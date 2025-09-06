The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

Follow live: MTSU football takes on Wisconsin in first road test of the season

Live updates from Middle Tennessee’s week two matchup against the Badgers.
Brett Walker, Co-sports editorSeptember 6, 2025
Caitlyn Hajek
MTSU running back Austin Clemmons hauls in a catch during pregame warmups in a game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025.
Live Coverage
Sep 06, 2025, 6:09 pm

Q4 5:48 Touchdown: Danny O’Neill finds Lance Mason over the middle for a 17-yard Wisconsin score. The Badgers lead 42-10.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:52 pm

Q4 10:24: Touchdown: Danny O’Neill finds a wide-open Jayden Ballard for a 58-yard score. Wisconsin leads 35-10.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:40 pm

End Q3: Wisconsin 28 MTSU 10

Middle Tennessee looked to capitalize coming out of the break, but a 4th and 1 stop by the Badgers’ defense halted any momentum. After Wisconsin outscored MTSU 14-0 in the third, the Blue Raiders elected to put backup quarterback Stanley Anderson-Lofton into the game.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:34 pm

Q3 2:44 Touchdown: Wisconsin takes full control of the game with a 14-yard Vinny Anthony II touchdown on a wide receiver reverse. The Badgers lead 28-10.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:27 pm

Q3: 5:18: MTSU’s offense goes three and out. Wisconsin takes over on the 50-yard line.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:20 pm

Q3 7:26 Touchdown: Wisconsin’s Trech Kekahuna takes it 61 yards on an end-around play to extend the Badgers’ lead. MTSU trails 21-10 after the score.

Sep 06, 2025, 5:15 pm

Q3 8:18 Turnover on downs: The Wisconsin defense meets MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook in the backfield on 4th and 1. The Badgers take over on the minus 25, leading 14-10.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:59 pm

Q3 13:12 Injury timeout: MTSU left guard Mateo Guevara down after the play. The redshirt junior walks off after attention from trainers.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:40 pm

Halftime: Wisconsin 14 MTSU 10

Boos rained down from the stands at Camp Randall Stadium as the teams headed into the locker room. A late Wisconsin turnover resulted in a Middle Tennessee touchdown and seemingly breathed life into the Blue Raiders. After coming into the game as 28.5 point underdogs, MTSU trails by four and will receive the second-half kickoff.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:34 pm

Q2 1:05 Touchdown: Nick Vattiato fires over the middle to a wide-open Hinter Tipton. The late Wisconsin turnover turns into four-yard scorefor Middle Tennessee. Wisconsin leads 14-10.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:32 pm

Q2 1:15 Interception: Defensive lineman Damonte Smith catches the pick of a deflection. It’s Blue Raider ball at the plus 11.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:23 pm

Q2 2:15 Touchdown: The Badgers extend their lead via a one-yard Dilin Jones touchdown. An MTSU roughing the passer penalty on 3rd and 34 earlier in the drive kept it alive. Wisconsin leads 14-3.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:08 pm

Q2 7:04 Interception: Vattiato fires a pass intended for Jekail Middlebrook that is intercepted by Omillio Agard of Wisconsin. The Badgers take over on the plus 30, leading 7-3.

Sep 06, 2025, 4:00 pm

Q2 8:16 Touchdown: Wisconsin drives 80 yards in 10 plays to take its first lead of the game. Quarterback Danny O’Neill finds Tyrell Henry in the flat on 4th and goal for the three-yard score. The Badgers lead 7-3.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:49 pm

Q2 14:00: MTSU drives past midfield, but an intentional grounding penalty kills the drive. Wisconsin takes over on its own 20.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:41 pm

End Q1: MTSU 3 Wisconsin 0

Don’t tell the Blue Raiders they don’t have a chance. MTSU leads early in this one off the back of two Nick Vattiato to Nahzae Cox deep balls. Cox has two catches for 73 yards, a career high. Vattiato is currently 6 for 8 passing with 102 yards through the air.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:32 pm

Q1 2:24: Middle Tennessee forces a Wisconsin three-and-out. The Blue Raiders take over on their own 21, leading 3-0.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:23 pm

Q1 4:13 Field Goal: MTSU wide receiver Nahzae Cox makes a big catch for 37 yards on 3rd down and 10 to get the Blue Raiders in scoring position, but the drive stalls. Jacob Hathaway hits from 27 yards to give Middle Tennessee a 3-0 lead.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:13 pm

Q1 9:52: Wisconsin’s offense drives past midfield, but the Blue Raiders get the stop. MTSU takes over on its own 23-yard line.

Sep 06, 2025, 3:12 pm

Pregame: MTSU wins the toss and defers. Wisconsin native Baylen Woodman kicks off for the touchback.

MADISON, Wisconsin- MTSU football (0-1) is set to take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the game coming off of a 34-14 loss to Austin Peay State University. The game marked MTSU’s first loss to a Football Championship Subdivison opponent in 13 seasons. Wisconsin started the season with a victory last week, taking down Miami (OH) University 17-0.

For a full game preview, click here.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

About the Contributors
Brett Walker
Brett Walker, Co-Sports Editor
I lead sports coverage for MTSU Sidelines. I’m the biggest football fan you’ll ever meet, even though I played tennis in high school. In my free time, you can catch me with my family, going to church or losing to my friends in Madden.
Caitlyn Hajek
Caitlyn Hajek, Multimedia Editor
My name is Caitlyn Hajek, and I’m the multimedia editor.
Follow live: MTSU football takes on Wisconsin in first road test of the season