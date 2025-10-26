Sidelines 100: Roving the campus

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

There has been much controversy on the issuing of trading stamps. We decided to get the opinions of several students on this issue, for it concerns us all, directly or indirectly.

MARTHA ROACH – I think it should be the merchants’ privilege to make his own decision whether or not to give green stamps. Likewise, it is the consumer’s choice whether or not he collects stamps and receives the premiums from them.

JOYCE WATSON – Personally, I see no advantage in having green stamps. Most people who go to shop go to get the best product, rather than the stamp. I think that the prizes which one gets come cheaper in the long run by purchasing them in the retail store rather than trying to save a large amount of stamps, which costs much more when all costs are considered.

BOBBY STINSON – I think green stamps are good advertising for the merchants. It helps the consumer, but it is against the small business

man.

TOM COATES-If I ever get married, I’m going to ask the preacher for the green stamps when he finishes the ceremony. I really dig these green stamps the MOST!

ALTON ELLIS – Green stamps are a farce whereby the merchant has to up his price and render a disservice to his patrons. Actually, the person pays more for getting the stamps than what he actually gets in return.

BILL BRYSON – It is good for the merchant’s business, and it brings the merchant’s trade It offers the shopper something besides the merchandise.

