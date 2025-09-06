Follow live: MTSU football takes on Wisconsin in first road test of the season

MADISON, Wisconsin- MTSU football (0-1) is set to take on the University of Wisconsin-Madison (1-0) at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6 at 3 p.m. CDT.

The Blue Raiders enter the game coming off of a 34-14 loss to Austin Peay State University. The game marked MTSU’s first loss to a Football Championship Subdivison opponent in 13 seasons. Wisconsin started the season with a victory last week, taking down Miami (OH) University 17-0.

For a full game preview, click here.

