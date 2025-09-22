The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Weekly distractions: ‘High Potential,’ ‘Silksong’ and is Cardi B the drama?

A sampling of this week’s healthy distractions from all the chaos of the world.
Sidelines staffSeptember 22, 2025
Daniel Sunjata, Deniz Akdeniz, Judy Reyes and Javicia Leslie in “High Potential.” (Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment)

Homecoming week is over, and while the rain may be dampening the campus lawns, it hasn’t put a stop to the celebration. Between the soggy days ahead, here are a few distractions to keep spirits high.

The “High Potential” returns with season two, the anticipated wait for the video game “Silksong” has finally dropped and Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama” delivers a juicy insight for fans.

‘High Potential’ returns with season two

The first episode of “High Potential” season two was released on Tuesday, September 16th, continuing the story from the cliffhanger of the season one finale. 

“High potential” is a crime drama by Drew Goddard on ABC, based on the 2021 French original “HPI”, following a similar story.

The show follows Morgan Gillory, a single mom and LAPD janitor turned major crimes consultant, after helping them solve a case with her IQ of 160 and High Intellectual Potential condition.  Her abilities help her catch the little things that others may miss, making her a pro at solving cases.  While becoming the LAPD’s secret weapon, she also has them helping her search for her daughter’s father, who has been missing for 15 years.  Season one left the LAPD stuck searching for the Game Maker, who has it out for Morgan and the new episode continues right where they left off, hoping to find and capture the man behind the crimes.  

New episodes premiere weekly on ABC, and are simultaneously available for streaming on Hulu. Karlie Lohr

Cardi B returns with ‘Am I The Drama’

Cardi B’s “Am I The Drama” album. (Image courtesy of Atlantic Reocrds)

After a seven-year wait, Cardi B is back with her long-anticipated album “Am I the Drama?”, a project that blends controversial subjects, R&B features and a couple of diss tracks. This is the second album since Cardi B’s debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” which was released in 2018. For fans and listeners who are wondering what she’s been up to in the meantime, she’s set the record straight. Songs like “Pick It Up,” “Salute,” and “Safe” Cardi B delivers an unapologetic confidence and sharp storytelling that made her first album a hit. Brianna Sorrell

‘Wuthering Heights’ trailer

The new “Wuthering Heights” trailer dropped on Sept. 3 and has left many viewers perplexed.

“Wuthering Heights” by Emily Bronté is about a relationship full of obsession and revenge. There have been adaptations before but this one in particular has sparked controversy from the literature lovers and excitement from the moviegoers.

Some fans of the classic book have expressed disappointment with the trailer, as the premise and vibe of the book may not be accurately portrayed in the film. Meanwhile, fans of actress Margot Robbie and actor Jacob Elordi couldn’t get enough of the sneak peek, tension, and “artsy” concept. Speculation about the movie being a fun twist on the story has come into play because the title is in quotations, meaning it could be fabricated. Viewers won’t get a clear answer on what the new movie adaptation truly entails until its release on Valentine’s Day. Gracie Benner

“Silksong” soundtrack cover (Image courtesy of Hollow Knight Team Cherry)

‘Silksong’

“Silksong,” the much-anticipated sequel to the hit indie game “Hollow Knight,” has finally been released to both fan and critical acclaim. 

The game launched on Sept. 4, after an eight-year gap since the original “Hollow Knight’s” release. 

Team Cherry, an indie development team composed of only three core members – Ari Gibson, William Pellen and Jack Vine are the masterminds behind the long-awaited game. They have recently been active on social media platforms to detail the development behind the game. This comes after years of near-radio silence from Team Cherry regarding the game’s development status. 

Christopher Larkin, the composer of “Hollow Knight’s” original soundtrack, returns for “Silksong” with a now live-recorded soundtrack. 

“Silksong” has a 9 out of 10 rating on Steam and an overall Metacritic score of 100. It is described by many fans to be more challenging than its predecessor. Logan Bowman

To contact the Features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Davvn performs on the Party in the Grove stage in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Sept. 20, 2025.
Davvn headlines MTSU's Homecoming Party in the Grove
A group picture of the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity after their step show performance.
History comes to life at the 2025 NPHC step show
Middle Tennessee State University theatre alum Cal Mitchell, far left, is seen here performing as the Lion in the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz,” alongside castmates Dana Cimone, center, as Dorothy; D. Jerome as The Tinman, second from right; and Elijah Ahmad Lewis as the Scarecrow, right, in the North American tour of the show. “The Wiz” stops in Nashville at TPAC Sept. 23-28, 2025. (Photo by Jeremy Daniel)
MTSU theatre alum joins national tour of "The Wiz" as the lion
MT IMAGINE Studio's "All One" film festival poster (Image courtesy of MTSU Media Arts)
MTSU animation student films make it to the big screen
"A Long Walk" image courtesy of Lionsgate Publicity
Weekly distractions: 'The Long Walk,' 10 years of 'Hamilton' and Runarounds hit the road
Justin Jones, Margo Price and Allison Russell at AmericanaFest Art and Activism Panel in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 12, 2025
Americanafest Art and Activism panel highlights music’s role in social changes
More in Featured
MTSU wide receiver Amorion Walker (right) celebrates his first touchdown as a Blue Raider with Myles Butler (left) and Nahzae Cox (middle) during a homecoming game against Marshall at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
MTSU football still finding its offense ahead of Conference USA play
MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes makes a tackle against Marshall in a homecoming game at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
Penalties derail homecoming as MTSU football loses its fourth straight home game
Maryangel Tobaldo, who is running for 2025 homecoming queen at MTSU and Tristan Parr, who is running for king, strike a pose at a tabling event in the Student Union Building last week. (Photo courtesy of Tristan Parr)
Meet your 2025 MTSU homecoming court
MTSU's Hunter Tipton (82), Cam'ron Lacy (13) and AJ Jones (6) run out of the Floyd Stadium tunnel ahead of a game against Marshall on Sept. 20, 2025.
Follow live: MTSU football hosts Marshall for homecoming matchup
Students gathered at the Mac and Cheese Cookoff at the Student Union Commons on Sept. 17, 2025
A mac and cheesy cook-off serves up fun for homecoming week
MTSU head coach Derek Mason jogs back onto the field after halftime against Austin Peay at Floyd Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
NCAA approves single transfer window. Here's how it effects MTSU football
More in Features
A series of international flags at the 'Boro International Festival on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘We are the world’: MTSU hosts ‘Boro International Festival 2025
Students make their own stress balls at the Mental Health Awareness Fair on Sept. 11, 2024.
MTSU holds mental health and suicide awareness fair
Constitution Day sign in front of Walker Library on Sept. 15, 2025.
What to expect this Constitution Week at MTSU
Jack White and John C. Reilly converse at AmericanaFest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 11, 2025.
John C. Reilly in conversation with Jack White: free speech, Mister Romantic and Elvis impersonations
Stephen Wilson Jr performs at Skydeck on Broadway during Americanafest on Sept. 10, 2025
Charles Wesley Godwin and Big Loud Records rocks Skydeck on Broadway with an afternoon showcase
Nathaniel Rateliff wins the Album of the Year Award onstage at the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Nathaniel Rateliff wins first award of his career at the 2025 Americana Honors & Awards
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Weekly distractions: ‘High Potential,’ ‘Silksong’ and is Cardi B the drama?