The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

Weekly Distractions: Creeps, costumes and the cha-cha

Sidelines staffNovember 3, 2025
Brooke Palmer/HBO
Scene from Season one episode one of “IT: Welcome to Derry.”

The air’s getting colder, the pumpkins are fading, and twinkle lights are starting to take their place. As Halloween’s chills make way for holiday cheer, it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a few distractions.

From “IT: Welcome to Derry,” setting up a new wave of nightmares to “Dancing with the Stars'” Halloween night thrills and the scream-worthy “Scream VII” trailer, here’s what’s keeping fans entertained this week.

Here’s a list of distractions from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

 ‘IT: Welcome to Derry’ revives Pennywise’s past

HBO Max’s newest horror series, “IT: Welcome to Derry,” takes fans back to where the original nightmare began. Director of the movie series “IT,” Andy Muschietti, created the series alongside his sister Barbara Muschietti, expanding on Stephen King’s creepy universe. Set in the 1960s, the prequel explores how the cursed town of Derry first fell under Pennywise’s haunting influence, offering fans a deeper look at the origins of the evil that would later haunt the Loser’s Club. Brianna Sorrell

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “Halloween Night” – Nine couples get into the spooky spirit with eerie makeovers and chilling routines, conjuring up a hauntingly entertaining night. (Image courtesy of ABC Entertainment).

‘Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Night’

The Halloween-themed night came with many scares from contestants. Dylan Efron broke his nose during rehearsal but was able to continue to dance, while Elaine Hendrix was sent to the hospital after an injury to her ribs. Elaine, unfortunately, wasn’t able to perform, but judges were allowed to score her most recent rehearsal on video and successfully escaped elimination. 

Alix Earle danced a spooky Tango to “Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish, and Robert Irwin brought on a haunting side to himself with his Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams are Made of This” by the Hampton Strings Quartet. Both stars had near-perfect technique, receiving their first tens of the season.  

The fright night ends with a “Monsterthon” where all teams dance their hearts out for extra points, where Whitney Leavitt was crowned champion. 

Fans continue to speculate who deserves to be this far in the competition after controversy sparks over Jen Affleck and new pro Jan Ravnik being eliminated, along with conflict over who truly won the Monsterthon. Gracie Benner

Medium Build performs at Party in the Grove

On Wednesday, October 29, a few MTSU students, faculty, and alumni were brave enough to face the rain for Medium Build’s performance at Party in the Grove. 

Nicholas “Nick” Carpenter, an MTSU alum, performed under the alias Medium Build and spoke highly of his time at MTSU to the scattered students in front of the stage. He advised students to nurture their friendships and emphasized the importance of relationships with peers and professors. Before playing “White Male Privilege,” he told the crowd he first played the song for Professor Odie Blackmon when he was a student, and encouraged current students to use their professors’ feedback as motivation. 

He wasn’t discouraged by the rain and cold, wearing a Carhartt jacket, Build played songs like “Crying Over You” and “Last Time,” and telling stories of how each one came to be. 

Before leaving the stage, he asked the crowd for requests for his final two songs and granted them by playing “John & Lydia” and “I Never Learned to Dance” to end his time at his alma mater. Kerstie Wolaver

‘Scream VII’ brings returning characters and higher stakes

Pictured: Ghostface in Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream.” Photo Cr: Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures ©2021 PARAMOUNT PICTURES. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (PARAMOUNT PICTURES)

The seventh entry in the “Scream” franchise received its first trailer this week. Ghostface is back, slashing his way through a new cast of characters — and some familiar faces. 

New to the franchise is Sidney Prescott’s daughter, named after Sidney’s best friend from the original “Scream.” Tatum’s introduction adds new stakes to this killer series, with “Scream VII” promising tense scenes of Sidney and her daughter fleeing Ghostface. 

