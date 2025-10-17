The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Sidelines 100: Construction Never Ends on MTSU’s Campus

Construction never seems to cease at MTSU’s campus, and further additions are changing the future landscape for years to come.
Staff Writer, Sidelines archivesOctober 17, 2025
Sidelines Archives
Sidelines archives, Sept. 29, 1969

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Sep 29, 1969, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

At the first of this year construction of an additional 6500 seats for Horace Jones Field was completed. Also a women’s high rise dormitory was completed to house an additional 412 women. The cost of the new high rise was $1.8 million. Construction is now in progress on the $1.2 million addition to the old Library which is expected to be completed in November.

Sidelines archives, Sept. 29, 1969.

In this planning stage at present is a four million dollar Convocation, Health and Physical Education, and Athletic Building. Construction is to begin by November or December, according to a memorandum released by President Scarlett.

Sidelines archives, Sept. 29, 1969.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Centennial Stories
Sidelines archives, Oct. 4, 2017.
Sidelines 100: Shots threaten ex-undercover agent
President Richard Nixon photographed circa 1992. Courtesy of Creative Commons.
Sidelines 100: Students favor Nixon impeachment
Sleepy Taylor shoots for the basket against East Tennessee. MTSU defeated ETSU last night 62-53, Feb. 13,1978.
Sidelines 100: Raiders beat ETSU to strengthen title hopes
Photo of a courtroom, courtesy of Creative Commons.
Sidelines 100: Madden's defense faces uphill battle
MTSU says it's Y2K ready.
Sidelines 100: MTSU says it's Y2K ready
Elvis Presley's headshot.
Sidelines 100: Elvis rewards embattled, scalped crowd
More in Sidelines 100
Sidelines 100: Crisis plan developed by student affairs
Sidelines 100: Crisis plan developed by student affairs
A Rutherford County Sheriff vehicle is parked at Middle Tennessee State University's campus the night of a shooting at Murphy Center.
Sidelines 100: Trial dates begin for student charged with murder
MTSU student Alexis Smith holds a sign championing human rights while standing among protestors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Jan. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100: Students split on abortion issue
Parking on MTSU's campus, Sept. 2, 2025.
Sidelines 100: MTSU parking hurts education; solutions to problems simple
George Walker speaking to the crowd at the Sidelines 100 panel in the Student Union Parliamentary Room on Sept. 18, 2025.
Sidelines 100 and beyond panel celebrates student media
Homecoming queen Sarah Kamar, Sept. 21, 2024.
Sidelines 100: 2000 Homecoming Queen Nominees
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Sidelines 100: Construction Never Ends on MTSU’s Campus