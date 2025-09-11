The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University


Nathaniel Rateliffe wins first award of his career at the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards

Kerstie Wolaver, Brianna Sorrell, and Jenene GroverSeptember 11, 2025
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Nathaniel Rateliff wins the Album of the Year Award onstage at the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Sierra Ferrell took home artist of the year for the second year in a row at the Americana Music Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept 10. 

The night included over  a dozen performances, and John Fogerty closed the show alongside his two sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty, performing his song “Up Around The Bend.” He invited the performing artists and musicians to sing a classic hit, “Proud Mary.” The audience clapped, danced and sang along in celebration of this year’s awards ceremony. This closing performance united a stage of artists, young and old, showing how music can bridge generations and bring everyone together.

John Fogerty closes the Americana Music Honors & Awards on Sept. 10, 2025 (Getty Images)

A few moments earlier, Nathaniel Rateliff won the first award of his career, album of the year for “South of Here” by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. Ratliffe accepted the award without his band because they could not attend.  

During the around three-hour show, Jesse Welles performed his hit political song “War Isn’t Murder,” getting the crowd to clap along before they gave him a standing ovation for his electric performance. Later in the night, he was given the Spirit of Americana/Free Speech in Music Award as an association between the Americana Music Association and the First Amendment Center at MTSU.

“Life is too short to not say exactly what you mean all the time,” Welles said in his acceptance speech.

Other lifetime achievement and honorees included Joe Henry, Derrell Scott, the McCrary Sisters and Old 97’s. 

Hosted by John C. Reilly, the awards ceremony returned to the Ryman Auditorium for the 24th year, showcasing special performances and honoring musicians for their contributions to the Americana Music Association. Reilly walked on stage and greeted the crowd with a smile, saying, “Howdy, I’m John C. Reilly,” as he tipped his hat to the audience.

With performances from Darrell Sott, Dawes, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, I’m With Her, JD McPherson, Jesse Welles, Joe Henry, Joy Oladokun, Maggie Antone, Maggie Rose, McCrary Sisters, Medium Build, Nathaniel Rateliff, Noleine Hoffman and Old 97’s, the awards show was packed with an array of genres that all add up to what Americana music is all about: embracing your roots and holding an appreciation for all genres of music that bring communities closer together.

Jesse Welles performs onstage for the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 10, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Before the event started, the house band teased the crowd with a cover of Link Wray’s “Rumble.” After another short break, allowing the audience to find their seats, Reilly took to the stage to ‘tune’ the crowd and introduce himself to the audience before SG Goodman opened the show. The awards themselves, designed by Stephanie Ratliffe, are each works of art, giving each artist something unique.  

The second performer of the night, an MTSU alum, sings his June 2025 single “Drug Dealer” wearing a dark denim suit with a yellow ribbon bow tie. The audience rocked back and forth along to the song’s rhythm as Build moved around on stage, setting the tone for the night with the notes from his guitar and belting so that his voice echoed across the room.

“This is a song about paradoxical relationships and falling in love with strangers,” said Medium Build before his performance.

The next time the audience saw Reilly on stage, it was to welcome Noleine Hoffman, bedecked in glittery gold fringe hanging to the floor. She sang “Purple Gas,” and stage lights all turned purple for Hoffman, complementing her dark red hair as her smooth vocals enchanted the people occupying the mother church. 

Instrumentalist of the year winner Alex Hargreaves, fiddle player for bluegrass phenomenon Billy Strings, took time during his speech to thank Strings as well as other members of the band, Billy Failing and Royal Masat. 

(L-R) Alfreda McCrary, Regina McCrary and Ann McCrary of The McCrary Sisters win the Legacy of Americana award onstage at the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images )

Shannon Sanders, a member of the Americana Awards music, presented the Legacy of Americana Award to the McCrary Sisters. The McCrary Sisters are Nashville’s powerhouse gospel trio, known for their rich harmonies and deep roots in the city’s soul and church music traditions. After accepting the awards, the sisters took the stage with powerful voices, performing their song “What Good Am I.”

Supergroup I’m With Her took home the song of the year award with their song “Ancient Light.” Other nominees included MJ Lenderman’s “Wristwatch,” “Sunshine Getaway” by JD McPherson and “Heartless” by Nathaniel Ratliffe and the Nightsweats.

Earlier in the show, SG Goodman introduced the members of I’m With Her for a performance of their song of the year. The group took the stage dressed in all black, but each member showcased their style with dresses of all different lengths and boots of various heights. The group was met with a standing ovation from onlookers in the pews and an appreciation from the crowd for the group’s soft harmonies accompanied by strings.

Nathaniel Rateliffe wins first award of his career at the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards