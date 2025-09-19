MTSU animation student films make it to the big screen

Two MTSU student-made films hit the big screen at the Nashville Film Festival from Sept. 22 to 29.

The Nashville Film Festival is one of the longest-running film festivals in the country and showcases a mix of world cinema, independent productions and student work.

The festival features “All One,” the first original animated film produced by MTSU’s in-house MT IMAGINE Animation Studio, and “Harvest Heist,” another student-led project.

“All One” premiered on campus earlier this year to a sold-out crowd. The film follows an astronaut navigating separation, delirium and darkness before finding the light in an unlikely place. MT IMAGINE students created the short film under the direction of faculty mentor Rodrigo Gomez, an associate professor of animation.

“Harvest Heist” is a comedic short film about Kirk, a devoted farmer whose garden is his pride and joy, who faces a mysterious thief, forcing him to protect what he loves most.

A sold-out festival screening for “All One” takes place on Saturday at Regal Green Hills Theater in Nashville, Tennessee. Behind-the-scenes footage, director biographies and production details are available on the MT IMAGINE website.“Harvest Heist” premieres online during the festival from Sept. 22-29.