Sidelines 100: Students favor Nixon impeachment

In the first forum of the 1973 fall semester, MTSU students cast their vote on whether Richard Nixon should face impeachment.
Staff Writer, Staff Writer October 9, 2025
Sidelines archives/Creative Commons
President Richard Nixon photographed circa 1992. Courtesy of Creative Commons.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Sep 21, 1973 edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Fifty of 85 persons left MTSU’s sixth campus forum Wednesday night through the affirmative door casting their votes in favor of impeaching President Nixon.

The decision came after the question was debated by principal speakers and by audience participants in the first forum for the fall semester.

Mike Wesson, Manchester freshman, presented affirmative evidence that was later summarized by Ron Howell, Jefferson City junior. Harold Balcum, a freshman from Huntsville, Ala., introduced the arguments for the negative side.

In the impeachment process, the President is indicted by the House of Representatives. With the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court presiding , the Senate tries the Chief Executive. And if two-thirds of the Senate vote guilty, the President is removed from office.

Watergate dominated the affirmative discussion. Wesson called it a ghastly crime.

He also made reference to the enemies list, theEllsburgbreak-in and the offer of the FBI director’s post to Pentagon Paper’s Judge Matt Byrne–saying all were works of someone in Nixon’s staff.

Balcum argued the impeachment proceedings would be for political reasons and not for the purpose of justice.

He also contended Nixon should not be impeached for the actions of his staff indicating impeachment would lead to devastation of foreign and domestic policies and would cause economical ruin.

Balcum also suggested the press. Congress and courts could make Nixon ineffectual in the future.

“We should have no fear of this demagogue,” Balcum said.

Floor discussions expanded on the points brought up by the principal speakers and approached the question from different angles.

Both sides made arguments concerning Nixon’s Watergate tapes. Those against impeachment dwelled on the President’s right to keep secret matters he feels vital to national security.

Those for impeachment thought it would be the only way to clear up the question of Nixon’s innocence or guilt by bringing concrete evicence (the tapes) into the open.

Another case for impeachment was that the people have little trust in the President.

The negative side warned impeaching Nixon would only widen the gap between opposing factions and would bring national morale to an even lower point.

Sidelines 100: Students favor Nixon impeachment