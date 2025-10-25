The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
MTSU Sidelines
Sidelines 100: MTSC aquamaids

The MTSC aquamaids, now referred to as artistic swimmers, practiced for their upcoming water pageant on May 12, 1955.
Sidelines staff, Sidelines archivesOctober 25, 2025
Sidelines archives
19554-1955 MTSC Aquamaids, May 12, 1955.

You’re viewing a photo from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This photo originally ran as the cover photo of Sidelines in the May 12, 1955, edition of Sidelines.

Practicing intently for the coming Water Pageant, these five aquamaids are only a few of the attractive participants in the show which will be presented in the MTSC swimming pool on May 18.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Sidelines 100: MTSC aquamaids