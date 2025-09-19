The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU holds mental health and suicide awareness fair

Abby Wilder, Contributing writerSeptember 19, 2025
Linsey Mata
Students make their own stress balls at the Mental Health Awareness Fair on Sept 11, 2024.

MTSU hosted a Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Fair on Sept. 16 in the Student Union Ballroom to reduce stigma and promote open conversations about mental health.

The event encouraged participants to take part in calming activities while learning about services available both on campus and throughout Murfreesboro, Tennessee – from painting rocks and making stress balls to spending time with therapy dogs.

The fair introduced many students to MTSU’s growing network of support services, including counseling, wellness programs and partnerships with organizations, like Pet Partners and The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

The goal of the event was to remind students that help is always within reach, workers like Raegan Bernard said.

“[This event] shows [students] all of the resources that are there to offer if you are dealing with any mental health battles, or if you know someone dealing with mental health battles,” Bernard said. “It’s different organizations here and different coalition partners here that will help you get through those moments if anything’s going on.”

Mental health challenges affect young adults nationwide with 37% of students having symptoms of depression, and 32% having symptoms of anxiety, according a study by the University of Michigan.

Tess Swasteck, a member of MTSU’s fitness and wellness staff, stressed the importance of accessibility and visibility when supporting students. 

“There are a lot of students now who are really good about managing stress and talking about it, which is awesome, but sometimes it’s hard to know what to do with it,” Swasteck said. “I think having events where it’s right in front of you makes it easier. It’s really helpful and just reminds us to think about it a little bit more.”

Students at the fair could speak directly with mental health professionals and representatives from wellness organizations, and booths at the event offered information about counseling services, hotlines, peer support groups and preventative programs. 

By creating a supportive environment and encouraging students to seek help without fear of judgment, organizers hoped to reduce the stigma associated with counseling and therapy, Bernard said.

“The main goal of events like these is to spread awareness about mental health to students, and to say that it is okay to ask for help, and to seek counseling when needed,” Bernard said.

MTSU offers counseling services, wellness workshops and fitness programs throughout the semester, all designed to give students tools to manage stress, improve resilience and maintain balance during college.

To contact the news editor, email [email protected].  

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
A crowd gathers at the KUC knoll on Sept. 17 to hold a vigil for Charlie Kirk.
‘His assassination is our generation’s 9/11’: MTSU’s TPUSA holds vigil for Charlie Kirk
University Provost Dr. Mark Byrnes addresses the Board of Trustees during the fall quarterly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU provost says no other faculty were fired in wake of Charlie Kirk assassination
Murfreesboro Police in front of the Student Union on Sept. 16, 2025.
BREAKING: Police respond to false active shooter alert at MTSU Student Union
Constitution Day sign in front of Walker Library on Sept. 15, 2025.
What to expect this Constitution Week at MTSU
Political and Global Affairs informational meeting on Sept. 9, 2025.
Political and Global Affairs department offers information for students
Lt. Gen. Keith M. Huber at MTSU's 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11, 2025.
MTSU hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor lost lives
More in Community
David Brooks spoke at the yearly Constitution Day event held by the American Democracy Project in the Tucker Theatre on Sept. 17, 2025.
Constitution Day speaker David Brooks talks healing the political divide
Marsha Blackburn speaks to the Republicans that attend her watch party for the 2024 election after her win on Nov. 5, 2024, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (Photo by Rusty Miller)
'It sends a clear message,' Sen. Marsha Blackburn responds to MTSU firing assistant dean
A crowd of about 30 people gathered at the Murfreesboro courthouse in the town square on Sept. 11, 2025, to protest against Rutherford county's potential support of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
MTSU students protest ICE: 'This threatens our entire community'
MTSU logo on Sept. 9, 2025.
MTSU campus reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death
Sidney A. McPhee, president at Middle Tennessee State University, addresses the university’s Board of Trustees during its summer quarterly meeting held Tuesday, June 17, 2025 the Miller Education Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
Update: McPhee explains firing of MTSU assistant dean
Mainstage at Cannery Hall during AmericanaFest on Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo by Bailey Brantingham)
WMOT Day Stage returns to AmericanaFest – but with a new partner
More in Events
MT IMAGINE Studio's "All One" film festival poster (Image courtesy of MTSU Media Arts)
MTSU animation student films make it to the big screen
Students gathered at the Mac and Cheese Cookoff at the Student Union Commons on Sept. 17, 2025
A mac and cheesy cook-off serves up fun for homecoming week
Harvey Mason Jr. asks Brandi Carlile her thoughts on the future of the music industry. 9/10/2025
Brandi Carlile speaks on community, activism and returning to herself at AmericanaFest
Students and supporters gathered around the stage at Party in the Grove on Aug. 30, 2025.
Country star kicks off Party in the Grove while soaking up the sun
Team five, composed of Kappa Delta, Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Tau Omega and Phi Beta Sigma members after winning this year's Fight Song competition on August 28, 2025.
FSL shows its True Blue pride at MTSU's Fight Song
Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha at Courtyard Wednesday at the Student Union Commons on Aug. 27, 2025.
MTSU NPHC brings out students to celebrate Greek life at Courtyard Wednesday
Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU holds mental health and suicide awareness fair