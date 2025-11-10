The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Weekly: Get top MTSU stories in your inbox by subscribing to The Weekly, a Sidelines newsletter delivered each Wednesday.
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
The Student News Site of Middle Tennessee State University

MTSU Sidelines
Categories:

MTSU club hockey adds to the trophy case after strong weekend

MTSU club hockey won the Veterans Cup, out scoring opponents 19-2.
Ephraim Rodenbach, ReporterNovember 10, 2025
Teri Carver
MTSU club hockey hoist the Veterans Cup trophy after beating Kennesaw, 13-1 on Nov. 9, 2025.

No.1 MTSU club hockey (12-2) captured the College Hockey South Veterans Cup for the first time in program history, defeating Kennesaw State University (4-8) in the championship game, 13-1. 

The Veterans Cup is the second trophy in a calendar year hoisted by the Blue Raiders. MTSU outscored its opponents 19-2, highlighted by two hat tricks. MTSU forward Kieran Ogle took home the MVP trophy, posting a four-goal performance over the weekend. The Veterans Cup victory extends Middle Tennessee’s win streak to 12 games.

“This is our first Veterans Cup win. So, with the College Hockey South trophy and the Vets Cup trophy, we’re just starting to collect them,” MTSU head coach JJ Murray said.

Game 1 vs the University of Tennessee Volunteers

The Blue Raiders struck early to open the Veterans Cup as Linden Palmer spun past a defender, sending a pass to Tommy Chunchukov, who scored, giving MTSU a 1-0 lead. Forward JJ Landers added another goal on a give-and-go to push the lead to two goals late in the first.

Middle Tennessee defenseman Anthony Banas scored from the faceoff dot halfway through the second period. A few minutes later, MTSU forward Ethan DeMumbrum deked past a defender, putting a pass right on the stick of Brendan Ogle, extending the Blue Raiders’ lead to 4-0.  

Tennessee forward Max Campo fired a shot over the pad of goalie Grant Williams to cut the deficit to three heading into the third for the Volunteers. Despite the Volunteers’ goal, the final frame belonged to Middle Tennessee as the Blue Raiders scored twice to clinch a championship berth.

Game 2 vs the Kennesaw State Owls

The Blue Raiders top line struck first when Palmer fired a shot from the slot, giving MTSU an early 1-0 lead. Kieran Ogle scored quickly off the ensuing faceoff to boost the lead to 2-0. Middle Tennessee defenseman Yuli Lima crashed the crease and buried a rebound to extend the MTSU advantage to three.

MTSU goaltender Ayden Kopec made key saves in the closing minutes of the first as both teams traded scoring opportunities. With 14 seconds left in the first frame, Lima struck again on the power play, securing a four-goal lead going into the first intermission.

MTSU opened the floodgates in the second, tallying five goals. Midway through the third, Lima completed his first-career hat trick, finishing a drop pass from Matt Siciliano.  

“It was my first goal in a year and 10 months for not only my school, but also my country,” Lima said. “I ended up getting a hat trick by the second period. Celebrating with those guys was truly emotional.”

Kieran Ogle sped past two Owl defenders on the breakaway to secure the second hat trick of the day for the Blue Raiders. MTSU scored twice before Kennesaw forward Ashton Nulty spoiled Kopec’s shutout late in the third, making the score 12-1 with under three minutes remaining.

With 15 seconds left in the game, the Blue Raiders added another goal on the 67th shot of the game, and the bench erupted, hitting the “six-seven” hand sign as the final seconds ticked away.

“It wasn’t the best sportsmanship because our bench went a little bit wild, but they wanted that 67th shot,” Murray said.

MTSU will travel to Bellevue, Tennessee, to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-9) in an in-state rivalry matchup on Nov. 15-16, at the Bellevue Ice Center. 

To contact the sports editor, email [email protected].

Follow Sidelines on Facebook at Facebook.com/MTSUSidelines, on X @mtsusidelines and Instagram @mtsusidelines. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Club Sports
Goalie Grant Williams makes a save during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025.
MTSU club hockey earns No.1 spot in ACHA rankings
The Blue Raiders face off against the Frozen Tide on Sept. 27 at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, Tennessee.
MTSU club hockey rolls past Alabama for 10th straight victory
MTSU club hockey players huddle up to pray ahead of a game against Tennessee at the Ford Ice Center on Oct. 18, 2025
MTSU club hockey extends win streak in sweep of in-state rival Tennessee
MTSU's Matthew Siciliano during the CHS All-Star Challenge at Ford Ice Center on April 4, 2025.
Siciliano's overtime winner extends MTSU club hockey win streak to 6 games
MTSU club hockey and Alabama club hockey prays after a MTSU win in Ford Ice Center Antioch Sept. 26, 2025
MTSU club hockey’s top line fuels sweep of Alabama
MTSU celebrates following a goal at the Antioch Ice Center on Aug. 29, 2025.
MTSU club hockey sweeps Clemson in road series
More in Hockey
Goalie Grant Williams makes a save during practice at the Ford Ice Center on Aug. 20, 2025.
3 storylines to watch in MTSU club hockey
New MTSU club hockey assistant coach Tom Murphy coaches the Nashville Jr. Predators at Ford Ice Center on Jan. 27, 2025.
Meet Tom Murphy, MTSU club hockey's new assistant coach
MTSU club hockey captain Linden Palmer during the CHS All-Star Challenge at the Ford Ice Center on April 4, 2025.
MTSU club hockey reloads with recruits after historic season
The Weekend Recap graphic featuring MTSU spring sports on March 3, 2025.
The Weekend Recap: Basketball and hockey season comes to a close while baseball drops two in Dallas
MTSU club hockey celebrates a goal against Wake Forest at the Ford Ice Center on Oct. 18, 2024.
MTSU club hockey punches ticket to national quarterfinals
MTSU captain Linden Palmer in a game against Wake Forest, on Oct. 18, 2024.
MTSU club hockey set to compete in national tournament
More in Sports
FIU running back Kejon Owens celebrates a touchdown with his offensive line in a game against MTSU at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.
Conference USA week 11 roundup: Stats, scores and standouts from around the league
MTSU's Jahvin Carter drives into the paint against Webster University, at the Murphy Center on Nov. 8, 2025.
MTSU men's basketball rolls in second straight blowout win
MTSU offensive lineman Ikani Tuiono walks out for pregame warmups ahead of a game against FIU at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.
Turnovers doom MTSU football as Blue Raiders drop sixth-straight game
A MTSU helmet with Salute to Service decals rests on the ground before a matchup with Florida International, at Floyd Stadium on Nov. 8, 2025.
Live coverage: MTSU football searches for first conference win against FIU
Riverdale's captains line up prior to the coin toss while carrying a No. 71 jersey, at Ray Hughes Stadium on Oct. 30, 2025.
Riverdale's rushing attack leads to first round win over Lebanon
Blackman High School's Max Wilcox (15) looks to block Oakland High School's Kullen Williams (10) for Jaevion Elliott on Sept. 26, 2025.
Two third-quarter touchdowns and tough defense propel Blackman to the second round over Gallatin
Menu
Activate Search
Home
MTSU club hockey adds to the trophy case after strong weekend