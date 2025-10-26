The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Sidelines 100: Roving the campus

Roving reporter Frances McBroom interviewed MTSC students about their opinion on stamp trading, Mar. 27, 1957.
Frances McBroom, Sidelines archivesOctober 26, 2025
Creative Commons license
Various vintage stamps, photo courtesy of Creative Commons.

You’re reading a story from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This story originally ran in the Mar. 27, 1957, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

There has been much controversy on the issuing of trading stamps. We decided to get the opinions of several students on this issue, for it concerns us all, directly or indirectly.

MARTHA ROACH – I think it should be the merchants’ privilege to make his own decision whether or not to give green stamps. Likewise, it is the consumer’s choice whether or not he collects stamps and receives the premiums from them.

JOYCE WATSON – Personally, I see no advantage in having green stamps. Most people who go to shop go to get the best product, rather than the stamp. I think that the prizes which one gets come cheaper in the long run by purchasing them in the retail store rather than trying to save a large amount of stamps, which costs much more when all costs are considered.

BOBBY STINSON – I think green stamps are good advertising for the merchants. It helps the consumer, but it is against the small business
man.

TOM COATES-If I ever get married, I’m going to ask the preacher for the green stamps when he finishes the ceremony. I really dig these green stamps the MOST!

ALTON ELLIS – Green stamps are a farce whereby the merchant has to up his price and render a disservice to his patrons. Actually, the person pays more for getting the stamps than what he actually gets in return.

BILL BRYSON – It is good for the merchant’s business, and it brings the merchant’s trade It offers the shopper something besides the merchandise.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Centennial Stories
HEADING THE MTSC MAJORETTES is Martha Sue Orr pictured left to right with majorettes Carolyn Ball,Mary Whitaker and Carolyn Callis. Each of these girls has received recognition for her outstanding ability and possess a bevy of medals.
Sidelines 100: MTSC boasts outstanding majorettes
Students gather in the quad in between classes on Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo by Andrew Wigdor)
Sidelines 100: Statistics prove MTSC is center of area service
1989-1990 men's basketball team photo, circa 1990.
Sidelines 100: Raiders going for conference title
Anti-Vietnam War Protests, late 1960's.
Sidelines 100: Students interact, exchange opinions, ideas
Sidelines archives, Sept. 29, 1969
Sidelines 100: Construction never ends on MTSU's campus
Sidelines archives, Oct. 4, 2017.
Sidelines 100: Shots threaten ex-undercover agent
More in Sidelines 100
19554-1955 MTSC Aquamaids, May 12, 1955.
Sidelines 100: MTSC aquamaids
President Richard Nixon photographed circa 1992. Courtesy of Creative Commons.
Sidelines 100: Students favor Nixon impeachment
Sleepy Taylor shoots for the basket against East Tennessee. MTSU defeated ETSU last night 62-53, Feb. 13,1978.
Sidelines 100: Raiders beat ETSU to strengthen title hopes
Photo of a courtroom, courtesy of Creative Commons.
Sidelines 100: Madden's defense faces uphill battle
MTSU says it's Y2K ready.
Sidelines 100: MTSU says it's Y2K ready
Elvis Presley's headshot.
Sidelines 100: Elvis rewards embattled, scalped crowd
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Sidelines 100: Roving the campus