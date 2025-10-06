The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Sidelines 100: Madden’s defense faces uphill battle

The murder suspect in the case of Lady Raider Basketball Tina Stewart had a lot of evidence to overcome in her jury trial.
Todd Barnes, Sidelines archivesOctober 6, 2025
Sidelines archives/Creative Commons
Photo of a courtroom, courtesy of Creative Commons.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Mar 28, 2011, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Prosecutors submitted a slew of evidence Thursday against Shanterrica Madden who is facing first-degree murder charges as a result of the stabbing death of Tina Stewart.

A grand jury is schedule to hear all of the evidence May 16 about the circumstances surrounding the March 2nd death of Stewart, a 21-year-old Memphis native who was a member of the Lady Raiders Basketball Team.

The grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to bring formal charges against Madden. Her lawyer is arguing the 18-year-old, who is also from Memphis, acted in self-defense.

“How do you get with one stab that somebody and premeditates asked Joe Brandon Jr., Madden’s defense attorney.. “How do you make that conclusion?”

The prosecution submitted: various pieces of evidence, including video of Madden’s initial interview with police, photographs of Stewart’s wounds, photographs of Madden taken by police after the incident, Madden’s blood-stained clothes, the alleged knife used in the stabbing and Madden’s written statement.

The two-part video interview between the suspect and Detective Mike Taylor shows a calm Madden explaining what happened the night of Stewart’s death, in which she said an unidentified black male with dreads had killed Stewart.

“All I know is that I did not kill Tina,” Madden said in the interview.

Sidelines 100: Madden’s defense faces uphill battle