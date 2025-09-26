The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

How a friendly standoff turned into a decades long rivalry for MTSU soccer

MTSU and WKU women’s soccer competes for the Fowler Cup, a tradition built between two long time coaches.
Jacob Burgess, Co-sports editor September 26, 2025
Ephraim Rodenbach
MTSU head coach Aston Rhoden on game day, Aug. 24, 2025

MTSU and Western Kentucky University started their heated rivalry in 1914, known as the 100 Miles of Hate.  

The rivalry is well known on the football field and basketball court, but the rivalry spread to other sports.

Fowler Park, in Cumming, Georgia, host numerous youth soccer tournaments and college recruitment camps throughout the year. The park is also where MTSU head women’s soccer coach Aston Rhoden and WKU head women’s soccer coach Jason Neidell added an extra aspect to the game.  

Over a decade ago both coaches were at Fowler Park recruiting when the two decided to see who would stay the longest that day, Rhoden said in a pre-season interview. The winner went on to win the first edition of the Fowler Cup.  

“It started as a joke between colleagues who were also friends, and it blossomed into a really fun rivalry, but it just added dimension to the rivalry,” Neidell said.  

Neidell and Rhoden have spent 25 and 24 years respectively at WKU and MTSU and played 24 times since 2001. The Hilltoppers own the record at 10-7-7 and held on to the cup from 2019 to 2023.  

‘It’s a plastic cup and the games are written on in sharpie, so he [Rhoden] has the cup because MTSU won last year,” Neidell said.  

This year’s game takes place on Sept. 27 in Bowling Green, Kentucky as the Blue Raiders look to win back-to-back matches for the first time since 2010.  

“Every time there’s a trophy involved, there’s more motivation and it doesn’t matter if the trophy is small, large, gold, silver, bronze it doesn’t really matter,” Rhoden said. “Whenever you’re playing for something in addition to what the game gives you as far as three points, it’s about bragging rights.” 

Historically, Middle Tennessee has its hands full going on the road against Western as the Blue Raiders are 0-7-4. MTSU won a playoff game against WKu in penalties during its 2010 playoff run when the Blue Raiders won the Sun Belt Championship after upsetting No.15 Denver University.  

MTSU had an entire week of practice leading up to Saturday. A week’s worth of practice is rare in college soccer as most teams play Thursday and Sunday each week.  

From the recovery standpoint, the players are getting more time to get back to 100% and coaches have more time to teach hyper specific parts of the game with the full week of practice, Rhoden said.  

“Going to Western Kentucky, it is about trying to maintain our identity through longer spells of the game and then be able to play with a level of composure that we need to play with,” Rhoden said.  

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. CDT at the WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.  

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Soccer
MTSU's Demi Gronauer sends away a goal kick in a match against Jacksonville State, at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium on Sept. 21, 2025.
MTSU women's soccer opens Conference USA play with a win
MTSU women's soccer celebrates goal on Aug. 24, 2025.
MTSU women's soccer preps for Conference USA play
MTSU women's soccer huddles before game on Aug. 24, 2025
MTSU women's soccer tied with in-state foe
Emily McGrain on the sideline on Aug. 24, 2025.
Emily McGrain fills new role for MTSU women’s soccer
The Blue Raiders celebrate a goal against Indiana State on Aug. 24, 2025.
MTSU women's soccer learns to fight through early injuries
Scottie Newton in game for MTSU on August 26, 2025
MTSU women's soccer finds success early on
More in Sports
MTSU wide receiver Nahzae Cox makes a move past a Marshall defender in a game at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 5 opponent
MTSU's offensive line pushes quarterback Nick Vattiato over the goal line in a game against Marshall at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
Previewing MTSU football's Conference USA opponents
MTSU’s Colts connections: Charvarius Ward and Brent Stockstill thriving in NFL roles
MTSU’s Colts connections: Charvarius Ward and Brent Stockstill thriving in NFL roles
Ann Dudley clears the high jump bar during competition.
MTSU track and field great Ann Dudley recounts her college career
MTSU wide receiver Amorion Walker (right) celebrates his first touchdown as a Blue Raider with Myles Butler (left) and Nahzae Cox (middle) during a homecoming game against Marshall at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
MTSU football still finding its offense ahead of Conference USA play
MTSU linebacker Parker Hughes makes a tackle against Marshall in a homecoming game at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
Penalties derail homecoming as MTSU football loses its fourth straight home game
About the Contributor
Jacob Burgess
Jacob Burgess, Co-Sports Editor
I cover anything and everything when it comes to middle Tennessee sports. I’m majoring in sports media and work with multiple student media organizations. When outside of school, I like to cook for friends and family and bike around town. 
Menu
Activate Search
Home
How a friendly standoff turned into a decades long rivalry for MTSU soccer