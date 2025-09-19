MTSU holds mental health and suicide awareness fair

MTSU hosted a Mental Health Wellness and Suicide Prevention Fair on Sept. 16 in the Student Union Ballroom to reduce stigma and promote open conversations about mental health.

The event encouraged participants to take part in calming activities while learning about services available both on campus and throughout Murfreesboro, Tennessee – from painting rocks and making stress balls to spending time with therapy dogs.

The fair introduced many students to MTSU’s growing network of support services, including counseling, wellness programs and partnerships with organizations, like Pet Partners and The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse.

The goal of the event was to remind students that help is always within reach, workers like Raegan Bernard said.

“[This event] shows [students] all of the resources that are there to offer if you are dealing with any mental health battles, or if you know someone dealing with mental health battles,” Bernard said. “It’s different organizations here and different coalition partners here that will help you get through those moments if anything’s going on.”

Mental health challenges affect young adults nationwide with 37% of students having symptoms of depression, and 32% having symptoms of anxiety, according a study by the University of Michigan.

Tess Swasteck, a member of MTSU’s fitness and wellness staff, stressed the importance of accessibility and visibility when supporting students.

“There are a lot of students now who are really good about managing stress and talking about it, which is awesome, but sometimes it’s hard to know what to do with it,” Swasteck said. “I think having events where it’s right in front of you makes it easier. It’s really helpful and just reminds us to think about it a little bit more.”

Students at the fair could speak directly with mental health professionals and representatives from wellness organizations, and booths at the event offered information about counseling services, hotlines, peer support groups and preventative programs.

By creating a supportive environment and encouraging students to seek help without fear of judgment, organizers hoped to reduce the stigma associated with counseling and therapy, Bernard said.

“The main goal of events like these is to spread awareness about mental health to students, and to say that it is okay to ask for help, and to seek counseling when needed,” Bernard said.

MTSU offers counseling services, wellness workshops and fitness programs throughout the semester, all designed to give students tools to manage stress, improve resilience and maintain balance during college.