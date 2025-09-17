MTSU Instagram briefly posts account passwords

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story. Updates will follow as information becomes available.

The MTSU Instagram posted an image appearing to be a list of MTSU Information Systems and Analytics account passwords on Wednesday afternoon, around 2:50 p.m. This list included Instagram, Linktree, Photo Circle and Google accounts and passwords.

MTSU Instagram deleted the post.

Sidelines reached out to Jimmy Hart, senior director of news and communications for MTSU, for comment, but he was unaware of the post. An explanation should follow once administrators speak, Hart said.

One member of the Information Systems and Analytics Staff, Tim Greer, was named in the note, but it is unclear if the notebook in the photo belonged to him.

Update:

MTSU Senior Director of News and Media Relations Jimmy Hart released the university’s statement on the incident on Wednesday night.

“A photograph of outdated login information for certain social media accounts for the Department of Information Systems and Analytics in the Jones College of Business was briefly and mistakenly shared within a story post to the university’s main Instagram account,” the statement said. “Once discovered, the photo was removed within minutes. The accounts were immediately checked to confirm that the login information was not active and that none of the accounts had been compromised.”

The statement also said that the university will review current social media protocols to prevent similar incidents.

