Sidelines 100: Autumnal glory

You’re viewing photos from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This photo originally ran as the cover photo of Sidelines in the Nov. 9, 2005, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

To contact the Sidelines 100 editor, email sidelines100@mtsusidelines.com.

For more news, visit www.mtsusidelines.com, and follow us on Facebook at MTSU Sidelines and on X and Instagram at @mtsusidelines. Also, sign up for our weekly newsletter here.