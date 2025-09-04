You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Oct 12, 2011, edition of Sidelines.

GOOD FRIEND GOOD FOOD.

Knock knock. Chris, 26, peeks only his curly hair blonde head around the door. He is naked except for his glasses and wedding ring.

“C’mon in you guys,” he beckons to the couple, Phillip, 26, and Cora, 22, standing on the doorstep. A sweet and tangy aroma meets their nostrils as they step into the foyer and undress by the door. Foster the People plays through the living room speakers while two cats lounge on the couch.

There is laughter and hugs as the couple steps into the tiny, crowded kitchen at the back of the house. Other friends have already made themselves at home.

Caz, 20, stands off to the side as Chris moves to the sink to cut tomatoes. She wears only jewelry — a jade stone hung from a string about her neck, two snake bite lip rings and a bracelet made from small wooden beads. Her long, honey-brown hair falls gently on her shoulders.

Maddie, 19, and Felicia, 19, sit at the small kitchen table, looking, for all the world, like they were at a normal dinner party.

Carol, 30, Chris’s wife, laughs as she stirs a brimming pot of apple chicken chili, wearing nothing but an apron and her wedding ring. Her dark brown hair frames her face. Cora sits down at the table, with Phillip behind her.

The kitchen is warm, almost too warm, but a delicious breeze sneaks in from a cracked window, bringing with it the crisp, evening air cooled by the onset of autumn.

This is naked dinner.

FIRST TIMES

The abrupt turn to cooler weather means that summer nudist activities like skinny-dipping and naked volleyball are drawing to a close. But naked dinners, naked movie night and hot tubbing are all on the agenda for the coming winter months.

After a hearty dinner of chili and cornbread, everyone settles into the soft, oversized living room furniture. Their laughter is loud enough to be heard outside, as they watch YouTube videos from a laptop hooked up to a TV. Analise, 22, arrives late to join the party, wearing only a sarong around her hips and a zip-off he People jacket, which are quickly shed. Everyone is speakers; comfortable and relaxed. But it wasn’t always that way, at least for Carol.

“Both Chris and I had grown up very conscious and very religious,” she says. “But when Chris went out to school in California, he s at home. was around a lot more body-free people, and that intrigued him.”

As a young married couple, Chris and Carol explored the idea of social nudism together, but it took them two years to get up the courage to try it.

“We had been naked at home and outside,” says Chris. “But taking that extra step to actually going someplace where being naked is the thing that you do-with other people-is always slightly mind-boggling.”

“The first time was fun,” Carol continues, “But the second time we visited a resort out in California for our third anniversary, and we got to be naked for five days straight, and that it. We were in. Now, we’ve been doing it ever since and getting everyone we know to try it.”

It’s been three years since that first time. Caz’s first brush with nudity came right after high school.

“Two years ago,” says Caz, “‘Anonymous’ would leave for weekends, and he would always say that he was playing volleyball by a lake.”

But Caz knew he was lying. Eventually, he told her that he was going to Rock Haven Lodge Family Nudist Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Caz, who played volleyball in high school, says that, “As soon as he told me that he had been playing naked volleyball, I said, ‘Let’s go!'”

At Rock Haven, Caz met Chris and Carol for the first time in 2009. Phillip and Cora met the three of them at Rock Haven this past summer.

Phillip and Cora have been participating in social nudism for only a few months.

Cora says that for her, nudism is an escape from the stress of day-to-day life.

“There is nothing more freeing, more relaxing, than being naked, especially being naked outside. When I take those clothes off, my stress goes with them and I feel like I can breathe again, even if only for an afternoon. It’s therapeutic.”

LIFE LESSONS

In addition to being therapeutic, everyone in the group agrees that nudism has given them a healthier perception of the human body and human sexuality, as well as confidence and a great way to relax and meet new people.

“Whenever you meet people naked, it’s so straightforward,” says Caz. “There’s no odd dance, trying to figure each other out. You start from zero.”

