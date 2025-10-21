The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Editorial: Actions toward Indiana Daily Student set dangerous precedent for all student media outlets

Staff reportOctober 21, 2025

Editor’s note: This editorial is a collaborative effort with the College Heights Herald at Western Kentucky University, Louisville Cardinal at the University of Louisville, Murray State News at Murray State University, The Northerner at Northern Kentucky University, Ball State Daily News at Ball State University and Eastern Progress at Eastern Kentucky University.

Sidelines is republishing this letter of support for the Indiana Daily Student, as we firmly stand against the censorship actions taken by administrators at Indiana University Bloomington in defiance of the First Amendment.

On Oct. 14, administrators at Indiana University Bloomington terminated Jim Rodenbush, IU director of student media, after he refused to censor content for the Indiana Daily Student, which is IU’s student-led news publication. 

Rodenbush denied the university’s demand to instruct students not to publish any news content in their homecoming special edition, a request that directly ignored precedents set by the IDS’ media charter.

This Charter reaffirms that student media operating under its provisions are declared limited public forums where final content decisions and responsibility rest with duly appointed student editors and managers,” the charter, which was set by IU trustees in 1969, states. 

The Herald expresses the very same ideal in its mission statement.

“All creative and editorial decisions are made by the Herald’s student leadership, and all consequences of those decisions are the sole responsibility of those student leaders.” 

IDS leaders asked the administration to overturn its decision. The response was to cut IDS print entirely. 

IDS Co-Editors-in-Chief, Mia Hilkowitz and Andrew Miller, said in an email statement to the Herald:

IU decided to fire Jim Rodenbush after he did the right thing by refusing to censor our print edition. That was a deliberate scare tactic toward student journalists and faculty. The same day, the Media School decided to fully cut our physical paper, fully ensuring we couldn’t print news. We’re losing revenue because of that decision.

We want to make it abundantly clear that our resistance to the Media School’s directive isn’t about print itself. It’s about maintaining our editorial independence. If IU can irrationally justify censoring stories as a ‘business decision,’ what stops them from applying this thinking to the news and investigative stories that run on our website and social media? IU has no legal right to dictate what we can and cannot print in our paper. Is this the best use of our time or the university’s time? We should be working toward financial stability, not censorship.

Once again, we are asking IU to reverse course — a necessary action to prove they value our editorial independence and rights.”

Student media is a cornerstone of many college campuses around the nation, but especially at IU. The IDS has 38 national Pacemaker Awards as of Oct. 18. If this censorship can happen at IU, it can happen at any student news publication. 

If this decision stands, it would set a precedent that other universities can get away with such blatant censorship, and it should be alarming to all. We, along with so many others, are calling for a reversal of this decision and transparency from IU administrators on how this decision could ever happen. 

What happened at Indiana is not much different than the 1988 incident at WKU when then-President Kern Alexander attempted to install faculty editors for the Herald and the Talisman. But at WKU, the controversy that followed ended only when Alexander resigned the presidency a month later to take a professorship at Virginia Tech. It was then that the Herald’s editorial independence was secured.

This situation is about the right of journalists to report freely, and the First Amendment protects this right. When IU steps in to control content, it goes against the First Amendment and its own media charter. Student newspapers are essential because they keep universities honest, sharing stories and information that matter to students. Taking away this independence hurts the entire campus community, which is why it’s important that we, as student media outlets, stand up for each other in an effort to prevent universities from silencing our voices. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
One of the pumpkin-scapes at Lucky Ladd Farm in Eagleville, TN, on Friday Oct. 17, 2025.
Fall festivities return to Lucky Ladd Farms with new attractions, classic traditions
MTSU's Nahzae Cox celebrates after a catch in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
The Other Sideline: Previewing MTSU football’s week 9 opponent
Movie clip from "Black Phone 2," (Image courtesy of Universal Studios).
Weekly Distractions: 'Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,' 'Black Phone 2' and 'The Outsiders' steal the spotlight
MTSU's Nick Vattiato delivers a pass against Marshall, at Floyd Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025.
‘If you don’t throw, you don’t know’: Why MTSU football’s pass heavy offense is struggling
Electric scooters sit on a bike rack outside of the James E. Walker Library on Oct. 20, 2025. MTSU Police have urged students to secure their scooters with locks to prevent theft.
MTSU police urge students to secure e-scooters following string of thefts
Counter protesters conflict with organizers and protesters at the No Kings protest in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 18, 2025.
Photo gallery: Murfreesboro 'No Kings' protest in photos
More in News
Chris McQuistion holds signs that read "Shell Yes to Democracy!" and "Shell No to Monarchs!" while wearing a lobster inflatable costume at the No Kings protest in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Oct. 18, 2025.
From Nixon to now: Generations unite in Murfreesboro to declare ‘No Kings’ in Trump era
NPHC office suite on the third floor of the Student Union on September 4, 2025.
National Pan-Hallenic Council cancels Courtyard Wednesdays after fight breaks out
People cross the street in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on August 11, 2017. (Connor Burnard / MTSU Sidelines)
Addressing Murfreesboro’s walkability crisis
Party in the Grove Oct. 8, 2025.
Photo gallery: MTSU campus, week of Oct. 6
The Tennessee Honeybee Association's table at their annual fall conference in the Student Union on Oct. 10, 2025.
Student Union buzzes during beekeeper's conference
Womack under construction on Sept. 24, 2025.
Womack out, new residence hall in at MTSU
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Editorial: Actions toward Indiana Daily Student set dangerous precedent for all student media outlets