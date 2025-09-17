Plane, Automobile Crashes Claim Lives of Two MTSC Students

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Jan. 17, 1962, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Two Middle Tennessee State College students lost their lives in separate accidents during the Christmas holiday. Bobbye Faye Snoddy. 22 year-old senior of Hendersonville, died in a motor car crash near Lafayette December 19. Maurice R. Evans. 20, a special student from Donelson died when the airplane which he was riding crashed six miles east of the campus just off the Hall’s Hill road Saturday. January 7.

Mr. Snoddy was killed and his 19 year old brother. Larry Snoddy was injured when the car he was driving en route to LaFayette to a basketball game collided with a car driven by Doyle Waston, 41, of LaFayette.

Sgt. Norman Farley, Tennessee Highway Patrol, said the car driven by Bobby Snoddy and the Watson car were involved in what he termed a “near headon” collision about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday. He said the cars glanced-off after the impact and were approximately 100 yards apart when they stopped moving.

The Snoddys were en route to Lafayette for the Macon High-Hendersonville basketball games. Watson was traveling south toward Hartsville.

Mr. Snoddy was the son of Mr. and Mrs. B. L. Snoddy of Hendersonville.

During his senior year at Middle Tennessee State he had been participating in the student-teacher program of the school and was teaching and assisting in coaching basketball at Shelbyville. He was also a T.S.S.A.A. official.

Mr. Snoddy was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist church, Goodlettsville. In addition to his parents and brother, he is survived by one other brother, Gayle Snoddy, 17, of Hendersonville; and his paternal grandmother, Mrs. Ben Snoddy, Chestnut Mound, Tenn.