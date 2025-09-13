The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Sidelines 100: Center for Innovation in Media to hold grand opening

The John Bragg Mass Media Communication Building will soon welcome the Center for Innovation in Media, which is sure to change the landscape and reach of student media at MTSU.
Kelsey Griffith, Staff WriterSeptember 13, 2025
Sidelines archives
Cody and Allison shoot photos in the Center for Innovation in Media during a photo bingo game Tuesday, July 12, 2016.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Apr. 11, 2012, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

The new Center for Innovation in Media will showcase campus media outlets MT10, WMTS, WMOT, MT Records and Sidelines in an all-day media event tomorrow beginning at 10 a.m.

The John Bragg Mass Communication Building is slated to host a grand opening ceremony that will start at 4:30 p.m. in the Center.

The Center is a brand-new facility that houses all studentrun media organizations on campus. Now MTSU has a place for Sidelines, WMTS, WMOT, MT Records and MT10HD (formerly MTTV) to work together. That’s the objective for the Center- to converge media and content.

The Center’s main room is nicknamed “the egg:’ and it’s filled with rows of iMacs for writing, designing and editing. Branching off the egg is Studio A, which houses WMOT and Studio B, the home of WMTS. The front of the studios are glass, so mass communication students walking by can see DJs at work under the glowing red “ON AIR” signs.

Every morning at 9, students and faculty involved with Sidelines, WMTS, WMOT, MT Records and MT10HD meet in the conference room of the CIM to organize their plans for the upcoming weeks. These students mean business- they share ideas for stories, projects and resources. These meetings are open to anyone interested in pitching a story or getting involved.

The difference the new environment is making is simple: Now, a story that used to be told through one format (i.e., an interview with an artist on WMTS) can be told via print, web, radio, still photos, graphics, podcast, television and video.

Stephan Foust, the director of the Center, shared the idea with other professors and students as early as 2005. It was a response to the rise of new innovations in media for journalists.

To contact the Sideline 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Centennial Stories
UA Flight 175 hits WTC South Tower, Sept. 11, 2001.
Sidelines 100: 9/11 sparks security increase over the past decade
The cover of Sidelines on Nov. 30, 2011.
Sidelines 100: 2011, a year in protest
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
Social media overload is a new buzzphrase used by people who decide to "unplug" to remedy the problem.
Sidelines 100: Hactivism: a new frontier of political activism
Photo from January 8, 1970 edition of Sidelines. Artist unknown.
Sidelines 100: Americans owe nuclear debt
Images of an anti-Vietnam War protest at MTSU on Oct. 15, 1970, in that year's yearbook.
Sidelines 100: Peaceworkers protest war
More in Sidelines 100
Courtesy of Sidelines photo library
Sidelines celebrates its 100th anniversary with alumni panel during homecoming week
An MTSU student paddles a small boat through campus after heavy rainfall during spring break, March 1975.
Sidelines 100: Kayaking through campus
Free disco ad in the April 4, 1980 edition of Sidelines.
Sidelines 100: The end of disco brings many options to improvising hummers
MTSU ROTC members, Nov. 30, 2017.
Sidelines 100: MTSU cadets prepare for Iraq
Floyd Stadium, August 2000
Sidelines 100: Curing the disease: Athletics, University working to squash another apathetic season
Sidelines kicks off new editorial project for 100th anniversary
Sidelines kicks off new editorial project for 100th anniversary
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Sidelines 100: Center for Innovation in Media to hold grand opening