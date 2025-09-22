Weekly distractions: ‘High Potential,’ ‘Silksong’ and is Cardi B the drama?

Homecoming week is over, and while the rain may be dampening the campus lawns, it hasn’t put a stop to the celebration. Between the soggy days ahead, here are a few distractions to keep spirits high.

The “High Potential” returns with season two, the anticipated wait for the video game “Silksong” has finally dropped and Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama” delivers a juicy insight for fans.

‘High Potential’ returns with season two

The first episode of “High Potential” season two was released on Tuesday, September 16th, continuing the story from the cliffhanger of the season one finale.

“High potential” is a crime drama by Drew Goddard on ABC, based on the 2021 French original “HPI”, following a similar story.

The show follows Morgan Gillory, a single mom and LAPD janitor turned major crimes consultant, after helping them solve a case with her IQ of 160 and High Intellectual Potential condition. Her abilities help her catch the little things that others may miss, making her a pro at solving cases. While becoming the LAPD’s secret weapon, she also has them helping her search for her daughter’s father, who has been missing for 15 years. Season one left the LAPD stuck searching for the Game Maker, who has it out for Morgan and the new episode continues right where they left off, hoping to find and capture the man behind the crimes.

New episodes premiere weekly on ABC, and are simultaneously available for streaming on Hulu. Karlie Lohr

Cardi B returns with ‘Am I The Drama’

After a seven-year wait, Cardi B is back with her long-anticipated album “Am I the Drama?”, a project that blends controversial subjects, R&B features and a couple of diss tracks. This is the second album since Cardi B’s debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” which was released in 2018. For fans and listeners who are wondering what she’s been up to in the meantime, she’s set the record straight. Songs like “Pick It Up,” “Salute,” and “Safe” Cardi B delivers an unapologetic confidence and sharp storytelling that made her first album a hit. Brianna Sorrell

‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

The new “Wuthering Heights” trailer dropped on Sept. 3 and has left many viewers perplexed.

“Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronté is about a relationship full of obsession and revenge. There have been adaptations before but this one in particular has sparked controversy from the literature lovers and excitement from the moviegoers.

Some fans of the classic book have expressed disappointment with the trailer, as the premise and vibe of the book may not be accurately portrayed in the film. Meanwhile, fans of actress Margot Robbie and actor Jacob Elordi couldn’t get enough of the sneak peek, tension, and “artsy” concept. Speculation about the movie being a fun twist on the story has come into play because the title is in quotations, meaning it could be fabricated. Viewers won’t get a clear answer on what the new movie adaptation truly entails until its release on Valentine’s Day. Gracie Benner

‘Silksong’

“Silksong,” the much-anticipated sequel to the hit indie game “Hollow Knight,” has finally been released to both fan and critical acclaim.

The game launched on Sept. 4, after an eight-year gap since the original “Hollow Knight’s” release.

Team Cherry, an indie development team composed of only three core members – Ari Gibson, William Pellen and Jack Vine are the masterminds behind the long-awaited game. They have recently been active on social media platforms to detail the development behind the game. This comes after years of near-radio silence from Team Cherry regarding the game’s development status.

Christopher Larkin, the composer of “Hollow Knight’s” original soundtrack, returns for “Silksong” with a now live-recorded soundtrack.

“Silksong” has a 9 out of 10 rating on Steam and an overall Metacritic score of 100. It is described by many fans to be more challenging than its predecessor. Logan Bowman