Chris agrees.

“It’s an automatic common factor. When you meet someone naked, you automatically have a kinship with them because, well, you’re both kind of crazy, walking around naked;’ he laughs.

For Carol, nudism has played a large role in her personal body-acceptance. “Advertisements tell us that you are only beautiful if you fit very specific criteria,” says Carol. “When you go to a nudist place, you see literally every shape and size.”

Growing up in a very religious household, Carol says that nudism has helped her realize that her body isn’t inherently dangerous

“I was told growing up that your body is sexual, which led me to a lot of shame,” she says. “But what I’ve learned just being naked is not provocative.”

“Nudism has changed my perspective to see people as beautiful, no matter what. Being able to see that for other people has allowed me to see that in myself. I am beautiful just the way I am,” she says confidently.

Carol knows that many people, especially women, may be worried about receiving unwelcome attention.

But she argues that a bikini draws a different kind of attention than that of simply being naked.

“If you’re specifically putting a triangle of fabric on each place that you don’t want someone to look, it’s saying ‘Look here.’ But if you just leave it all out in the open, then people see what it is, and move on:.”

She continues.

“When you find out that you can be naked and nobody’s going to lust after you, freak out or attack youthey’re just going to talk to you like a human being, look you in the eye and have a heart-to-heart conversation with you-that’s really freeing.”

“It’s not that nobody looks or nobody notices,” says Chris. “When you meet somebody new, you have that moment, and then it’s like, ‘Okay, done.’ Conversation anyone?”

Chris firmly believes that the life-long benefits of nudism greatly outweigh the momentary uncomfortableness of being naked socially for the first time.

“It really comes down to are you willing to trade 30 seconds of ‘I can’t believe I’m doings this,’ for the rest of the time being like, ‘This is awesome,'” he says with a smile.

“I think if you’re curious, it’s just a matter of getting over the nervousness. Because you can’t say that you’re not going to be nervous. You are. But it goes away quickly.”

YOUNG NUDISM

Naked dinners are just one of the many activities young nudists do to socialize, but there are much larger events, specifically for young people, that take place during the year.

“The resorts are great to go to in the summer,” says Cora, “But the age group is definitely older, so it’s nice to go with friends your age.”

Chris agrees.

“If you want something that’s easy to access, then try the AANR clubs (American Association for Nude Recreation) like Rock Haven or TNS (The Naturist Society). But in my opinion, for young people it’s not really the best option.”

Chris believes that young people interested in nudism should find an event that lasts an entire weekend, such as the events hosted by Florida Young Naturists, based out of West Palm Beach, Fla., which hosts three naked bashes a year for people between the ages of 18 and 30.

“There are usually about 150-200 young people who come on those weekends'” says Chris.

“Plus,” he continues, “because Rock Haven is only a 10 minute drive from your dorm, you can always chicken out halfway there and just go home. With an event, you’ve invested the time to drive there, which I think helps with the nervousness.”

Such events feature bands, volleyball tournaments, a pool, sauna and hot tub, yoga classes, hikes, hula hooping, a drum circle, bonfires, body painting and more.

“We’ve had a giant blow-up water slide at the last two events,” says Caz.

An obstacle with these events is that they’re not here in Tennessee. You have to go out of state and somewhat plan ahead.

“But camping is free,” says Cora. “All you have to pay for is gas and food.”

“We have best friends across the country now,” says Chris, “since we spent three days with them naked around bonfires.”

A MODERN FACE

Many people from the “textile world” think that nudism is just an old hippie thing.”

And it is,” says Carol, “but it’s coming up. A younger generation is embracing it now.” And with the embrace of a younger generation, nudism is taking on a more modern face. It’s about equality and acceptance and unplugging from technology and getting back with people. Nudism provides a way to socialize outside of the Internet, and it’s about finding common ground with people from all over the world.

