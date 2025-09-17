The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Plane, Automobile Crashes Claim Lives of Two MTSC Students

The 1962 Christmas holiday turned tragic after two crashes claim the lives of MTSC students.
Sidelines Staff, Sidelines archivesSeptember 17, 2025
Sidelines archives
Clipping from Jan. 17, 1962 edition of Sidelines.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Jan. 17, 1962, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Two Middle Tennessee State College students lost their lives in separate accidents during the Christmas holiday. Bobbye Faye Snoddy. 22 year-old senior of Hendersonville, died in a motor car crash near Lafayette December 19. Maurice R. Evans. 20, a special student from Donelson died when the airplane which he was riding crashed six miles east of the campus just off the Hall’s Hill road Saturday. January 7.

Mr. Snoddy was killed and his 19 year old brother. Larry Snoddy was injured when the car he was driving en route to LaFayette to a basketball game collided with a car driven by Doyle Waston, 41, of LaFayette.

Sgt. Norman Farley, Tennessee Highway Patrol, said the car driven by Bobby Snoddy and the Watson car were involved in what he termed a “near headon” collision about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. He said the cars glanced-off after the impact and were approximately 100 yards apart when they stopped moving.

The Snoddys were en route to Lafayette for the Macon High-Hendersonville basketball games. Watson was traveling south toward Hartsville.

Mr. Snoddy was the son of Mr. and Mrs. B. L. Snoddy of Hendersonville.

During his senior year at Middle Tennessee State he had been participating in the student-teacher program of the school and was teaching and assisting in coaching basketball at Shelbyville. He was also a T.S.S.A.A. official.

Mr. Snoddy was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist church, Goodlettsville. In addition to his parents and brother, he is survived by one other brother, Gayle Snoddy, 17, of Hendersonville; and his paternal grandmother, Mrs. Ben Snoddy, Chestnut Mound, Tenn.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Centennial Stories
Black History Month themed pins that were handed out at the Black History Month Kickoff in the MTSU Student Union in Murfreesboro, Tenn., on Feb. 3, 2025.
Sidelines 100: MTSU celebrates past, future with Black History Month
Jessie Frierson (left), Riss Halbert (middle), and Montana Watson (right), discuss their plans for the rest of the day at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, on June 15, 2024.
Sidelines 100: Music and social media: A new brand of relationship
Cody and Allison shoot photos in the Center for Innovation in Media during a photo bingo game Tuesday, July 12, 2016.
Sidelines 100: Center for Innovation in Media to hold grand opening
UA Flight 175 hits WTC South Tower, Sept. 11, 2001.
Sidelines 100: 9/11 sparks security increase over the past decade
The cover of Sidelines on Nov. 30, 2011.
Sidelines 100: 2011, a year in protest
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
Sidelines 100: Nudism embraced by younger generation
More in Sidelines 100
Courtesy of Sidelines photo library
Sidelines celebrates its 100th anniversary with alumni panel during homecoming week
Social media overload is a new buzzphrase used by people who decide to "unplug" to remedy the problem.
Sidelines 100: Hactivism: a new frontier of political activism
An MTSU student paddles a small boat through campus after heavy rainfall during spring break, March 1975.
Sidelines 100: Kayaking through campus
Photo from January 8, 1970 edition of Sidelines. Artist unknown.
Sidelines 100: Americans owe nuclear debt
Images of an anti-Vietnam War protest at MTSU on Oct. 15, 1970, in that year's yearbook.
Sidelines 100: Peaceworkers protest war
Free disco ad in the April 4, 1980 edition of Sidelines.
Sidelines 100: The end of disco brings many options to improvising hummers
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Plane, Automobile Crashes Claim Lives of Two MTSC Students