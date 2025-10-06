Sidelines 100: Madden’s defense faces uphill battle

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

Prosecutors submitted a slew of evidence Thursday against Shanterrica Madden who is facing first-degree murder charges as a result of the stabbing death of Tina Stewart.

A grand jury is schedule to hear all of the evidence May 16 about the circumstances surrounding the March 2nd death of Stewart, a 21-year-old Memphis native who was a member of the Lady Raiders Basketball Team.

The grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to bring formal charges against Madden. Her lawyer is arguing the 18-year-old, who is also from Memphis, acted in self-defense.

“How do you get with one stab that somebody and premeditates asked Joe Brandon Jr., Madden’s defense attorney.. “How do you make that conclusion?”

The prosecution submitted: various pieces of evidence, including video of Madden’s initial interview with police, photographs of Stewart’s wounds, photographs of Madden taken by police after the incident, Madden’s blood-stained clothes, the alleged knife used in the stabbing and Madden’s written statement.

The two-part video interview between the suspect and Detective Mike Taylor shows a calm Madden explaining what happened the night of Stewart’s death, in which she said an unidentified black male with dreads had killed Stewart.

“All I know is that I did not kill Tina,” Madden said in the interview.

