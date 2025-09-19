The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU animation student films make it to the big screen

Brianna Sorrell, Features editorSeptember 19, 2025
MT IMAGINE Studio’s “All One” film festival poster (Image courtesy of MTSU Media Arts)

Two MTSU student-made films hit the big screen at the Nashville Film Festival from Sept. 22 to 29.

The Nashville Film Festival is one of the longest-running film festivals in the country and showcases a mix of world cinema, independent productions and student work. 

The festival features “All One,” the first original animated film produced by MTSU’s in-house MT IMAGINE Animation Studio, and “Harvest Heist,” another student-led project. 

“All One” premiered on campus earlier this year to a sold-out crowd. The film follows an astronaut navigating separation, delirium and darkness before finding the light in an unlikely place. MT IMAGINE students created the short film under the direction of faculty mentor Rodrigo Gomez, an associate professor of animation.

“Harvest Heist” is a comedic short film about Kirk, a devoted farmer whose garden is his pride and joy, who faces a mysterious thief, forcing him to protect what he loves most. 

A sold-out festival screening for “All One” takes place on Saturday at Regal Green Hills Theater in Nashville, Tennessee. Behind-the-scenes footage, director biographies and production details are available on the MT IMAGINE website.“Harvest Heist” premieres online during the festival from Sept. 22-29. 

 

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

MTSU animation student films make it to the big screen