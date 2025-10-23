Sidelines 100: MTSC boasts outstanding majorettes

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Nov. 18, 1959, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

Few college bands in America can boast of the quality of the Middle Tennessee State College marching band majorette corps, all of whom are outstanding soloists of national reputation.

Head majorette is Martha Sue Orr of Lewisburg, Tennessee, and is a music major, who is shown here leading her quartet of baton twirlers. Miss Orr performed at the World’s Fair in Brussels, Belgium and appeared with the Ole Miss Band before transferring to MTSC. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Orr of Lewisburg.

Just to the right of Miss Orr is Carolyn Ball, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.L.Ball, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Miss Ball was formerly head majorette at Chattanooga Central High School and studied with Bill Allen, outstanding baton twirling expert in Miami, Florida. Miss Ball is an elementary education major.

Mary Whitaker, daughter of Dr. and Mrs.Charles S. Whitaker, is third from the right. Sue was formerly head majorette for the Isaac Litton High School band and has won many top ratings in solo competition. She is a pre-optometry major.

Carolyn Callis is majoring in Home Economics. She is from 5308 Nevada Avenue, Nashville and was formerly head majorette at Cohn High School in Nashville. She, too, has a bevy of medals for her success in twirling camps and individual competition. Her parents are Mr. and Mrs. L.M. Callis.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.