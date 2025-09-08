Weekly distractions: ‘Last Rites’, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ and everything in-between

Feeling a little overwhelmed from the assignments and quizzes after syllabus week? Seems like the work has students facing stress sooner than expected. Good thing the distractions team has a cure for the stress.

This week, “The Conjuring: Last Rites” has arrived in theaters with more scares for horror fans, pop star Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with her latest album and Ariana Grande announces her “Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Here’s a list of distractions from Aug.29 to Sept. 5.

Final chapter for ‘The Conjuring’?

Ed and Lorranie Warren, known as the biggest demonologists in the world, have yet again surprised moviegoers with their extremely riveting new movie, “The Conjuring: Last Rites.” The movie came out in theaters on Sept. 5 and has fans completely ballistic. Many Fans have expressed their likes and dislikes of the movie all over social media, as it has been a hot topic.

The movie is said to be based on true events that took place in 1986 with the Smurl family. The family reported sexual assaults along with unexplained foul odors. The Warrens expressed in the past that this case had always been their most disturbing case ever.

Viewers should expect plenty of jump scares, but be ready for something new. Kalie Brooks

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter released her seventh album, “Man’s Best Friend,” on Aug. 29, and there may be more than just jaws on the floor.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, John Ryan, and Carpenter herself, the album’s suggestive lyrics, backed by the seductive sounds of seventies and eighties instrumentals, have many listeners wondering what is better left unsaid. However, the creative lyricism has not stopped tracks such as “Nobody’s Son,” “Never Getting Laid,” and “House Tour” from going viral on social media.

After facing much controversy over the album even before its release, with some saying that the cover was degrading, Carpenter is saying “Goodbye” to the critics and rising to the charts. Tucker Young

Ariana Grande announces ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’

It’s been six years since pop star Ariana Grande was on tour, but since her 2024 album “Eternal Sunshine” was released, fans have been anticipating her return to the stage.

On August 28th, Ariana Grande announced her tour dates for her newest album, which left longtime fans shocked but delighted.

The pop star paused her music career not only to dive into her acting roots, starring in the Oscar-nominated film “Wicked”, but to work on her newest album “Eternal Sunshine” behind the scenes. Since its release, it’s been successful because of catchy lyrics and the duality of sorrowful and upbeat tunes, and supporters were once again in denial that there were no tour dates to follow this album.

When releasing the deluxe edition “Eternal Sunshine: Brighter days ahead” in March of 2025, it gave the people another ounce of hope, and she did not let them down. Gracie Benner

FX’s ‘ADULTS’ brings raunchy and chemistry

FX’s new hangout comedy, “ADULTS”, might remind viewers of shows it’s not yet had the chance to be better than. Terms like “Gen-Z New Girl” or “Friends for 2025” have been thrown around, and while that might be hard to live up to, it isn’t hard to see how it could get there.

Surrounding a messy group of early twenty-somethings living together in New York City, “ADULTS” is funny and gleefully raunchy. Its cast holds the type of chemistry that sitcoms like this don’t typically reach until later seasons; yet the show still indicates signs of growth, with each of the seven episodes seeming to find more footing than the last.

Season One of “ADULTS” is now streaming on HULU. Carter McKissick

Justin Bieber’s ‘SWAG 2’

Justin Bieber is back in rotation with his newest edition, “SWAG II,” a second part to an album he released in July, “SWAG.” His original album “SWAG” was both a testament of love and a declaration of independence. Not even two months later, “SWAG II” was released on Friday, Sept. 5, with little promotion and an even longer tracklist with an earthy, floaty and melodic tone. With songs like “Better Man,” “I Think You’re Special” and “I Do,” Bieber has fans captured with a nostalgic feeling and a new tone that leans into growth and experimentation. Brianna Sorrell

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.