Sidelines 100: Autumnal glory

In autumn 2005, MTSU’s campus was covered in fall foliage. Also — the high was eighty degrees, and gas wasn’t any cheaper.
Sidelines staff, Sidelines archivesOctober 31, 2025
Sidelines archives
The arboreal scenery off of East Main Street adjacent to the Murfreesboro City Square is in full name, despite unusually high temperatures for mid-November, Nov. 9, 2005.

You’re viewing photos from Sidelines 100, a project showcasing a century of student storytelling at Middle Tennessee State University. Sidelines 100 plans to highlight 100 stories from the newspaper archives this fall and spring.

This photo originally ran as the cover photo of Sidelines in the Nov. 9, 2005, edition of Sidelines. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay on top of all things Sidelines 100.

The arboreal scenery off of East Main Street adjacent to the Murfreesboro City Square is in full name, despite unusually
high temperatures for mid-November, Nov. 9, 2005. (Sidelines archives)

 

Murfreesboro weather and gas prices for Nov. 9, 2005.

 

Sidelines 100: Autumnal glory