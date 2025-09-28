MTSU volleyball splits opening Conference USA series

Middle Tennessee women’s volleyball (8-5) split the conference opening series against Kennesaw State (7-5).

In game one, MTSU soared to a straight sets victory, 3-0.

The Blue Raiders’ strong defense led them to a first set victory, 25-23, in a back-and-forth game where Kennesaw gave up easy points with 11 errors.

MTSU maintained the momentum in the second set, winning 25-18.

At the beginning of the third set, Kennesaw led by as many as four points in the early part of the set. Midway through the set, MTSU took the lead 15-14, going on a seven-point run to close out the game.

Raegan Durbin and Gabrielle Clinkscale led the Blue Raiders with Durbin posting 13 kills and a career high 19 digs with Clinkscale adding nine kills.

“For us, it felt like a serve and pass game,” head coach Alexa Keckler said. “The focus was really serving tough and making sure that three hitters didn’t get to attack every time and that really helped us be able to defend and lock in one hitter at a time.”

Kennesaw fought back in game two of the opening series in a four-set thriller.

Kennesaw State started out strong in the first set, totaling 15 kills. Their offensive attack overwhelmed MTSU early as they won 25-13.

MTSU rallied back in the second to take a 14-10 lead. Clinkscale led the Blue Raider run with 5 kills. Neither team led by more than three points, with Kennesaw tying the set at 20-20. Middle Tennessee won 33-31 after a Kennesaw error and Caroline Macander service ace.

“This team fights, they push, they battle, so I was really proud of them,” Keckler said.

The Owls would start strong once again, climbing to a 5-1 lead in the third set. The Blue Raiders responded and made it close but fell in the end. KSU won the set 25-22.

Much like the third, KSU would jump to an early lead, but the Blue Raiders made it close near the end. A late run by the Owls earned them the victory in the fourth 25-18.

Clinkscale led the Blue Raiders with a career-high 15 kills.

“I’m really glad that Caroline [Macander} trusts me and gives me the ball and gives me the opportunity to get those type of kills and numbers,” Clinkscale said.

Both Macander (37 assists, 12 digs) and Durbin (13 kills, 10 digs) racked up a double-double. Michaela Dlouhá contributed six blocks, tying her season high. Isil Yilmaz added in double-digit digs with 14.

“Every weekend, this is what it’s going to be like. No one is going to give anything away, we’re going to have to earn everything,” Keckler said.

The Blue Raiders continue conference play against Jacksonville State on Friday, Oct. 3.

To contact the Sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.