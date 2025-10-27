The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Engines roar and dirt flies at Monster Truck Wars in Shelbyville

Families packed Cooper Steel Arena for a full day of races, stunts and smack talk as Monster Truck Wars brought its high-octane show to town.
Liv Rapier, ReporterOctober 27, 2025
Liv Rapier
Shark Attack and Outlaw sit side by side after the first round of races at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025.

The smell of racing fuel and popcorn filled the air at Cooper Steel Arena in Shelbyville, Tennessee, on Saturday, Oct. 25, as monster trucks revved their engines for a full crowd of all ages.

Kids covered their ears as trucks like Outlaw geared up to hit the dirt jumps. Outlaw, a custom 2021 Ford F250, has 1,750 horsepower, according to Monster Truck Wars’ website, which is about three times the horsepower of an average semi truck.

Monster Truck Wars is a touring entertainment company, showcasing a lineup of monster trucks and four-wheelers every weekend across the country. The show included races, freestyle competitions, merch giveaways and more.

“It’s crowd participation Saturday at the monster truck show,” the announcer said. “If you’re excited, make some noise!”

In the first round of races, competitors T-Rex and Tombstone Sheriff battled to be the first to successfully jump two dirt mounds, the second round being between trucks Shark Attack and Outlaw. Between the rounds of monster truck action, teams of four-wheelers zipped through the stadium. Three riders from Team Tennessee and three from Team Alabama raced against one another.

Teams of four-wheelers race in front of a crowd at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025. (Liv Rapier)

Rolling on a winning high from last week’s show on the East Coast, Alabama’s team captain, Kris “Big Sexy” Bartlett, took a few verbal shots at Team Tennessee’s female captain, Miss Heather.

“Your place is with a Betty Crocker cookbook, or maybe mopping the floor,” Bartlett said. “Your place is never going to be out here trying to boot me.”

Due to a mechanical issue on Bartlett’s two-stroke ATV, Team Alabama was disqualified, leaving the win open for Team Tennessee after the third race. Through some pretty hefty smack talk between the four-wheeler teams, fans of all ages kept entertained and engaged throughout the afternoon.

Lacey and Cason Wilcox (right) and Andrea and Jordan Brown (left) gear up for the power wheel race at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025.
(Liv Rapier)

Middle Tennessee moms like Maggie Tate appreciate events like these that come to rural parts of the mid-state.

“It’s wonderful that they’re bringing events like this to small towns,” Tate said. “It’s hard to drive all the way to Nashville for things like this. It opens it up to a lot more families to have them local here.”

In an intermission from the loud motors and chaos, little racers and their PowerWheels (electric riding cars) made their way down to the arena floor with help from parents and guardians. About 10 children, aged three to nine, pulled up to the starting line with their vehicles. 

The crowd cheered the little tykes on from the stands, watching them complete three laps around the stadium.

The event ended with a freestyle competition between monster trucks. Each driver had the chance to wow the crowd with wheelies, doughnuts or any other trick they could pull off between four dirt ramps.

As the crowd erupted in cheers, Devin Jones, driver of T-Rex, competed last. Per the tradition of Monster Truck Wars, Jones threw a limited-edition racing helmet to the most excited fan in the crowd.

This show contained the drama of competition between teams, custom vehicles operated by highly trained drivers and opportunities to win merch by being a high-spirited audience member.

These events, hosted by Monster Truck Wars, are scheduled until late February 2026 across the Southeast, from Texas to North Carolina. The next Tennessee show is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Agricenter Showplace Arena in Cordova, Tennessee.

To contact the features editor, email [email protected].

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments

Print this Story

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.
Boo in the Boro: 4 Spooky activities to add to your calendar this week
Ashley Barrientos gleaming at Phoebe Bridgers in April 2023. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Cults to headline MTSU fall concert series
One of the pumpkin-scapes at Lucky Ladd Farm in Eagleville, TN, on Friday Oct. 17, 2025.
Fall festivities return to Lucky Ladd Farms with new attractions, classic traditions
Columbia, Magenta, Frank-N-Furter and Riff Raff in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on Oct. 17, 2025.
The 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' unites MTSU with raunchy absurdist comedy
Bookcases inside of The Grand Exchange.
The Grand Book Exchange starts its first chapter with the Boro Book Club
A sign displayed during the Mystery Book event on campus on Oct. 9, 2025, at Peck Hall.
MTSU’s Mystery Book Sale unwraps the magic of reading
More in Featured
Sabrina Carpenter (Image courtesy of Universal Music).
Weekly distractions: 'Short n' Sweet' resumes, 'Dancing with the Starts' gets 'Wicked' and Megan shows her soft side
Jorge Avila (left), president of the MTSU College Democrats and Fatima Macareno (right), president of No Labels, sit on stage during the American Democracy Project's "Across the Aisle" panel discussion on civil engagement. The event took place on Oct. 8, 2025, in the Keathely University Center Theater.
No Labels gives MTSU students with different views a place to talk
MTSU cornerback Jackson Lowe presses KSU's Lyndon Ravare in a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
Career performance paired with penalties derail MTSU football in loss to Delaware
D'Angelo at Soulfest Melbourne in 2014.
Remembering D’Angelo through 5 essential tracks
MTSU offensive lineman Otto Janse Van Rensburg gets hyped ahead of a game against Kennesaw State at Fifth Third Stadium on Sept. 27, 2025.
MTSU football takes on Delaware for the first time since 1978
A "Free Speech Zone" sign warns against bringing prohibited items into the rally in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on Oct. 28, 2017. (Andrew WIgdor / MTSU Sidelines
Editorial: Actions toward Indiana Daily Student set dangerous precedent for all student media outlets
More in Features
Movie clip from "Black Phone 2," (Image courtesy of Universal Studios).
Weekly Distractions: 'Monsters: The Ed Gein Story,' 'Black Phone 2' and 'The Outsiders' steal the spotlight
Jared Leto as Ares in Disney's "Tron: Ares." Image courtesy of Disney studios.
‘Tron: Ares’ confronts AI’s role in shaping the future
Stack of books set on top of a table with a pumpkin beside them.
5 cozy reads to fall into autumn
Antwoinardo Dixon and his late aunt Dorothy Bain-Seymour. (Image courtesy of Antwoinardo Dixon)
MTSU student turns grief into art with song ‘Inner Thoughts’
Girls dancing at the Garba night at MTSU on Oct, 3, 2025.
Middle Tennessee Indian Association hosts annual Garba night honoring Navaratri Festival
Preview of Taylor Swift's "Life of A Showgirl" album release showing at AMC Theaters on Oct. 3, 2025.
Fans celebrate 'The Life of a Showgirl' at AMC Theatres
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Engines roar and dirt flies at Monster Truck Wars in Shelbyville