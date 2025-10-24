Conference USA week 9 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league

It was another unpredictable week of football across Conference USA, with four weekday conference matchups. Western Kentucky University and Missouri State University clinched wins in overtime, while MTSU and Florida International University fell short against opponents.

Western Kentucky (6-2, 4-1 CUSA 28, Louisiana Tech University (4-3, 2-2 CUSA) 27

The Hilltoppers defeated the Bulldogs in an overtime thriller at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, Louisiana. In Western Kentucky quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr.’s first career start, he completed 21 of 34 for 227 yards, including one touchdown and one interception. In the Hilltoppers’ second possession of overtime, George Hart III ran for a short touchdown, and Tisdale Jr. found wide receiver Moussa Barry in the end zone for a two-point conversion, clinching the win for Western Kentucky.

LA Tech quarterback Blake Baker: 340 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

WKU quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr: 73 rushing yards

LA Tech wide receiver Marlion Jackson: 103 receiving yards

Kennesaw State University (5-2, 3-0 CUSA) 45, Florida International University (3-4, 1-2 CUSA) 26

The Owls took down the Panthers, winning its fifth consecutive game, while breaking a 13-game road losing streak. Kennesaw State quarterback Amari Odom threw for 205 passing yards and scored the opening touchdown, allowing the Owls to score on four straight possessions, building a 24-14 lead going into the half. KSU concluded its scoring late in the fourth as running back Chase Belcher rushed up the middle for a touchdown, keeping the Owls undefeated in CUSA play in just its second season in the conference

FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins: 296 passing yards, one touchdown

FIU running back Kejon Owens: 166 rushing yards, one touchdown

KSU wide receiver Gabriel Benyard: 97 receiving yards

Middle Tennessee State University (1-6, 0-3 CUSA) 28, University of Delaware (4-3, 2-2 CUSA) 31

The Blue Raiders fell short of a comeback against the Fightin’ Blue Hens in their first matchup since 1978. Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 276 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, while Kyre Duplessis and Sean Wilson both had two touchdowns each. Despite Middle Tennessee’s six-yard touchdown by AJ Jones late in the fourth, the Blue Hens retained possession following an onside kick, keeping the Blue Raiders winless in CUSA play.

MTSU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato: 281 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception

MTSU running back Jekail Middlebrook: 68 rushing yards, one touchdown

UD wide receiver Kyre Duplessis: 65 receiving yards, two touchdowns

Missouri State (4-3, 2-1 CUSA) 24, New Mexico State University (3-4, 1-3 CUSA) 17

The Bears defeated the Aggies, 24-17, in overtime. New Mexico State tied the score 17-17 at the end of regulation after an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Donovan Faupel and a successful PAT by Ryan Hawk. In Missouri State’s sole possession of overtime, Jacob Clark found Ronnel Johnson in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bears its second consecutive Conference USA win in team history.

Missouri State quarterback Jacob Clark: 283 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions

Missouri State running back Shomari Lawrence: 97 rushing yards

Missouri State wide receiver Ronnel Johnson: 99 receiving yards, one touchdown

CUSA offensive leaders (as of Oct. 24, 2025)

Passing: Delaware University quarterback Nick Minicucci: 2,077 passing yards, 13 touchdowns

Rushing: Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook: 949 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns

Receiving: Kennesaw State wide receiver Gabriel Benyard: 495 rushing yards, three touchdowns

Updated CUSA standings heading into week 10:

Kennesaw State (5-2, 3-0 CUSA) Jacksonville State University (4-3, 3-0 CUSA) WKU (6-2, 4-1 CUSA) Missouri State (4-3, 2-1 CUSA) Liberty University (3-4, 2-1 CUSA) LA Tech (4-3, 2-2 CUSA) Delaware (4-3, 2-2 CUSA) FIU (3-4, 1-2 CUSA) University of Texas at El Paso (2-5, 1-2 CUSA) NM State (3-4, 1-3 CUSA) MTSU (1-6, 0-3 CUSA) Sam Houston State University (0-7, 0-4 CUSA)

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.