‘He’s our best player’: MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook posts career performance in loss to Kennesaw State

He’s a beast. He’s a guy who can play every down necessary. He’s getting his first chance to be a lead college running back.

He’s MTSU’s Jekail Middlebrook, and if you ask his quarterback, Nick Vattiato, he’s the best player on the team too.

“Jekail is probably the best player on the field when he’s out there,” Vattiato said. “The things he can do, how dynamic he is in the run, in the pass game and also everything he does for us in protection is very vital.”

A Fayetteville, Georgia native, Middlebrook returned to his home state on Saturday night as the Blue Raiders lost to Kennesaw State University 24-16. Despite the final score, Middlebrook posted a career performance, finishing the game with 109 yards and two touchdowns.

The redshirt sophomore rushed for the most yards of any Blue Raider this season and currently sits fifth in Conference USA in total yards, but MTSU’s week five contest didn’t start so well for the third year back.

On the game’s opening drive, Middlebrook picked up five yards on an inside handoff before the Owls’ defense swooped in and forced a fumble. Kennesaw State’s up-tempo offense quickly capitalized on the turnover, marching 30 yards in three plays to take a 7-0 lead.

For Middlebrook, his second giveaway of the season provided extra motivation for what became a career night.

“It kind of got me hot a little bit, so I knew I had to get going after the fumble,” Middlebrook said. “I like to have short-term memory loss, so once that happened, I had to forget about it and move on to the next play.”

Middle Tennessee’s offensive ineptitude continued following the fumble as KSU’s lead swelled to as much as 21-3 to end the first quarter. The Blue Raiders settled in, however, as Middlebrook’s frustration fueled his performance.

Middlebrook picked up his first score of the year in the second quarter, when MTSU desperately needed it. The Blue Raiders’ offense stayed on the field on 4th and 4 when Vattiato pitched the ball to his tail back on a speed option. Middlebrook beat KSU’s defenders to the left edge and scooted in for a 10-yard touchdown.

Whether he’s receiving a handoff, catching the ball out of the backfield or blocking in pass protection, Middlebrook is an “absolute baller”, Vattiato said.

The Blue Raider back found paydirt once again to begin the fourth quarter on a nine-yard scamper for the final touchdown of the night.

Red zone struggles kept MTSU from claiming victory, but Middlebrook’s efforts helped his offense outgain Kennesaw State and yielded the team’s highest yardage total of the season with 460.

Middlebrook’s production has increased over the past two weeks after the Raiders’ rushing attack was nonexistent through the first three. A 72-yard chunk play out of a weather delay provided the majority of MTSU’s rushing yards against Marshall University last week, while the Blue Raiders’ offense produced with a steadier diet of 20 Middlebrook carries on Saturday.

After a 1-4 start to the season, Middle Tennessee’s offense will continue to lean on Middlebrook in hopes to find consistency.

“He provides great balance as a runner, he’s great in protection, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I think when you can get all of the weapons around, the balance of what he can do becomes apparent,” head coach Derek Mason said.

MTSU is on a bye week this Saturday before welcoming the Missouri State Bears to Floyd Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 8, to begin midweek CUSA action.

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.