Along with the new familial dynamic comes a Ghostface who vows he’s “not hiding this time.” The trailer closes with an iconic line delivered by one of the original Ghostface killers, hinting at an entertaining watch for fans new and old. Jesse Jones 

Cover of the Netflix’s “Queen of the Serial Killers. (Tucker Young)

‘Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers’

“Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers” sheds new light on Aileen Wuornos, a woman who killed seven men over the span of a year in 1989-1990. The documentary takes viewers through archival footage from “Dateline” reporter Michele Gillen, police tapes, court scenes, and never-before-seen footage of Wuornos talking with filmmaker Jasmine Hirst. What makes the documentary so distinctive is that all the interviews are conducted audio-only. Several voices are heard throughout the film that are important to Wuornos’s story. However, you never see their faces unless it’s on archived footage. This creative choice thrusts Wuornos farther into the spotlight and keeps audiences invested in her personal story, not just her criminal history. Tucker Young

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Entertainment
Middle Tennessee State University marketing professor Raj Srivastava, who teaches in the Jennings A. Jones College of Business, debuted on national television Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, as a cast member in the first episode of NBC’s new competition show “On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.” (Photo courtesy of NBC)
MTSU's Raj Srivastava talks TikTok, teaching and TV
"Trick 'r Treat" movie poster. (Image courtesy of Warner Bros).
4 fantastic thrillers to watch for the Halloween season
MTSU's Band of Blue in the 2nd performance at the Contest of Champions at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025.
High school bands dazzle at MTSU’s 2025 Contest of Champions
Season nine contestants from Netflix's "Love is Blind" in the pods from season nine. (Image courtesy of Netflix)
Netflix's "Love Is Blind" season 9 ends in heartbreak
Sabrina Carpenter (Image courtesy of Universal Music).
Weekly distractions: 'Short n' Sweet' resumes, 'Dancing with the Stars' gets 'Wicked' and Megan shows her soft side
Ashley Barrientos gleaming at Phoebe Bridgers in April 2023. (Photo by Jordan Reining).
Cults to headline MTSU fall concert series
More in Featured
MTSU student Anahi Dixon practicing CPR on mannequin in the Ellington Health and Science Building on Nov. 1, 2025.
Students learn life-saving skills at Middle Tennessee Council on Family Relations training event
Head coach Nick Mcdevitt breaks down the huddle with his team prior to tip-off against UTEP in the Murphy Center on Feb. 1, 2025.
3 things to know before tipoff for MTSU men's basketball
Hanna Terletska, director of QRISE, gives remarks at the opening of the Quantum Research, Interdisciplinary Science, and Education (QRISE) Center in the College of Basic and Applied Sciences on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.
MTSU goes quantum with new QRISE center
The winners of the Cosplay Contest in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 31, 2025.
MTSU Cosplay Club showcased students’ Halloween spirit at costume contest
MTSU outside linebacker Reggie Johnson celebrates a tackle for loss in a game against Jax State at Floyd Stadium on Oct. 29, 2025.
MTSU football: Who’s over and under achieving for the Blue Raiders
African Student Organization versus NAACP finale round in S.W.E.E.T Melanin's "Family Feud" game night in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 28, 2025.
S.W.E.E.T. Melanin hosts ‘Family Feud’ game night at MTSU
More in Features
Panelist Jonathan Williamson, Robb McDaniel and Shane McFarland speaking at The People's Table at the Academic Classroom Building on Oct. 29, 2025.
The People’s Table sparked conversation on civic engagement and local leadership
Members of Kappa Xi Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity with the Miss Old Gold and Black Queens in the Student Union Ballroom on Oct. 26, 2025.
New Queen, same legacy: MTSU student wins Miss Old Gold & Black Pageant
A phone prop at the Horrors of War Haunted House on Monday, Oct 27, 2025.
Photo gallery: Horrors of War
Shark Attack and Outlaw sit side by side after the first round of races at Monster Truck Wars on Oct. 25, 2025.
Engines roar and dirt flies at Monster Truck Wars in Shelbyville
Alpha Delta Pi member Meredith Foster hands out candy on Oct. 30. Photo by Samantha Hearn.
Boo in the Boro: 4 spooky activities to add to your calendar this week
D'Angelo at Soulfest Melbourne in 2014.
Remembering D’Angelo through 5 essential tracks
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Weekly Distractions: Creeps, costumes and the cha-cha