S.W.E.E.T. Melanin hosts ‘Family Feud’ game night at MTSU

Dings and buzzers sounded off in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 28 as teams competed in a reenactment of the popular game show “Family Feud,” accompanied by a costume contest hosted by S.W. E. E. T. Melanin and the Kappa Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, inc.

Seven teams competed, including four campus organizations — S.W. E. E. T. Melanin, the African Student Organization, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and MTSU’s chapter of NAACP. The three student-led teams were V12, 5 Brain Cells and Ghosts of Justice.

In each round, teams were given three questions from a specific category. Each question contained eight answers, just like the game show in real life. The team with the most points won the round. Between the rounds, the hosts, dressed as Steve Harvey, told jokes that mostly fell flat.

The finale consisted of five answers to each question instead of eight. The teams in the finale were ASO and NAACP, where ASO ultimately won the entire competition.

ASO is an organization that welcomes students from Africa, as well as those from other regions, to help deconstruct the narrative that Africa is not as the media portrays it.

“To show that the idea that Africa is just sadness, sorrows, struggles and poverty is incorrect,” ASO president Amber Djuade said.

ASO decided to participate in the event to show that their organization is for more than African students. While the event was small and insignificant, winning it was just another example that the narrative surrounding Africa and its people is outdated and incorrect.

S.W.E.E.T. Melanin is a sisterhood organization and a safe space for women on campus. Sweet Melanin’s president, Mya Wallace, said the idea to do “Family Feud” came to her in the summer when the organization was planning its events.

“No one has ever done a ‘Family Feud’ event on campus before, so why not do one and make it spooky?” Wallace said.

S.W. E. E. T. Melanin has another event on Nov. 7: a nighttime breakfast bar at 7 p.m.

“It’s a free event, and we’ll have pancakes, pancake toppings and other snacks”. Vice President Jadyn Clarke said.

Between the regular and finale rounds, students in the crowd dressed in costume came to the stage for a costume contest, where the winner was announced after the finale.

There were five contestants dressed up. One student was dressed as a cow, another as a cat, another as a pirate, another as popular rapper Drake, and another as popular rapper Doechii. The overall winner of the contest was Doechii.

“To me, S.W.E.E.T. Melanin is about representation, empowerment, and self-discovery. This organization has given me a chance to connect with like-minded women, take up leadership roles, and celebrate sisterhood. Every event, meeting, and conversation I can have with my sisters helps me to grow and pushes me not just to become a better leader, but also a better woman”, S.W.E.E.T. Melanin president Mya Wallace.