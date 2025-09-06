Don’t break the bank — just break the spine: 5 resources for cheap textbooks

MTSU students can often be overwhelmed by how many textbooks they need to purchase, where to buy them and worst of all, the prices of textbooks are climbing.

“The average college student pays $285 for course materials in one academic year,” according to Education Data. To save money, many MTSU students are turning to online options and community resources.

Valore

Valore is a website that allows college students to buy, rent or sell new, used and digital textbooks from various third-party sellers and rental providers. This option is for students at MTSU who need books or want to sell old textbooks. Students can expect an easy-to-navigate platform, where they can find books or sell their old course material that they may not need anymore.

When students first land on the website, they will see multiple options, like where to search for their textbooks, where to rent textbooks and their 14-day return.

Valore grades users on their textbooks to determine the price students will get back on their books. Valore grades the condition of textbooks based on the amount of wear or damage and assigns labels to them accordingly.

Textbook Brokers

Textbook Brokers partnered with colleges and universities to manage their bookstores and provide affordable course materials such as books, pencils, binders and folders. They also offer school merchandise like gameday shirts and even merchandise for proud parents of students or alumni.

In May 2025, the physical store closed down, but it is still online for students to purchase cheap learning materials.

James E. Walker Library

The James E. Walker Library offers free books for students to check out. Some classes and professors will reserve their books used in the course for students to check out in the library.

The library also has multiple opportunities for students and resources such as the makerspace, free printing, prayer rooms, writing center and tutoring. Students can also reserve study rooms that they can rent out to study in. Students can work on group projects in the study rooms or even need a quiet place between classes.

eBay

MTSU students can also save money by buying cheap textbooks on eBay. Students can search for used or discounted books and compare prices from different sellers. Many students find great deals and purchase their books directly through the platform. Using eBay can help avoid paying full retail prices and allow students to stretch their budgets.

Textbooks on eBay can range from $10 to around $80. MTSU students can also sell old course material on the website.

Social Media

Students at MTSU can use social media like Facebook groups and Facebook Marketplace to find classmates or local sellers offering cheap textbooks.

On Instagram and Snapchat, they can follow campus pages or search relevant hashtags to spot deals and book swaps.

By actively engaging in these communities, students can quickly connect with others looking to buy, sell, or trade textbooks at lower prices.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

