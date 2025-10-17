Sidelines 100: Construction Never Ends on MTSU’s Campus

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Sep 29, 1969, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

At the first of this year construction of an additional 6500 seats for Horace Jones Field was completed. Also a women’s high rise dormitory was completed to house an additional 412 women. The cost of the new high rise was $1.8 million. Construction is now in progress on the $1.2 million addition to the old Library which is expected to be completed in November.

In this planning stage at present is a four million dollar Convocation, Health and Physical Education, and Athletic Building. Construction is to begin by November or December, according to a memorandum released by President Scarlett.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.