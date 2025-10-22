Career performance paired with penalties derail MTSU football in loss to Delaware

Middle Tennessee football (1-6, 0-3 CUSA) lost a weeknight matchup to the University of Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-3, 2-2 CUSA), 31-28.

The Blue Raiders racked up nine flags for 80 yards, putting themselves in a self-induced hole throughout the night.

“What I saw in this ball game were penalties, mistakes and us losing our composure,” MTSU head coach Derek Mason said. “These things are costly in ball games, when its about penalties or in the red zone.”

One of the most impactful penalties of the night occurred with 4:33 left in the third quarter. Linebacker Muaaz Byard applied pressure to Delaware’s Nick Minicucci, causing an incomplete pass on 3rd & 7 from the UD 27-yard line. Rather than the Hens’ punt team jog out, a flag was thrown on the play for unsportsmanlike conduct against MTSU’s Abdul Muhammad.

After Delaware’s drive was kept alive by Muhammad’s mental lapse, the Fightin’ Blue Hens drove down the field for its fourth touchdown of the night. Minicucci found his top target, Kyre Duplessis, from nine yards out to give UD a 31-21 lead.

“Critical situations showed up, and I thought we played well in most of them,” Mason said. “But where we had loose change, that’s where this game got away from us.”

Byard intercepted sophomore quarterback Brandon Streeter in the fourth quarter, opening the door for a MTSU comeback. The drive ended in the end zone, with Nick Vattiato finding AJ Jones in the end zone for his first score as a Blue Raider.

After cutting the lead to 31-28, Baylen Woodman attempted an onside kick that was recovered by the Hens, allowing them to drain out the rest of the clock.

Minicucci sparkled for Delaware’s second-ever Conference USA win, tossing a career-high four touchdowns, along with 276 passing yards. The junior quarterback’s performance led the Blue Hens’ offensive attack, although they were outgained by MTSU 384-360.

The Blue Hens opened the scoring on their first drive of the game, as Minicucci found wide receiver Sean Wilson from 22 yards out. Delaware’s first score finished a ten-play, 89-yard drive that took over five minutes, as the Hens’ offense set a successful tone early.

MTSU quickly responded, as Vattiato found Nahzae Cox for his fifth touchdown of the year from five yards out to tie things up at seven.

After two plays on offense, UD’s Viron Ellison Jr. fumbled on a pitch play. Muhammad scooped up the loose ball for the Blue Raiders, giving the offense possession on the Delaware 17-yard line. Jekail Middlebrook punched it in from four yards out, giving MTSU a 14-7 lead.

Minicucci and Wilson connected for a second time during the second quarter from 11 yards out, to finish a methodical 11-play, 75-yard drive. After forcing a three-and-out, Delaware took the lead on its next drive as kicker Nate Reed doinked in a 49-yard field goal off the right goalpost.

After trading three punts, Minicucci added to the Blue Hens’ lead with 38 seconds to halftime. The junior quarterback found Duplessis for a four-yard score. This gave UD a 24-14 lead going into the break.

Coming out of halftime MTSU swung some momentum in its direction after forcing a three-and-out on UD’s first drive of the half. The Blue Raiders drove deep into Delaware territory on the ensuing drive, fueled by a 4th & 4 conversion where Vattiato found true freshman DJ Taylor in the left flat for a 19-yard pickup.

With 1st & 10 from the Hens’ 15-yard line, Delaware safety KT Seay intercepted a tipped Vattiato pass.

Although Middle Tennessee turned the ball over early in the second half, the Blue Raiders defense held strong, allowing just seven points in the second half.

MTSU brought itself within three points in the third quarter, as Vattiato connected with Hunter Tipton for an 11-yard score. The third touchdown of the night for the Blue Raiders came two plays after a roughing the passer penalty against Delaware catapulted MTSU from the UD 30 to the 15-yard line.

The Blue Raiders will return to campus next week to square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-3, 3-0 CUSA), and the nation’s leading rusher Cam Cook. It will be the final weekday game of the year for MTSU.

