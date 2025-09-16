The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Safety Juwon Gaston shines for MTSU’s defense in first win of the season

The University of Houston transfer willed Middle Tennessee to its first win with timely turnovers, earning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week along the way.
Willie Phaler and Brett WalkerSeptember 16, 2025
Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics
MTSU safety Juwon Gaston during pregame warmups ahead of a game against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025.

Trailing 13-0 against the University of Nevada, Reno, MTSU seemed primed for a 0-3 start to the season. Middle Tennessee’s offense wasted two earlier redzone trips through poor execution and penalties, but the defense kept Nevada’s lead from becoming insurmountable.  

With just over 10 minutes to play, it would’ve been easy for the Blue Raiders to lie down and turn on each other, MTSU quarterback Nick Vattiato said.  

But in that moment, first-year Blue Raider safety Juwon Gaston stepped up, picking off a tipped Chubba Purdy pass, notching his second interception of the day and giving the Blue Raider offense another shot to score.  

The timely turnover proved to be just what Middle Tennessee needed, sparking a 14-13 comeback for the team’s first victory of the season.  

As the first Blue Raider with multiple picks in a game since 2022, Gaston received Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week honors while leading MTSU to its best defensive performance of the season.  

“I feel like we played good, great, fast and physical,” Gaston said following the victory.  “We just made plays when it was time to make them. I feel like we just kept on doing what coach told us to do from practice, from preparation and other stuff.” 

MTSU safety Juwon Gaston returns an interception against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics)

Gaston’s two-pick performance for Middle Tennessee comes on the heels of two lackluster performances from the defense as a unit. 

In week one, the Austin Peay State University Governors gashed MTSU for 343 yards and 34 points while delivering the Blue Raiders a historic loss. Middle Tennessee followed that up in week two with a trip to face the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where the Badgers’ offense took over in the second half en route to a 42-10 victory. 

Between the two defeats, the Blue Raiders compiled just one turnover on a deflected interception against Wisconsin by interior defensive lineman Damonte Smith. 

The turnover less trend continued against the Wolf Pack last Saturday as Middle Tennessee trailed by 13 points at the half. After the Wolf Pack received the opening kickoff of the second half, running back Herschel Turner broke free for a 64-yard rush to set Nevada up at the MTSU 11-yard line. With its backs against the wall deep in their own territory, Gaston jumped the route and caught his first career interception to save a touchdown. 

“It was amazing,” Gaston said. “I mean [defensive coordinator Brain Stewart] had been over that play like a thousand times. I knew the quarterback, I knew that was his second read so that was a crazy play.” 

Although MTSU’s first turnover of the game didn’t lead to any points, it signaled a change in energy in a game that Nevada controlled from the opening kick. 

“That’s what Juwon can do because he’s got great vision and he’s got great instincts,” head coach Derek Mason said.  

Much like Saturday’s thrilling come from behind victory, Mason said that Gaston is an adventure and expects big things from the University of Houston transfer moving forward. 

MTSU safety Juwon Gaston and the Blue Raider defense celebrate after an interception against Nevada at Mackay Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. (Matt Posey/MTSU Athletics)

“I love Juwon, man, he’s colorful, he plays the game a certain way. He’s learning how to play within the infrastructure of what we have. That accountability by his teammates is going to allow him and his talents and his abilities to be a big-time playmaker for us.” 

Following Gaston’s second pick, MTSU’s offense found its first points of the game in the fourth quarter, as Vattiato hooked up with Nahzae Cox for a 13-yard score. Vattiato capped off the win on MTSU’s next possession, with a five-yard touchdown scramble.  

While the Blue Raiders’ offense hopes to build off of late game success, the defense looks to stay consistent heading into a homecoming matchup with Marshall University on Saturday, Sept. 20. 

“We’re just going to keep stacking days, listening to what coach tells us to do, and stay fast and physical,” Gaston said. 

Safety Juwon Gaston shines for MTSU’s defense in first win of the season