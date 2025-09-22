MTSU women’s soccer opens Conference USA play with a win

Middle Tennessee women’s soccer (6-3-2) began its Conference USA slate with a victory against the visiting Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-3-2), ending in a final score of 1-0.

Both teams entered Sunday’s match following shutout wins, respectively, to close out their non-conference schedules.

“I think the objective was clear for us; it was to get three points,” head coach Aston Rhoden said. “It didn’t really matter what it looked like. We just wanted to find a way to win this game.”

The Blue Raiders came out of the gates with an emphasis on offense, as they notched a total of 11 shots in the first half compared to the Gamecocks’ five. Norwegian forward Emma Petterson led the offensive attack for the Blue Raiders, as she recorded a game high five shots.

Despite the early onslaught of offensive pressure, MTSU was unable to convert shots into goals, as Jacksonville State’s defense remained stubborn and prevented the Blue Raiders from taking the lead.

On the other side, MTSU’s defense was unyielding and prevented the Gamecocks from establishing offensive momentum of its own. With both defenses playing well, the score remained tied at 0-0 going into halftime.

As the second half of the match began, the script of the game was flipped. Jax State became the aggressor on offense while MTSU found itself struggling to establish its offensive rhythm. The Blue Raiders ultimately finished the second half with only three shots compared to the Gamecocks’ 10.

Despite a lack of second-half offense, Middle Tennessee capitalized on its golden opportunity to take the lead in the 54th minute. Following a foul by Gamecocks’ goalkeeper Ella Holmberg, Bulgarian midfielder Yana Yordanova lined up for a penalty kick and found the back of the net for the first -and ultimately last- goal of the match for MTSU.

“I wasn’t nervous, I wasn’t stressing, I just put the ball in,” Yordanova said. “I knew I was confident; I knew that it was going in.”

The Blue Raiders’ new lead further invigorated Jax State’s offensive attack, as the Gamecocks looked to even the score.

MTSU’s defense remained formidable against a late offensive surge by the Gamecocks. The late-game stand was highlighted by a crucial save in the 89th minute from sophomore goalkeeper Demi Groanauer, who finished the game with five saves total.

Jacksonville State was unable to overcome MTSU’s defense in the final moments of the game, cementing a victory for the Blue Raiders.

Despite a lack of offensive production, MTSU’s defense held firm throughout the entirety of the game, and one goal was ultimately all the Blue Raiders needed to close out a win in their first conference game of the season.

“We still know how to win a game when we’re not playing our best,” Rhoden said. “We are able to kind of grind this game out with the last 15 or so [minutes] and still be able to get a result.”

MTSU’s women’s soccer notched a second straight victory as they build momentum as conference play progresses. The Blue Raiders next game is on Sept. 27 as they travel to face Western Kentucky in the pitch edition of 100 Miles of Hate.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.