last Saturday marked the first time the program fell to a Football Championship Subdivision opponent in over a decade. The week one defeat inside Floyd Stadium gave the world its first true look at year two of the Derek Mason era, and with that comes a lot of knee-jerk reactions.

Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder’s 35 points per game goal is unrealistic.

“If we can get to 35 [points a game] that’d be great,” Reeder said during fall camp. “That’s a lot. Shoot for the stars, land on the moon. That’s five touchdowns a day. If you don’t throw, you don’t go, you don’t know, and we’re going to give it a shot.”

When taking on an FCS team that was fifth in the United Athletic Conference in total defense last season in your home stadium, 35 points per game seems like a very realistic expectation. Heck, even three of our four editor picks for the game had the Blue Raiders winning with 35 points in the game.

But after scoring only two touchdowns and securing the program’s first loss to Austin Peay in 39 years, Reeder’s expectation seems unattainable for an offense that struggled to push the ball across midfield.

“We weren’t clicking, and it was like a number of things, like it wasn’t just one thing,” quarterback Nick Vattiato said after the game. “There was no connection, there was no continuity within the game, within our plays, whether it was the run game or the pass game.”

The Blue Raiders failed to find their footing early on, as the offense went into the two-minute warning of the first half with only one completed pass, prior to Vattiato going four of six for 36 yards to lead a touchdown drive at the end of the half.

“My accuracy was pretty bad tonight,” Vattiato said. “I didn’t give my guys the best chance I could have, and I think that we started that way. We had one good drive at the end of the first half. We put together another touchdown drive, but other than that, there was just no consistency.”

The lack of consistency for the Blue Raiders was across the board, including most impactfully on third and fourth down. In 12 opportunities on third down, the offense failed to convert a single time, while the group went one for four on fourth down attempts.

“You have got to complete throws to stay on the field,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “I mean, that’s the biggest part of what you see. I thought Nick [Vattiato] had good protection early, for the most part I thought he had good protection … I saw opportunity through those first three quarters for us to play better football and stay on the field, and we didn’t.”

The defensive line is one of the team’s strengths.

Despite the loss, defensive linemen Shakai Woods and Anthony Bynum dominated for the Blue Raiders against Austin Peay. The duo provided pressure for MTSU, as Bynum racked up six tackles and a quarterback hit while Woods was responsible for half a sack and six tackles from the defensive front.

“Those guys are going to be difference makers for us,” Mason said. “These guys are productive, and they play hard and they’re going to continue to play well, we just need to play well around them.”

Defensive tackle Damonte Smith was another strong performer for the Blue Raiders, making five tackles and notching a sack for what was arguably MTSU’s strongest unit.

“We did a pretty good job, but I feel like we gotta be better,” Smith said. “So that means you gotta just keep chopping wood, come to practice every day and work harder every day.”

Smith went into detail on things the group needs to improve on, including shedding blocks, tackling and finishing rushes.

While Smith was quickly able to point out ways for the defensive line to improve, Mason complemented the unit’s play after the week one defeat.

“They all played solid inside,” Mason said. “I thought they were physical at the point of attack. They’re going to be challenged some, but the guys around our front guys have to play well … I thought we bled a little bit on the edges, whether that’s secondary or whether that’s at the second level with our safeties or [line]backers.”

MTSU’s tackling statistics back up Mason’s thoughts on the secondary’s play. While linebacker Parker Hughes collected nine tackles to lead MTSU in the loss, four of the top seven tacklers were a part of the defensive line.

“The guys up front, man, them guys are some dogs, them guys are playing hard, physical, tough, intelligent,” linebacker Muazz Byard said. “Those guys are making our job easier. They’re getting double-teamed, and things like that, so they are opening up holes for us.”

A retooled receiving corps looks very similar to last year’s production.

During Mason’s first campaign as head coach last season, the wide receiver room was a one-headed monster, led by current Michigan State University Spartan Omari Kelly.

In 11 games as a Blue Raider in 2024, Kelly led receivers in yardage (869) and receiving touchdowns (three). Both marks were second on the team, trailing former tight end Holden Willis.

After the roster was depleted of receiving threats with Kelly’s transfer and the graduation of Willis, Mason emphasized upgrading at the position. MTSU added five transfer wideouts, and its opening depth chart, featuring six receivers, contained only two returners.

With the new look receiver room, the Blue Raiders hoped to have newfound firepower. This didn’t pan out much in the opening loss, as Vattiato threw for only 104 yards and MTSU’s wide receivers combined for 73 of those.

All but 23 of those came from Nahzae Cox, who also picked up two scores in the loss to Austin Peay.

A transfer from Fresno City College, Cox stepped up for Middle Tennessee in his first appearance at the Division I level while filling the void left by Kelly.

“I’m gonna keep staying consistent, practicing hard and doing what I do best, being me,” Cox said. “I feel like everybody wanted me to be somebody else, but I just gotta be me.”

While Cox wants to continue to make an impact while being himself, Mason wants more production out of his receiver room, with more consistent play, he said.

“They’ve been challenged, just like we’ve all been challenged,” Mason said. “We all have to play better and coach better. I think the preparation was there. I think this is one where we’ve got to do better. So with that being said, they know we’ve got to perform.”

The Blue Raiders will look to improve after their rough loss to Austin Peay as they hit the road for a week two matchup against the University of Wisconsin-Madison. MTSU will take on the Badgers on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 3 p.m. CDT. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

